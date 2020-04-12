"I have the chain saw, you get my tote and cold-weather bag,” I told Miki on a brisk afternoon in early March.
That was my first mistake. Or maybe my first mistake was working into the afternoon to finish my taxes before leaving on a two-day trail-breaking trip with the snowmachine to set a better trail for hauling supplies. Then again, the bright afternoon sunshine quickly drove the nip from the air and a pleasant 5 degrees below zero met me when I went outside to warm up the snowmachine and load it with my overnight and emergency gear.
After weeks of cold snowy weather, ice had accumulated around the steering rods in the snowmachine, making it stiff to drive. However, it was rarely a problem above minus 10 and with the afternoon still warming I expected it to thaw as I traveled. That was my next mistake.
Despite wrestling with the stiff steering, I made fairly good time heading up the 15-mile trail toward our first trapping cabin, stopping only to check my load and pull the last of our snares. With heavy wind-blown snow nearly obliterating the trail, I appreciated our scattered willow wand markers and regretted not having more. I occasionally missed a turn on the open swamps and had to wallow through deep snow to regain the hardpack. Although I never actually got stuck, each time my machine started bogging, snow sifted under the shroud and settled on the steering rods at the bottom of the tub.
That was my first setback.
As I approached the headwaters of swampy little Igloo Creek, the drainage narrowed and grew more twisty. At the same time, the late-afternoon air began cooling sooner than I anticipated, perhaps because the colder temperatures associated with the next drainage had drifted across the low divide of vegetated sand dunes to settle in the headwaters of Igloo Creek. The snow accumulating and melting under the engine began to refreeze so steering became increasingly difficult.
That was my next setback, or maybe my mistake, since I should have remembered the weather at the cabin could range 20 degrees colder than at home.
By the time I reached the wiggliest bit of trail I was overshooting the turns and had to stop frequently to pull the machine around by hand. That got old fast because the 2005 Bravo had gained a lot of weight in the last 15 years ... or maybe it was just because I’ve hit my 60s and everything seems heavier.
Traveling in these conditions was feasible only because the squiggly creek soon opened out onto swamps again. The trail crossed a lake, then a couple miles over the dunes of burned timber where the trail ran straight enough that the machine required very little supervision.
Arriving intact at the next drainage, I walked ahead to check for overflow on the notoriously wet creek, and found half an inch of water under the snow. That was only a problem if it signaled the toe of a flood that I might encounter on my return trip, but it worried me enough to dig under the snow every quarter mile to check for underlying water. My wet gloves started to freeze, but I didn’t grab my mitts from the tote because my hands stayed warm with the exertion of wrestling the machine along two miles of river bends and a final sharp corner up to the cabin.
Relieved the tough three-hour run lay behind me, I popped the tote lid off to fetch the radio and report my status to Miki. But what’s this? A few papers, envelopes, a bit of chocolate?
It was the wrong tote, our Post Office tote! I immediately reviewed whether I could safely head home after melting out the steering so Miki wouldn’t worry when she didn’t hear from me. Feeling tired but not too tired, I decided to work toward that option. I lit a smart fire and hauled 60 gallons of snow inside to melt while carefully reviewing the scenario, weighing the risks of traveling at night with plummeting temperatures and no working headlight on the machine.
With a clear night and a full moon, I had no worries about traveling using my little headlamp. But wait. My headlamp was in the tote at home! I did not have my warm beaver mitts or thermos, either. I did have my cold-weather bag with parka, mukluks, extra socks and gloves and hand warmers. I carried plenty of fuel, and once thawed the steering would remain limber on the broken trail home. Still, after a day of setbacks I began considering how many chances I could take without encountering trouble that could become life-threatening in the approaching cold weather.
In the two hours I needed to acquire 8 gallons of hot water and pour it over the icy steering, the temperature had dropped from minus 12 to minus 20, and I expected it to hit at least minus 35 by morning. With no mitts or light, traveling would be pretty risky. Miki would just have to worry. She would eventually look around to see whether I’d forgotten my communications, and find the tote and realize that a rescue was not immediately necessary, but she’d still worry until I showed up.
By morning the thermometer reported minus 50. Although that instrument was notoriously unreliable, the sharp air made me glad of my decision to hole up. The brilliant March sun quickly swept away the shivers, and I enjoyed a lovely problem-free run home.
In the Bush we frequently manage risks like this, tracking our mistakes and setbacks to avoid that one final bad choice when suddenly everything spirals out of control and you’re dead. Today, with the coronavirus spreading across the world, almost everyone daily confronts potentially life-threatening decisions that affect not just the individual, but everyone the individual contacts. It’s hard to keep your brain turned on high alert at all times, but when living in the Bush — or dealing with a deadly virus — that’s what keeps you alive.
Stay well out there.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.