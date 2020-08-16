I believe it was in the 1990s when I planted the beet berries. I’d seen them in catalogs and thought why not? Free fruit, right?
Like a few other plant trials I will mention, they turned out to be a mistake.
I started three plants inside in late April, enough for cross-fertilization and to produce enough berries to find out if we liked them, and moved them to the garden in late May.
The plants grew rapidly, with sprawling herbaceous branches forking off from an upright terminus and the “goose-foot” leaves from which the family name of Chenopodium comes from. (Lambs quarters, beets and spinach also belong to this family.) By sometime in August the plants had bloomed with their tiny, obscure flowers and gone on to produce berries that soon ripened into a startling pale orange color.
Although interesting, the watery, mushy fruit failed to impress. Tasting rather like a bland melon, they weren’t worth the four square feet each plant lounged over. I pulled them up, disregarding the layer of ripe berries scattered across the ground, and pitched the plants into the corral for the horses, who likewise turned their noses up at the pale greenery.
I thought nothing about the experiment for 10 months. Come June, a dense layer of funny plants sprouted over a couple hundred square feet of the tilled garden. Yep, beet berries. Luckily the plants, with their weak tap roots, proved rather tender and a vigorous hoeing job rendered them into a generous if accidental cover crop.
All summer I carefully kept any stragglers or late germinators hoed down, and beet berries joined our list of plants that, although once planted on purpose, returned from seed as an invasive annoyance.
Then one day I was cleaning the corral when a pale orange spot jumped out at me from the weeds. I stared in horror. Beet berries! I searched the area, pulling up a number of half-hidden plants and carefully destroying the few ripened fruits.
Being annuals, beet berries grow from seeds each year, maturing and producing fruit before the plants die, returning the following year only from their seeds. You’d think this would make them easy to control: pull all the plants before they mature over one summer, and then with the seeds gone, the plants go extinct.
But the next year they popped up again in the corral. Some of the original seeds left by the berries had not germinated; perhaps they underlay too much soil only to be exposed once more by pounding hooves. I again had to scour the corral, yanking out persistent plants. That went on ... for about 10 years before renegade seeds petered out.
Not so in the garden, where yearly tilling lifted some of the tiny seeds to the surface but drove more deep beneath the soil for “safe storage.” I remember one year coming home after a weeks-long trip a few years after the beet berry experiment and being challenged to spot foot-high potato plants through a jungle of beet berry bushes.
I had a similar problem with another annual berry plant, trialed so long ago I don’t even remember what they were called. They grew rapidly to the size of a potato plant before producing small black berries, but again the taste failed to match that of our numerous wild berries which grow without all the tilling and weeding required of garden growth. Abandoning the idea, I was later disgusted when they returned from seed the next year as weedy growth. Fortunately they proved less persistent than the beet berries, only reappearing for a period of six or eight years and in much smaller numbers.
These over-ambitious, wanted-no-longer guests seem to be more common now. Tomatoes have begun sprouting in the greenhouse, probably because with warmer summers more have reached maturity there.
Even potatoes have been infesting the garden. Not the big productive plants we start from seed potatoes saved from the previous year but nuisance plants, sprouting from last year’s missed potatoes. Instead of being killed off during eight months of frigid winter, they now survive to pop up amongst the pea vines or beet greens.
It was probably Bessie Billberg, wife of Bush pilot Rudy Billberg, who planted the chives along the edge of her half-wild strawberry patch. That would have been before our mother bought the property from the couple in the mid 1950s.
I dug one up and moved it into the garden for a burst of spring flavor in soups and stews two months before onions mature, and it has lived innocuously there as a perennial for a decade or more. The remainders next to the strawberries, though, disappear for a year or three only to regrow apparently from seed that must date back decades since with regular mowing the plants rarely manage to mature.
Some of our weeds may have been deliberately imported. One, our ubiquitous pineapple weed, is actually a type of chamomile. Perhaps one of the several inhabitants of our site over the last 100 years planted it for use in calming teas, in muscle liniments, and even to fight colds and congestion. (Has any one tested this handy herb against COVID-19?). Another weed, a vine-forming buckwheat, may have once been planted as a soil-enriching ground cover. Or maybe these two weeds came as an accidentals included in seed packets before spreading far and wide.
It’s been over 20 years since I first planted those darn beet berries, during which time I’ve never again allowed one to mature. Yet seeds left from that original planting still sprout to plague the garden. Not as many now, but I know it only takes one productive plant to start the whole problem over again.
This hasn’t stopped me from trying other oddball plants. Ground cherries, anyone?
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.