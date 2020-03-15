My retired lead dog Tokelau jogged over to greet me as I rolled into the yard after a short run up the trapline. Sniffing my gloves, the husky suddenly tensed and looked into my face. “Yes, I caught a wolf,” I told him.
Tok rushed over to peer into my sled and came up baffled to find it empty. He returned to smell me more carefully, even sniffing my breath to ensure I hadn’t eaten my catch.
“Sorry, old boy, I left him out there overnight because he might be contagious.”
The dog’s disappointment was no match for my own at taking a worthless pelt. The lush reddish-brown fur on the wolf’s neck and head looked normal, as did the fur of his tail and legs, but over his body the normally long silky guard hairs had been completely eroded while his once-downy undercoat was worn and patchy with 1/4-inch to 3/4-inch stubble. I judged him a middle-aged or older male based on his rather worn teeth, and he was clearly not thriving. This particular wolf was a loner who’d been snooping around our lynx traps when most sensible wolves are too wary to approach anything so suspicious.
The decrepit pelt reminded me of the hardships these rugged, determined predators endure. One wolf we caught in the 1980s had a large bald patch covering his hip and thigh which must have made sleeping on the snow excruciating. Another that I shot after she attacked one of our dogs suffered a frozen knee bulging with excess bone, likely resulting from a joint-tearing accident. A wolf skull we acquired years ago offers graphic evidence of a previously shattered and healed jaw bone, probably from a moose kick, as well as unhealed crushing injuries that occurred when other wolves killed it.
When I described the pathetic condition of the wolf’s coat to my sister Miki, she fetched a photo sent by our friend Dick Bishop, who spent decades with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. “Does he look like this?” she demanded.
“Yes!” I said.
“Follicular dysplasia!” Miki quoted from the caption.
Although we’d never seen the problem before, apparently numerous wolves of the heavily-populated Minto Flats area developed this condition, commonly called “Mohawk” because often only a narrow strip of long intact fur remains along the spine.
A few days later we learned more when Fish & Game biologist Tony Hollis visited to participate in a local advisory committee meeting. We hauled the frozen wolf to the meeting and as he took samples to study he assured us that our dilapidated specimen appeared free of lice.
Once unheard-of in Alaska, canine lice infected Kenai wolves some decades ago and eventually reached Alaska’s Interior. These little blood-suckers cause intense itching with subsequent fur and skin damage. They are highly contagious — a big concern for our sled dogs should they be exposed, which is why I had left the carcass to freeze before hauling him home.
Hollis explained that Fish & Game was studying follicular dysplasia along the Minto Flats but the condition remained a mystery. Working with the big veterinary research center at the University of Colorado, they had yet to determine a reason for the hair loss. The only significant anomaly to appear in test samples was high testosterone levels in both males and females.
While this might suggest male pattern baldness, the affected wolves weren’t bald but had rubbed and broken guard hairs that exposed a scruffy, damaged undercoat. Some Minto Flats wolves had lice as well as follicular dysplasia which made them truly miserable.
While concentrated among the Minto Flats wolf packs, follicular dysplasia was widespread in the Interior but oddly did not affect mountain-dwelling wolves.
Later we spoke with Bridget Borg, a Denali Park biologist that we’d collaborated with before, and she reported seeing the condition as well, again confirming that it didn’t appear in the mountains. They had collared one wolf in fine condition in the fall which was affected months later. Since she didn’t see follicular dysplasia that often, the condition did not concern her as much, but she expressed an interest in obtaining her own samples from our specimen. (The term “follicular” refers to the hair root, while “dysplasia” is just a fancy way of saying “somethin’ ain’t right.”)
We trap wolves because the fur makes warm, durable parka ruffs and since this one was commercially worthless we offered the pelt to Bridget in case she could use it for educational purposes. In fact, this was the first wolf we’d caught in several years; the local population declined in the early 2000s, and we’d waited until the numbers recently rebounded before targeting them again.
In a hungry country where nothing is wasted, we hated to harvest a worthless animal. Whether removing such a defective creature would help the general wolf population is unclear. However, donating the pelt and samples in the hopes of helping biologists and visiting tourists understand this bizarre condition helps take away the sting of this loss.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.