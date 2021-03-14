Although I am not fond of potty humor, I’ve had enough adventures with outhouses to wring out a story while hopefully keeping it PG-rated.
Let’s start with outhouse-tipping. Nobody around here tips over outhouses for practical jokes or any other reason. It’s disgusting.
Bears, on the other hand, take great pleasure in knocking over outhouses.
I built a tiny outhouse at our Spruce Cabin, which turned out so spindly that I nailed it against the woodshed so it wouldn’t tip over spontaneously. The bears never did tip that one over.
Later I built a big roomy one at the West Line from chainsaw milled logs.
On the first run out the following winter, Miki found it toppled over. Using her dogsled towline as a rope, a snow hook for a grapple and a sideline for leverage, she pried it off the frozen ground and forced it erect, but it took all her strength, intensified by her rage at the bears, to do the job.
With growing experience I built a lovely outhouse at another cabin, roofed with flattened 5-gallon metal cans. The bears tipped it over promptly.
In the 1980s at our Birch Cabin we built an adorable little outhouse from poles and birch bark, tucked between two stout spruce trees. It lasted about 20 years before one magnificent tree blew down, followed by the second which wiped out the tiny structure.
I replaced it with a big solid outhouse of milled dry spruce. It took both of us to assemble the heavy walls.
The bears tipped that one over, too. Again, Miki discovered the vandalism while alone and only by gnashing teeth and popping bones did she wrench it upright.
The back wall twisted off and has never been quite the same, making the shack rather drafty.
By then we were learning that bears typically only tipped over new outhouses with their foreign scents and appearances. Those in place for a few years became part of the scenery, less interesting to wrestle with. Now any new outhouse left untended over the summer gets nailed to a nearby tree to reduce these practical jokes that are funny only in retrospect.
Although I know many people find outhouses extremely disagreeable, I’ve always enjoyed popping outside several times a day, sniffing the wind, checking the weather, admiring the view, noticing birds in the vicinity. With the door open (or absent entirely) the odor is minimal, and when necessary a can full of wood ash effectively reduces the odor.
I don’t mind wiping off a snowy or wet seat, or smacking bugs in summer, or even using frosty or damp toilet paper. It’s always worth the trouble, including or perhaps especially those late-night trips when the aurora or moonlight might brighten our way.
Our big outhouse at home even has a cushy Styrofoam seat that doesn’t transfer any cold at all. We learned the hard way to never leave exposed nails in the seat because at temperatures below about minus 30, they transfer a burning cold with stinging intensity.
Running barefoot to the outhouse was a challenge that we enjoyed as youngsters, something we did routinely down to minus 40, and once at minus 50 simply for bragging rights.
The invigorating little sprints made feet more cold-tolerant until we grew older and lost some toughness; after tempting frostbite a few times the 20-yard dash lost its appeal.
Toilet paper management does demand some attention. Young dogs love to pop in and grab any roll they can reach. Our free-ranging horses poke their heads in occasionally, but prefer to bite the Styrofoam more than the toilet paper.
Luckily puppies respect personal space, and it’s easy to teach youngsters to stay out by growling and stamping a foot. Combined with keeping temptations beyond reach, we raise most dogs to ignore the outhouse altogether, although there are always exceptions.
At our semi-permanent tent camps we might build a “potty box” instead of an outhouse — no walls or roof, just a knee-high box with a wooden seat nailed on. From inside the tent Miki once heard a hideous “EERR-EEEP!” followed by some floundering and whacking coming from her rustic facilities. Rushing through the canvas door, she spotted our big wheel dog Jesse in dreadful trouble. He’d pushed his head down through the hole in the seat (we needn’t suggest why) and it had gotten stuck. In trying to extricate himself, the powerful dog wrenched the nailed seat off the box and was staggering around with it still latched around his neck like a glorified Elizabethan collar. It took some prying to relieve him of his offensive necklace.
Most of our outhouses enjoy a pleasant view, from a nice angle of Denali to a grove of towering spruce or sweet-scented flowering chokecherries. I can gaze at the sky to evaluate the weather, the winds aloft or the shape of clouds that can forecast storms. I occasionally spot moose down on the river from my perch.
One winter morning the dogs rousted a grizzly from its nest 40 yards behind our outhouse, where the starving beast waited for a tasty morsel to appear. He was dangerous enough that he later had to be shot.
But my most shocking outhouse adventure occurred on a calm, warm mid-summer afternoon. I’d been picking strawberries for quite some time, moving barefoot to avoid crushing the delicate plants, when I paused for a break.
Scampering across the lawn, I swung around the outhouse door and popped inside. My bare feet pattered onto the plywood floor and inches away there huddled a very defensive porcupine.
Quills leaped erect, and exposed feet backpedaled violently as the porcupine puffed up with prickles and threatened to flip me with its stickery tail. I had to fetch a shovel to shoo it out before finishing my business and returning to the strawberries.
Outhouses — outdoors, adventures, a lovely setting — what’s not to love?
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.