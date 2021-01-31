“OK, boys!” I called.
The long wooden freighter groaned as eight big dogs pounded into their harnesses. Moments later the team was tearing down the road leaving the post office, hardly noticing the 300 pounds of feed loaded into the sled.
It was mid-January, and we were starting the long process of stocking up for the spring, summer, fall and early winter months when hauling in feed proves impractical. From January into early spring, ease of traveling peaks with well-packed, sun-glazed trails offering little resistance to hauling a load by snow machine or dog team.
My cargo made up a fraction of the 2 tons, at minimum, required to keep 14 dogs, two horses, and two (sometimes three) people going for eight or 10 months, not to mention raising a couple dozen meat chickens, even when we harvest substantial amounts for both animals and humans from local resources.
This feed order, a mixed load of dog food and pelleted horse chow, had its genesis in late November, when I ordered stamps through our local post office. Since our post master, Lisa, is not allowed to keep many stamps on hand, a couple weeks often pass from the time we request stamps to when we actually pick them up.
Keeping up postal revenue has been vital to the survival of our local post office and by extension our tiny community itself. Since incoming mail orders bring no revenue to a local office, residents maintain sales by buying stamps for feed orders whenever possible. (Lisa also sells stamps through the mail, and locals often purchase them for friends and family living elsewhere. We also often donate stamps instead of cash to charitable organizations.)
Cold Spot Feed in Fairbanks not only carries almost all the feed we need, but also generously accepts our postage. Since we buy several tons of feed each year, this brings in thousands of dollars of revenue. However, due to time constraints, they need us to completely fill out the tags.
Stamps finally in hand, I spent half an hour applying the $26.35 stamp required to mail a 50 pound bag of horse food — 52 pounds including the white poly packaging bag — to each of 20 tags, enough for a half ton of feed. Yes, living in the Bush gets expensive even when you have a post office.
I labeled each tag with our address and Cold Spot’s return address. With a fluorescent orange marker, I wrote “LOR” above the address and below the stamps. This magic acronym allowed us to take advantage of the Alaska-only reduced “Limited Overland Route” (whatever that means) postage rate. Above the stamps I added a tracking number sticker to each tag.
Julie sacked up 20 of those white poly bags to mail for reuse while I wrote a letter ordering the feed. Finally, at the post office Lisa stamped each tag with a little green stamp which affirms that the mailers (us) are known to the Post Master (her).
A week later Cold Spot let us know they had received the tags but had to order the feed from the producers. In the interim I made out another order, this time with 10 tags carrying two $10 stamps, a $2 stamp and a Forever stamp to make up the $22.50 required for a 42 pound bag of dog food. (Warning: postage has since gone up even more.)
Julie sacked up 10 more of those poly bags, and the whole caboodle went to Lisa to green-stamp and mail.
29 of the 30 sacks of feed showed up on one mail plane. Usually we make an effort to meet the plane to assist in unloading. This time we didn’t get the word, and in our absence helpful community members unloaded and neatly stacked the nearly three-quarters of a ton of feed for us. And of course Lisa has to scan every tag (three times, no less) after arrival.
My leaders, 10-year-old Calico and 8-year-old Junebug, couldn’t quite stay ahead of the rushing team dogs even with the 300 pound load. Moving Calico back, I put young Hundo in lead. A grandson of Brent Sass’s famous leader Silver, he had more of a race attitude than most work dogs. Putting the team into overdrive, he brought us the six miles home in 45 minutes.
I hauled each bag from the dogsled onto the step of our elevated feed shed. Then I heaved each one the 2 1/2 feet up to pitch it into the doorway, shoving it as far as possible across the plywood floor to allow room for more.
Every bag of feed had to be un-sacked and stacked into sorted piles, allowing us to tell at a glance how much of each remained. Small wire cutters in hand, I snipped the tag wire and then the tail off the chain-stitched thread closing each bag.
Teasing out the loose end, I pulled to release the long line of heavy thread, putting it promptly into a trash bucket to prevent any dog from accidentally ingesting it. (Thread and string can tangle in the gut, leading to life-threatening repercussions.) Then I yanked the poly bag off before finally lifting each sack for the last time onto its proper pile.
Six weeks after the initial stamp order, that job was done. On to the next order! Only 50 bags — more or less — to go!
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.