“Do you get those big telia?” the Nikolai woman asked me when I visited the Kuskokwim village a few years ago.
I know virtually no Upper Kuskokwim Athabascan, but I did recognize the root of the village name Telida, which roughly translates into Whitefish Place. “Yes,” I replied. “In the summer they run smaller, but in the fall and early winter when they leave the shallow lakes and creeks, we catch big ones.” I indicated the length of one of those fat five-pounders, nearly twice the size of most whitefish that wander into our gill nets during warmer months.
Whitefish comprise half or more of our summer fish catch, and once their fall run starts, up to 90% of those netted from October through December. By the time salmon have fought their way upriver for nearly a thousand miles to reach us shortly before spawning, their flesh has faded to a tasteless off-color softness, so we depend upon the more humble whitefish for eating. Although we net fish primarily for dog food, whitefish, with their light, flakey white flesh, make excellent human food as well. We prefer their taste over the ground-feeding suckers, and they prove easier to scale and fillet than the more boney pike.
In the mid 1970s we three siblings — my twin sister Julie, older brother Ray and I — caught and dried hundreds of whitefish for winter feed for our dog team. With a sharp knife and using a slab of rough spruce bark as a cutting board to keep the fish from slipping, I could cut a fish in less than a minute: Behead, slash open the belly, pull out the guts, and slice through the ribs, flesh and skin along either side the backbone before cutting parallel gashes through the thick meat to expose more flesh to the drying wind.
Often we selected a nice fat fish unbruised by the net to bring home for our mother to cook for dinner. Scraping off the big clear scales, and then filleting the meat by cutting from the back down each side of the backbone and carefully continuing that cut against the flesh side of the ribs resulted in two clean sides of flesh with only an abbreviated line of pin bones left.
Our mother fried the fish after dredging it in cornmeal. This often resulted in the fragile meat falling apart when she flipped each big fillet to cook the opposite side. Consequently, I prefer to bake the fish, assuring an intact result.
I like to drizzle a thin layer of olive oil in the bottom of the pan, sprinkling in a little garlic powder, paprika and salt. Then I slop in the fillets, skin side up, and slide it around to evenly coat the meat with the flavored oil before flipping it to cook skin side down with a sprinkle of parsley. Fish skin tends to curl when cooked; keeping it weighted with the flesh above helps prevent it from deforming the fillet.
Served with tartar sauce made with mayonnaise mixed with pickle relish along with potatoes and a fresh vegetable from the garden, it makes a healthy dinner with plenty of those healthy northern fish oils.
Half a fish provides dinner for two, but we often cook the whole thing, de-boning and flaking the remainder. Mixed with some egg and maybe some cracker crumbs, pressed into firm patties and fried on each side in a little hot oil followed by a slab of cheese melting on top, it creates the basis for a great fish sandwich. Or we might turn the flaked meat into fish soup.
Almost every year, usually in autumn after cooler weather triggers their migration, I’ll put up a canner full — 16 pints — of whitefish fattened on summer crustaceans and bugs. The canning process softens the bones so instead of filleting the fish I just scale, cut off the head and fins, and gut each before cutting them into chunks barely small enough to fit into glass pint jars. (With all fish, a little vinegar denatures any annoying slime.)
After cooking in boiling water for 10 minutes, I clean the jar rims, fit on lids and bands, and replace in the canner. Bringing it back to a boil, I’ll let steam rush out the vent for seven minutes before covering it and cooking the fish at 10 pounds or more pressure for 100 minutes.
(If you aren’t familiar with canning, be sure to obtain good updated instructions beforehand. To insure against potential botulism poisoning, we usually boil canned fish 20 minutes before eating.)
The resulting fish proves soft and a little tasteless, but entirely edible when mixed into a seasoned white sauce and served over rice or potatoes. The most tasty way to prepare it, though, is in deep-fried fish balls.
Julie makes a dipping batter of flour, a little baking power, eggs, and enough milk to make batter a little thicker than for pancakes. Squeezing small amounts of the fish into balls, she dips each in batter before dropping into hot oil and frying until golden brown — just a few minutes since the fish is already cooked. By making a large batch, she can freeze extras for quick, easy-to-reheat meals later.
Although fish balls turn out a little soft, they taste as good as anything a restaurant can come up with.
When I cook fish over a campfire, it’s a hook-caught pike poked onto a willow stick, but I’ve also eaten some incredible whitefish a friend cooked by nailing fillets on a plank of wood and propping it to catch the heat of hot coals.
Whitefish can’t compete with the firm white meat of halibut or the complex, rich taste of fresh early-caught salmon. But it is what we’ve got, and since many areas lack harvestable quantities, we feel lucky to have on telia on the menu and in the dog pot almost any time we want.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.