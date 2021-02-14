I recently decided to build a new wall tent. One of our two small tents had deteriorated beyond repair, leaving us with just a single tent. It serves as a halfway camp out toward our first trapping cabin, but now we need a second as a way-post farther out.
Some people find winter tent camping extremely unpleasant. Fluctuating temperatures, cramped quarters, uncomfortable seating and damp or frosty conditions all compound the misery. But not me. I always loved tent life, even now when my arthritis objects. Perhaps I enjoy the punishment, but I really approach tenting from a different perspective.
I spent much of the 1986-87 trapping season locating and brushing out an ancient trapline, and for the first month or so I camped out. With over 10 years of winter camping behind me I knew a few tricks for keeping comfortable.
Still, unwilling to face the bitter weather soon to come, I invested in a wall tent with a wood stove. I still remember the amazing heat blasting off that little stove, the ease of drying my damp socks and mukluks, and the pleasure of waking each morning with my sleeping bag dry and frost-free.
Unlike a small cabin that took time to warm up, the tent was scorching hot minutes after I lit the fire. I was hooked because I compared it to sleeping on the snow, not in a cabin.
Since then we’ve used tents while snowshoeing out the long trail and as halfway camps, spring camps and expedition camps. After starting with a roomy 8-by-10-foot shelter, we downsized to 7-by-9, and later to my favorite, a 7-by-7 tent of lightweight cotton duck which made compact bundle that didn’t overflow the dogsled.
We did have to be very careful with untreated wall tents, because without the heavier fire-resistant material, the roofs easily developed cinder holes. Cinders from the stove could even spark a fire and vaporize the tent, although that never happened to us.
I’ve spent many memorable nights in tents. Once I skinned a lynx that was crawling with fleas and had to sleep heavily dressed because I’d forgotten my sleeping bag. I suffered a thousand itchy tortures that night. One tent had a little window of clear plastic from which we could gaze at the northern lights, at least until the plastic became brittle, cracked, and covered with duct tape.
One evening a gusty wind began to intensify as I returned to an exposed lakeside camp, so I tightened the guy lines and cut extra firewood. By bedtime the tent was threatening to turn itself inside out from the violent wind. I dragged my dogsled across the door to weigh down the flimsy canvas and provide a feeble windbreak, and passed the night surprisingly easily despite my boisterously billowing shelter.
We spent part of February, all of March and half of April 1993 in a tent camp while adventuring in the foothills below Denali, returning home only when break-up threatened. I vividly remember that last morning as we groggily broke camp hours before dawn to travel before the daily thaw. Glow sticks left by mountain climbers cast a creepy green light on the tent walls, making a normally-classic scene eerily weird.
We spent two glorious nights camped on the nearly bald side of Brooker Mountain beneath a towering Denali, scratching up a paltry supply of firewood from a decrepit spruce thicket.
We spent a couple of breakups in a tent while replacing decrepit trapping cabins at two remote locations. A bear nearly destroyed our tent at the first site, and while repairing it with needle and dental floss we left a big rent in the side, through which we could grab Mason jars of whitefish, moose or vegetables from their cases stacked under the awning.
Learning from our experiences, at the next cabin-building camp we set up a second storage tent. Here we stacked the mountain of food required for a six-week stay with our sled dogs and horses. The main tent, a generous 8-by-10-foot shelter, sported plank shelves and a roomy enough bed unless the two of us took a day off inside, with elbows and knees generously applied to achieve legroom.
Early spring offers perfect weather for tent camping, cool enough that the cook fire provides welcome heat while an ungainly woodpile is unnecessary. Late spring, not so much fun. We always kept a small summer tent on call for when the mosquitoes erupted, and a one-burner gas stove to assume cooking duty when hot, dry weather arrived.
Of course, tents have their problems, one of which is their bulk. We usually tried to store tents on site to avoid hauling them out on rough early winter trails. Twice bears destroyed them and other times they suffered from mildew. Two spring-camp tents were so worn that we burned them after finishing the cabins.
Tents also have hungry stoves. We’ve always used little tin sheep-herder’s stoves that spend the summer dangling above the reach of bears. The door of one bear-damaged stove was held shut by an ax head. Rusty vents needed pounding to open, but we typically replaced the stoves only when rust holes opened up to shed coals onto the protective tin sheet below
I’ve lost track of how many wall tents we’ve gone through, some hand-made, others store-bought. My most recent project sports a flexible stove jack instead of the old tin job we used to use. A panel of treated canvas roofing around the stove jack provides some fire protection while minimizing weight. An unattached tarp floor makes it easy to clean and lighter to haul. I added extra tabs for clotheslines and a vent zipper in the back wall. Once erected, it will appear nearly identical to many other tents, triggering lovely memories of past adventures.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.