In early July when we grew tired of gardening, fishing and woodcutting, my sister Miki and I decided to combine a working vacation with a trip down Memory Lane. We headed upriver in our old 18-foot aluminum canoe, paddling firmly against the steady silt-laden current to scroll along at a mile an hour, a perfect speed for spotting subtle details as well as major changes that occurred in the 50 years since we first began exploring the river. Back then, the west fork entered the lake half a mile from home but since it now flowed right past our home we put directly into the tugging water.
We paused at New Yazoo Creek which drained a small lake where, as teenagers, we often fished and enjoyed the limpid water, cattail banks and abundant wildlife. When New Yazoo broke through a permafrost slump, Old Yazoo silted in and disappeared into a willow thicket.
Farther upriver we spotted a new stream boiling off the main river through the brush to enter the upper end of the lake 30 yards away and a good foot below the level of the river. In the 50 years that the river had run down this channel, its heavy silt loads had settled along the banks during every flood. This created dikes that contained the flow even as the bottom silted in, steadily elevating the river until it gained enough slope to start eroding new flows through the bank during floods. Someday, perhaps sooner rather than later, the entire river will divert down one of these new drainages.
As youngsters, our favorite day trip took us 6 or 7 miles up one of the river’s dying channels from its outlet two miles east of us to the Forks, where at the time the main river cut west toward our place. Wearing jeans and T-shirts over a swim suit, traveling barefoot with no rain gear and only minimal food, we paddled or lined the boat upstream along the shallow bars to float home down the west fork.
On the first trip with our brother, and as yet unfamiliar with the route, we only proceeded halfway. While scouting ahead, Ray encountered a pack of wolves who followed the boy back to his twin sisters only to scatter when Ray picked up his .22.
On a later attempt Miki and I made the complete loop, although for the last two miles upriver we were pretty tired after the old river channel forked and we chose the thready right branch instead of the eastern-most branch. Running out of water, we stubbornly dragged our tiny boat a mile before the channels converged again. Although we dubbed that slough Devil’s Highway, in subsequent years we usually found more water there.
As we pushed upriver above Yazoo, we passed an old spruce knoll that once supported wild roses and Labrador tea but had now had melted into the river; only scattered dead trees remained, half buried in silt amid well-grown willows and a green cloud of hip-high horse tails.
For years we hunted moose along the river’s branches, but after a number of thrilling hunts, in the 1990s moose grew scarcer, perhaps because the willow flats were aging past prime browse. Wide, shallow areas where we once waded across shoals had grown narrower and deeper. We spotted a few gulls and a harrier, but the once-common arctic terns have abandoned the area with the sand bars too overgrown for nesting. A sadly water-logged bar below the forks served as a camp on the upper river, where we thrilled to find fresh tracks of a bear and cub there.
In the morning we planned to travel 4 miles down the east fork to brush trail where our trapline crossed the river. Once following open swamps and streams that gradually silted in, our trail now cuts through five miles of overgrown willow flats and needs constant attention. The brush cutter in our canoe would make quick work of the section accessible by river.
Turning down the east fork, we were surprised to see only one-third of the river flowing down that east channel, when recently it had been pulling two-thirds. Then, swinging down the shallow Devil’s Highway, we noticed numerous small streams draining from the flooding river into nearby swamps. Unexpectedly, we ran aground on a silt bar that clogged the entire river for as far as we could see. The flow down Devil’s Highway had disintegrated into the swamps.
Unfazed, we retraced our route to head down the eastern-most fork. We could reach the trail this way, but would have to backtrack instead of going downriver to the lake, because in the 1990s this fork had been captured by a different river system and bypassed the lake altogether.
An ominous roaring arose from downriver so we proceeded cautiously between narrow willow banks. “Don’t forget if we go through some bad stuff we still have to get back upriver,” I warned Miki nervously.
Moments later we spotted rubble ahead and hauled out to check the hazard. From the brushy bank, we inspected a log jam that spanned the river, which split into three narrow forks that had melted the permafrost of a now-submerged black-spruce forest. Each contorted channel was choked with big logs and flotsam packed together like a giant 40-yard beaver dam. Water surged through small chutes, dropping nearly two feet to the churning river below. Although we had to raise our voices to communicate, it didn’t take much discussion to turn us back.
As we settled into the canoe a massive spruce log, ravaged clean by the river, glided past to add itself to the heap. Instead of brushing trail, we spent our last two days lounging happily in camp before scooting home the way we came. That’s the problem with Memory Lane. Sometimes you can go back, and sometimes you can’t.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.