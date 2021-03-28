"Yikes,” I muttered to myself, eyeing a gaping hole in the narrow creek just a few feet off from the still-solid trail. My eight freighting huskies barely gave that black water a glance as they trudged steadily on by, pushing tiredly through heavy snow but feeling the draw of the cabin two miles ahead. By April this creek often sported open holes over its sluggish waist-deep water, but I’d never observed them as prematurely as late February.
Then again, things have been a little strange this winter. Late freeze-ups, with little snow and safe travel delayed into early December, have become the new normal this last decade or so. This year, for a change, November and early December brought heavy snow falls, enough to cushion trails nicely but also creating more challenging trail-breaking for the dog team.
This proved true not just when initially opening the trail, but on subsequent trips as well when both wind and additional snowfall often stretched the normally three-hour, 15-mile trip to the line cabin to four or five hours.
Then for weeks additional snowfall amounted to a pittance, until prior to this late-February trip as I headed out to pull the last of our traps. With 9 inches of heavy snow to plow through, over four hours slipped away as my dog team clawed their way along the soft, heavy trail to the cabin.
I don’t mind hard work, but hard work with little reward can be disappointing. After 20 years of depressed marten populations in our area, the number of their softly-rounded tracks on my first trip of the year proved a pleasant surprise; they had even spread from spruce thickets into the willow flats where marten rarely venture.
I don’t know where they all went, though, because on subsequent trips any marten track at all was a rarity. After years with their population sitting at 10-30% of normal, their numbers collapsed to less than half of that, triggering us to pull traps early to avoid over-harvest. Especially revealing: this trend continued even in an area we had not trapped in over four years.
By this late February trip I only had a few sets left to pull, all targeting bigger critters. Snowshoe hare populations had precipitated their 11-year crash the previous winter, so as their primarily predator, lynx predictably had an unsuccessful breeding season. The few adults that neither starved nor dispersed demonstrated their hunger by seeking out our baited traps, and the ones we caught sported the heavy coats and large size of older cats, healthy in spite of their decreased food supply.
Missing were any young-of-the-year or mostly-grown yearlings, critters that had either already starved or, just as likely, never been produced by hunger-pressured females focusing on survival rather than reproduction.
About 10 years ago, during a spell of low-snow winters, we noted a few coyote tracks, unusual for this area, and caught the second coyote taken around here. It sported a typical Interior Alaska coyote coat, lacking the heavy, long fur that makes them valuable for parka ruffs.
This winter I once again spotted several tracks of this mid-sized predator, and in February my sister Julie arrived home with one that had bumbled into a fox trap. Unlike the coyote of a decade before, this one sported a full, heavy gray coat and a prominent long-haired ruff across its muscular shoulders.
On that last late-February trip all I added to my sled was a load of ice frozen onto the runners, after hitting 4-inch-deep fresh overflow on the river a half-mile from the cabin. The dogs and I dragged into the yard tired from the tedious run, but day off to catch up on cabin chores helped us all bounce back.
It also allowed for the deposition of five more inches of snow, this time pushed by enough wind to drift in open parts of the trail.
Taking pity on me, Julie broke out the first nine miles of trail from home with the snow machine. With a powerful trail-breaking leader like Cricket I thought we’d make it without too much difficulty.
Then, just a half-mile after leaving the cabin, I hit the same patch of overflow. That water had continued to deepen despite five below temperatures. Cricket and the team slogged right through the 6 or 8 inches of slush, but it clung instantly to the 10-foot runners of my dogsled.
With an effort my dogs forcibly dragged the long sled across fifty feet of water-saturated snow before clearing the overflow. Tipping my craft over, I beat as much of the quickly-solidifying slush as possible, but it was already too late. At those sub-zero temperatures, small amounts of ice stubbornly remained, creating enough drag that the dogs acted like they were hauling four hundred pounds instead a nearly-empty sled.
February and March often bring the best trail conditions. But that return trip proved the most challenging of the year. Between the iced-up runners and heavy snow gritty with cold, my sled moved only with protest. Even Julie’s freshly-broken trail proved soft and poorly set-up under several inches of overnight snow. Our normal speed of 8 to 10 mph sank to half that, with the dogs lying down during our frequent rest breaks. Yet every time I asked them, every tired dog sprang up to lunge into his harness.
Five and a half hours trudged by before the team dragged my icy sled into the home yard. They’d be getting a good hot meal, and a days-long rest in houses stuffed with fresh straw before heading back to the cabin for March wood-cutting.
Except for 8-year-old Cricket. I think he slept on a cushy hooked rug inside the house. It’s possible, however, that at some point he sneaked up onto the sofa for a naughty if well-deserved snooze to close out a trying trapping season.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.