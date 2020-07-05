“How bad were the mosquitoes? I killed 100 in a single slap!”
I’ve heard such tales, but my own record only smashed 15. After years of low to moderate mosquito populations, this summer they’ve been thicker.
Our home has always been pretty resistant to mosquito invasions, but today as I type I can usually spot between three and five little pests hovering nearby. Several times a day we kill between five and 20, up to 100, mosquitoes on each window. In early June, waves of two or three arrived in packs throughout the night even with my bedroom door closed and a towel covering the gap at the bottom to discourage intruders.
But is this a bad year? I’m not so sure, because I have such vivid memories of past years when clouds of mosquitoes in brush or deep woods made breathing difficult. We clenched our teeth to sieve out the winged stingers to avoid choking on them. My hands turned black from constantly sweeping a dozen from my arm, my head, my face and my arm again. Heavy clothing and head nets or lots of DEET were required to prevent significant blood loss.
On wilderness treks, after stopping for the evening we unloaded and settled our pack horses while our chosen bear dog huddled beside the tent bag, willing us to erect it as mosquitoes stirred up from our last mile of travel trailed in and settled in a growing fog. As soon as we erected the tent, we all dove in, zipping our tight mosquito net and laughing at the frustrated pests pelting like rain upon the roof. After killing any intruders, we slept well each night, emerging only as needed to replenish copious layers of repellent if the horses began stamping.
On one June trip we made a 100-mile out-and-back trek with minimal bug dope. While traveling south we eagerly anticipated turning north because a light tail wind swirled mosquitoes into our faces, but the wind turned when we did so the whole trip smothered us with bugs. (Whoever composed the blessing “May the wind be at your back” clearly forgot about mosquitoes.)
After suffering a good many summers of observing mosquito behavior, we learned a few techniques for dealing with them. When snatching them from mid-air, for instance, a wet hand sticks to them and a soapy hand sticks even better. At night if a single crafty mosquito proves too elusive to crush and I’m getting overly disgusted by the annoyance, I allow her to suck my blood, offering a minute of discomfort to satisfy her craving and remove her motivation to linger. If it’s only the irritating hum that bothers me, turning on the radio helps.
We try to avoid standing water, changing out cans and troughs that we keep for the dogs, horses and poultry. Of course that’s practically pointless when we live alongside a massive swamp. Keeping nearby brush and grass cut short reduces mosquitoes’ preferred habitat, too. If the critters become stressed or develop crusty sores, we dope them frequently to relieve the pressure. I’ve heard that propane bug-killers are quite effective, but propane in the Bush costs more than double town prices. Burning Pic, Buhach, or punk is another alternative. Our big arctic entry isn’t just to moderate cold winter air; it also helps filter out the mosquitoes as we rush through the doors with the insects wafting along.
Wind winnows them away and sun or frost sends them into hiding, while an approaching thunderstorm may or may not do so. Walking fast keeps me ahead of the swarm (unless the dreaded tail wind appears) and during stops I wait until the trailing mosquitoes arrive and die down before deciding how much protection I’ll really need while berry picking or cutting firewood.
I’m convinced that mosquitoes are finely sensitive to the vibrations caused by foot falls; they spring from their perches, catch your scent, and take chase. When I’m walking alone, I move as softly as possible. But usually I’m out with loose dogs who race ahead, fork off to explore and round up mosquitoes, fall behind, and thunder up to pass me, casting off their predatory cloud which diverts to a less nimble prey. While canoeing upriver from the boat landing to our home, we rarely need bug dope unless dogs accompany us, crashing through the riverbank brush and checking in just often enough to dump accumulated mosquitoes on us.
Of course as with most aggravations, we also appreciate a few enjoyable points of mosquito ecology. They are really quite pretty in a snowflake sort of way. On the winter trapline I can lie on the top bunk and see dead mosquitoes squashed to the plank ceiling from the summer we replaced the roof, or open a book on the coldest evening to find flattened mosquitoes within the pages, or take a moment to appreciate the profound silence of winter after a summer of buzzing.
The mosquitoes peak just when swallows and other song birds need extra insects for growing chicks. Water-borne larvae support the fish cycle. And the old-timers used to say, “When the mosquitoes are biting the worst, the logs are peeling the best!” so we wait until mid-June to skin logs, poles and fence posts.
Our boxful of little chicks that we’re raising for meat arrived just as the mosquitoes peaked. I love to sit in the coop whacking a constant stream of mosquitoes, handing them to the fuzzy little peepers, who hop and jostle grabbing each tiny morsel.
And finally, mosquitoes predictably die down to manageable levels by late July, and disappear altogether as winter approaches. The swarming, choking and stinging fades away as we greet the cold and darkness and sweet silence with joy and relief.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.