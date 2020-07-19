There! My roving eye caught sight of just the tree I needed.
Not a towering white spruce, king of cabin logs. Not a glamorous birch tree, creator of strong, supple sled lumber and high BTU firewood. No, it was just a tiny aspen sapling, less than an inch in diameter, one of the weeds of the forest.
Perfect. A couple strokes with a bow saw and I had the little tree in hand. A couple more strokes produced a short stick 10 inches long. A minutes of peeling, another with a drill followed by a pair of long screws driven into each end to pin on nylon webbing, and I transformed the “weed” into a light-weight singletree for a sled dog’s freighting harness.
Cottonwood (here in Alaska’s Interior, more properly called balsam poplar) and aspen are closely related members of the willow family. Although considered hardwoods, their soft, brittle wood has little commercial value and fewer BTU’s than birch. They grow rapidly, often sprouting from an extensive root system to infest clearings, lawns and gardens. (A couple years ago a group at Kantishna was speculating where on a hillside of alders and dwarf birch Fannie Quigley’s old homestead was. The most knowledgeable among us (not me) pointed up a hillside to a pocket of cottonwood and said: “There.”)
Aspens can easily be differentiated from cottonwoods by their rounder leaves which also lack the glossy upper coating of the more elongated cottonwood leaves. An angular stem causes aspen leaves to flip or tremble, hence the name quaking aspen. This curious feature allows the sun to alternately hit both the upper and lower sides of the leaf, increasing available solar energy.
Of the full-height deciduous trees, cottonwoods grow the farthest north, and theirs is the highest foothold on mountainsides. They may be stunted, twisted specimens, but they are trees nonetheless. The salient implication of the green trunks is that, unlike most deciduous trees, aspens and cottonwoods can perform a little photosynthesizing even after leaf-drop.
They also age quickly and rot easily. During the early days when wood heated and powered Fairbanks, woodcutters denuded many of the surrounding hills of birch and spruce, which eventually regrew in fast-growing aspen and cottonwood. Now many of those trees, reaching an advanced age, are toppling over, occasionally onto houses and vehicles.
Still, cottonwood and aspen have their uses. I chose an aspen sapling for my singletree because it was lightweight, straight, and simple to find, peel and work with.
The soft wood can be carved quickly, the clear white color often accented beautifully with pale tan through deep mahogany colors in the heartwood. It makes nice fur stretching boards, easy to shape and force in the push pins that hold pelts in place.
When we were young, my sister Julie and I preferred carving the thick cottonwood bark found washed ashore after the death of a riverside tree. Growing on the lower trunk with deeply indented vertical lines, it often breaks up into chunks nearly an inch thick, two inches wide and several inches long. A sharp knife quickly peels off the weathered gray exterior, revealing a rich mottled brownish orange color.
The bark contains another magical trait as well. Some 30 years ago I cut a branch from my young Siberian crabapple tree and put it in a jar of water along with a few strips of bark sliced from an aspen sapling. The rooting hormone produced by the bark quickly triggered roots to sprout, and soon I could plant a second crabapple from the rooted twig. This proved fortuitous since the original tree succumbed to a fungal disease.
A willow sapling, perhaps drifting ashore after escaping from a beaver, can quickly root and regrow, often forming not one young tree but a line of them along the length of the willow. The closely-related aspens and cottonwoods, while not quite the successful voyeurs that willow are, can occasionally pull off this same trick, probably due to that rooting hormone. Even green unpeeled posts driven into the ground sometimes sprout leaves and roots.
Tiny seed heads with fine cottony filaments float for yards or even miles on the wind, allowing these opportunistic trees the ability to rapidly expand their range, quickly repopulating disturbed or burned areas. Often the roots send up sprouts as well, creating that annoying line of tiny trees on a lawn or regrowing after the parent tree has burned.
Arriving at a remote trapline cabin with a nasty cold one winter, I found myself with limited treatment options. Collecting the sticky, frozen buds of the cottonwoods along the creek, I mashed them into butter (petroleum jelly or olive oil would work better if you have them), concocting a fragrant salve that, dabbed on my upper lip, helped clear my clogged sinuses.
Moose and beaver both love the tender saplings and twigs, and even our horses occasionally gnaw bark off fresh green-cut firewood. Although I’ve never tried it, in springtime the thin white cambium layer (between the bark and the wood) can be eaten. The bitter catkins also prove edible and rich in vitamin C.
Some biologists believe aspen trees, in addition to being the most widely-distributed tree on North America, are the largest living beings on Earth because one tree can spread from its roots over an acre or more, as evidenced by groves of trees that all turn color at the same time, standing out as the first patch of autumn gold or the last patch of lingering late-fall greenery on a hillside. The clustered trees look the same because they are the same.
“Weeds,” we may say, but these tough (if soft-hearted) trees serve many purposes for many creatures, including ourselves.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.