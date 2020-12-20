We strung up some cute little Christmas lights recently — nothing fancy, just a few LEDs that pop on when we crank up our little 1 KW generator each evening to charge the batteries.
Compared to the fiery crimson and purple sunset I saw the other day, with its glowing clouds and luminous sky, those lights looked pretty pathetic.
Indeed, after thinking about it I realized that we witness far bigger displays of holiday lights in our natural world than here in our minimalist niche of civilization.
We see glorious sunrises, spectacular sunsets, brilliant auroras, radiant moonlight and more stars than all the man-made lights of the world. Shimmering sun dogs, flaming reflections on glassy ice, breath-taking alpenglow, solitary shafts of pink or gold light among the trees and millions of sparkling diamonds in the snow. Snow-covered trees shimmer in the low golden-rose sunlight while multicolored splashes of light and shadow sweep across the hills.
Because of our high latitude, the sun doesn’t leap straight up to track directly overhead as it does farther south. Instead, the sideways arc begins in the southeast and gains minimal altitude before sliding below the horizon in the southwest. As winter solstice approaches and we lose minutes of sunshine each day, the sun rises and sets ever closer to due south.
Mid-winter sunrises have a special meaning in our location because each morning the sun rises behind a different peak of the Alaska Range. On one single extra-special day in November and another in January, we are privileged to witness three sunrises in less than an hour. From our location northwest of Denali the sun first appears along its eastern flank, but it can’t quite gain the altitude to clear the north peak and ducks behind that towering rock. Minutes later it reappears but only for a few moments as it slips across the notch between the two great peaks. Than it winks out to pass behind the south peak before reappearing a third and final time to continue sloping upwards in its daily arc.
With the sun rising near the giants of Denali and Foraker, morning sun-dogs sometimes perfectly frame the tall mountains. These stocky ghostly rainbows, created by frosty air reflecting the sunlight, epitomize the mysteries of winter light.
When checking our under-ice fish net at the nearby Holek Spit on wintery afternoons, we frequently pause to admire the lovely frosted willows scattered along the spit, all backlit by the rich sunset light. Or traveling across the lake while returning from the Post Office, we might stop the dogs to admire a breath-taking full moon rising in the dusky blue sky of an early sunset, punctuated by a star or two.
Sometimes the lights that we admire actually result from combining natural phenomena with a bit of technology. On one or two special nights during freeze-up, we walk onto the lake ice to light methane bubbles, shouting with delight as each brief multicolored flame flashes in the darkness.
Each evening as we head to the dog yard at feeding time, the eager huskies give us their own light show as their eyes reflect our headlamps. Various shades of brown eyes reflect with a glowing greenish-yellow light, while blue eyes glow an eerie pink or red. Although we know those beaming lights are merely a bounce-back from the tapetum lucidum layer in the canine eyeball (which helps night vision) our appreciation of this little miracle lies in the dozen paired yellow and red lights bobbing joyfully in greeting.
After a run the dogs come in bright with frosty ruffs and faces. The horses, too, sport coats spangled with frost. The long white-frosted hair of their manes and tails quivers like tinsel, shimmering in the low light of the sun or the blue beam of our headlamps.
Of course we do enjoy man-made lights as well, but even more than Christmas lights are those workaday lights that mean safety, warmth and survival in a harsh land. Returning home after a long trek, I watch for the warm inviting yellow lights of home. The piercing blue cones of our headlamps allow us to efficiently extend the day’s labor, whether we’re hauling firewood, running trails or simply doing chores.
When out on the lake at night I often pause to gaze at the flashing beacon above the runway across the lake as the sweeping beams pass over the snowy landscape: green … then white; green … white. The bright colors seem especially cheery against the rich blackness of moonless overcast nights, although the intense light becomes almost overwhelming when I mush at night along the road right below the beacon, a powerful counterpoint to the extremes of an Alaskan winter.
Another experience also provides a poignant rush of the holiday spirit: the arrival of the last mail plane before Christmas, with its piercing strobe and its red and green positional lights perfectly counterpointed against the soft peach and lavender of the mid-afternoon sunset. The lights remind me of Christmas as the plane brings last-minute gifts to the community, while the pilot spreads good cheer all around, beaming as he or she receives a couple of Christmas cookies.
For a few moments I feel profoundly grateful for this connection to civilization. Then, mushing home across the lake in dimming light, perhaps watching a new moon as it elbows aside the fading glow of the sunset, I feel that I just couldn’t live in a finer place.
I have fond memories of seeing the Christmas lights of Fairbanks each December while in college, but I don’t miss them. The lights outside my home serve all too well to remind me of the holiday, and are completely overwhelming compared to our puny Christmas lights indoors.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.