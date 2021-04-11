Our old horse Harpa died at her Fairbanks retirement home in late March. Such a good horse she was, leaving many fond memories, like when the trainer, Christine, first demonstrated her gaits at the Icelandic Horse Farm in Canada. I loved her wide, dark eyes and long, black mane falling over her steel, gray neck, but I worried at the frisky way she kept tossing her head.
Then I rode her, and she felt incredible. Her head-tossing was gentle, her mouth soft, her gait forward but quiet: just what we needed in our wilderness home. She was the one. Our friend Robin Marquiss of Two Rivers trucked her north with her own new Icelandic horses, and we flew Harpa home from Fairbanks in an old chartered DC-3.
“Oh, she’s beautiful,” admired the locals as Harpa strode trustingly from the plane across a sheet of plywood to the bed of a pickup and then to the ground. But horse trainers know if it’s a good horse, the color doesn’t matter, and Harpa was absolutely a good horse.
By the time we finished the two-day trek along the lakeshore from the runway to our home, Harpa had convinced our bossy lead mare Lilja that she really didn’t care who was in charge. Lilja and the gelding Dropi took pleasure in showing the new youngster where to find the best wild grass, and rose hips in the fall, and cattail flowers in the spring.
Bred to a top-notch stallion before we bought her, Harpa presented us with a lovely black filly the following spring. That event led directly to the summer of 1995. Best. Summer. Ever. Now a yearling, Fluga was sold to a Healy family, requiring an overland trip to the road system to deliver her.
We departed home in mid-June with three pack horses, my sister Miki and I hiking with the yearling and Barki, a theoretical bear dog who proved cowardly without his buddies as back-up. Having a good crew of horses made the work flow smoothly, but facing a trek covering roughly 200 miles round trip across trail-less terrain gave us anxiety. It wasn’t helped at the second camp when an earthquake jolted us shortly after we hazed a problem bear from camp.
Both incidents rattled us more than the unflappable Harpa, who followed willingly across miles of muskeg, skirting bogs and fording glacier rivers with her typical equanimity. She had much to learn on her first wilderness trip. Her bulky pack kept jamming in the dense alders, causing her to plant her hooves in protest. “Look, Harpa, you have to just bull through this stuff,” Miki explained. Harpa apparently understood and began forcing her pack through those thickets.
Then we entered the spruce forest. Harpa did her utmost to bull through the bigger trees and kept jamming to a stop. “I’m sorry, Harpa, but sometimes you have to let me help you,” Miki told her, working the pack between two stubborn trees. After that the mare chose her battles wisely, waiting for help in bigger trees and shoving through smaller ones. That she understood her instructions was especially impressive since she grew up in Iceland and until recently did not even know English.
Despite her rotund appearance, Harpa was fairly fine-boned, and while picking our way through a thigh-high tangle of deadfall from an old burn I was sickened by a sudden sharp report that sounded like bone snapping. But when I looked back, Harpa’s liquid brown eyes met mine calmly, and I saw that it was a small fallen tree her leg had broken, not the other way around.
Despite frequent showers, tough terrain and thick mosquitoes, our crew functioned wonderfully and by our return in late July we were devouring blueberries with every meal. Nor was that Harpa’s only wilderness trek. On one trip we descended a ridge so steep we sent the horses down ahead for fear one would fall on us. On another, flooding rivers forced us back.
At one camp Miki turned Dropi loose to graze just as I fumbled Lilja’s picket snap and she escaped. When both horses scampered off, Harpa had her one panic. She hit her picket hard enough to rip up the anchoring bush, and our whole horse herd raced over the ridge and disappeared, leaving us stranded in the wilderness!
After a heartbeat of horror, Miki dashed for the oat bag but before she reached it they all came bounding back, thrilled with the escapade but really preferring not to be alone out there.
Although several bears walked into our camps and a couple harassed us, the only time Harpa expressed an opinion about bears was when her foal was still quite young and we hung a fresh bear hide on the fence. Oh, she was outraged, squealing and stomping until we removed it.
The adventures continued even at home. Once we shot a moose two miles away and heard the bells of our free-ranging horses just a short distance off. Lacking riding equipment, we piled ahorseback with bits of cord tied around their noses and galloped home for our pack-saddles. (Miki always laughed when Harpa galloped, she felt so fun and easy.)
The spring ice offered some of our best riding when the even surface, roughed just a bit by snowmelt, provided good grip. Once near shore Harpa unexpectedly dropped through a rotten patch into water that rose halfway up her side. I bailed off and landed on ice that held me up, while my little mare looked mildly befuddled. With some encouragement she lunged and lurched, smashing through the crumbling foot-thick ice to force her way ashore.
Harpa was the horse of choice when local children came to ride. She always carried them gently, shifting her weight to keep them centered as they flopped around on her back, and as the young teens developed some skill we all delighted in some lovely jaunts. Once I put Scott Hayden on Harpa and the more experienced Becky Green on Dropi. With me perched atop Lilja we raced across the snow of the frozen river, three abreast like the Icelanders do. That thrilling ride is one of my fondest memories, although I also treasure the spring ride with Scott’s younger sister Katie, who Harpa carried safely across the lake ice to picnic on a distant beach.
Of course Harpa wasn’t perfect. She sneakily spied on us opening the corral gate until she learned to free herself. While she didn’t turn well on the rein, that taught me to add my leg to her flank more consistently, making me a better rider. She had such a soft pace when the other horses trotted, I would close my eyes to dreamily feel her silky gait.
I dream of her now, remembering her long life of 34 years, 15 with us and nearly 13 with her old friend Robin Marquiss, who gave her such a wonderful retirement home. By then our dark gray mare had turned ghostly white, her long mane hanging below her chest. I spent the prime of my life with her, and the adventures we shared will not soon be forgotten.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.