“Our shelves are empty,” the note from Fred Meyers read. “We sent whatever we had on your list.” This was followed by a smiley face and the words “Stay healthy.”
You might think that living in the Bush would insulate us from the effects of the novel coronavirus sweeping the globe. While Minchumina has, so far, remained isolated from the disease, some of the economic and supply-line effects have replicated those endured elsewhere.
In our case, the problem lies primarily in an inability to obtain food and supplies during a critical time period before break-up renders us isolated because reaching our neighbors and the airstrip at all becomes physically dangerous.
Elsewhere in much of the world people are staying in their homes to curb the spread of the virus. We have it lucky here, with neighbors often separated by miles and social distancing only coming into play on mail day when masked locals gather to unload the plane.
Our community of scattered individuals, over half of whom fall in the high-risk category due to age or other factors, saw the closure of the library/community building due to the corona virus. Fortunately our post office remains open, albeit with social distancing restrictions and considerable decontamination by our dedicated postmaster. By the time residents began contemplating eliminating nonessential travel into the village, the governor’s travel restrictions came into force. With aircraft being the only practical access and Wright Air being the only commercial carrier, the community has been effectively isolated since late March except for mail and freight coming in on the twice-weekly scheduled flights. Hopefully this enforced isolation from the general population will keep locals safe. (The down-side is the difficult and time-consuming evacuation to professional care should someone fall seriously ill.)
Of course I had to cancel my trip to Fairbanks scheduled for a late March meeting, including a drive to Anchorage to be evaluated for a knee replacement surgery that I had hoped to schedule for June, also on hold. Then I canceled everything else squeezed into that trip, from a car repair to dental cleaning. Canceling a trip comes with disappointment tempered by relief.
While elsewhere in the state, nation and world people were panic-buying in case of a long self-imposed isolation, Julie and I plunged into our pre-break-up panic-buying to lay in two months of supplies for our isolation not just from the rest of the world but even from our neighbors and the air strip. For up to six weeks we’d forego traveling on the lake as the ice disintegrated. If we couldn’t obtain something, or ran out of chocolate (or toilet paper) during that time, we’d make do without until late May or June.
Beyond that, due to the ease in winter hauling by snow machine or dog team compared to the arduous summer job by boat, we always try to bring in enough animal feed and non-perishable groceries to last until after freeze-up seven or eight months away.
With nearly two tons of animal feed already ordered and hauled, we turned to long-distance grocery shopping. A series of orders to Fred Meyers resulted in only partially-filled cupboards and the aforementioned note. Sunshine Health Foods filled in some of the missing supplies. Our 25-pound bag of oatmeal from Alaska Feed was back ordered (“We’re out!”) but hopefully has arrived by the time you read this.
Although we prefer sending our money to Fairbanks, we made a back-up order to Span Alaska, a mail-order grocery outlet in Anchorage. Their boxes have been trickling in over the past month as goods becomes available. Eventually the case of evaporated milk arrived. Apparently they decided the 45 pound box wasn’t heavy enough because they packed in another five pounds of chocolate chips, and then sent a single remaining 12-ounce bag in its own tiny box. (Don’t forget we’re shopping for eight months.)
Still missing: the case of toilet paper.
Of course the disease itself still sends ripples of concern throughout the community. People have started wearing masks when unloading the mail plane, and we always appreciate the pilots who do likewise for our protection. As members of the local Rescue Squad, we checked our oxygen tank and accessories, worked up a respiratory exam and criteria for using oxygen or transporting to Fairbanks, and gratefully came into possession of a couple of those elusive but ever-popular N95 masks and Personal Protection Equipment in case one of us had to assist an ill patient. (A meeting to discuss our action plan, decided self-defeating, devolved into a series of phone calls until everyone seemed on the same page.)
We certainly feel for those confined to their homes, especially when that includes a number of people in a tiny apartment. Please know that from the data we’ve heard, your sacrifices are paying off, reducing the speed and breadth of the spread, easing the burden on health care professionals, and reducing the number of people ending up with lung damage or death. For that we thank you.
Once the lake ice becomes unsafe we will, with or without toilet paper, have a reprieve from all the turmoil, settling in at home with a social distance of over three miles from our closest neighbors. Perhaps by the time we can travel again the worst will be behind us.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.