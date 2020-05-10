“RAAH-EERROO-RAOWO!”
The horrible noise penetrating our cabin walls sounded like an industrial meat grinder choking on a massive chunk of gristle, possibly with a live rabbit thrown in the mix.
I knew without looking that the ear-splitting caterwaul from our sled dog Spruce was announcing that the horses had finished their meal and flopped down in the snowy dog yard for a pleasant post-prandial roll. Agate caught Spruce’s excitement, adding his “Ruff! Ruff! Ruff!” to the discordant wailing. Jade threw her comments in with a sharper “Arf! Arf! Arf!”
That noise faded as the horses strolled through the dog yard scrounging straw, and ended at far end when Toolik’s insecure “Woof! Woof! Woof!” announced that shaggy Meyla had once again chosen his spot for her morning nap.
Living in close quarters with dogs, and spending very little time with people outside of family, makes reading dogs’ thoughts and moods easier for me than reading those of people.
One of the cutest expressions in dog language is a little sigh or sniff our house dogs make when they pause at the bedroom door to request entry. It sounds like this: “?”
As opposed to the little sigh or sniff when the dog is given permission to come in, or is released from a stay, which can be translated as “Thanks!” and sounds like this: “!”
As kids we had an adorable spaniel mix named Pingo who occasionally suffered nasal congestion, perhaps because she survived distemper contracted at the shelter where we adopted her. “Whee-huh, whee-huh, WHEE-huh, WHEE-HUH!” she said.
This deeply alarmed our father. “Get her outside quick, before she throws up!” he urged us.
Miki and I obligingly rushed her outside every time even though we knew “WHEE-HUH!” was nothing to worry about.
It was the “Br-ork, Brr-ork, BRR-ORK, BORK-BORK-BWWAAHH!” noises that you had to worry about.
On the other hand, we did tease Pingo more than perhaps we should. The play escalated a few times until play-bites became bites with some pinch. But Pingo had a jolly sense of humor and was merely following our lead when it got rough, settling down when we did.
Some dogs have no sense of humor, being either too prideful or too dignified to suffer teasing. Loki was disgusted when we teased him and Reuben would simply lift his chin and look away. Having grown up some by then, we respected their integrity but still delighted in blowing in Arthur’s furry ears because he loved any kind of interaction. A little teasing served him right because he liked hovering over relaxing dogs with a benign stare that drove then nuts.
Our house dog Ellie speaks with her eyes when she asks permission to lick a dog-food bucket, poking her nose into the bucket before looking hopefully at me. After the sled dogs eat, we head inside and Ellie goes straight to the shelf with the kibble bucket, this time looking more expectant than hopeful.
She can also look profoundly guilty even when we don’t realize what she’s done. Once when she hung her head, rolled her eyes and drooped from ear to tail, I walked around the house until finding the empty fish wrapper.
Ellie was Number Two Dog while we still had Old Quigley, and one day when Miki and Quig were outside, Miki realized she hadn’t seen Ellie for some time. “Where’s Ellie?” she asked. Quigley scanned the dog yard and woods before giving Miki a perplexed “Hunh!” Then a brilliant glow flashed across her face and with an excited “Hnoo-hoo!” she darted around the old shop to the door. Miki swung it open and out popped Ellie, having been inadvertently left inside.
I particularly enjoy watching dogs communicate with each other, such as when the huskies share a group howl. One dog starts, and the others join in. Pups squall excitedly and scurry to the dog they most admire, or to me if I’m nearby, climbing onto us to push wet noses into our faces and squealing in a way that’s both endearing and aggravating.
When Ellie wants to go rabbit hunting with a pal she communicates her desires clearly. She sits on the edge of the lawn looking thoughtfully over the rabbit thickets on the flats below. Then she glances hopefully toward any dog who might come along, usually old Tokelau who has free run like her. Gaining no response, Ellie stretches and strolls to the beach, tests the air, casts another coy look at Tokelau, then jogs away, glancing back a couple of times until Tokelau caves and trots after her for a little bunny chasing.
Puppies have some instinctive communication skills while others must be learned, including that siblings have feelings, too. When a little companion screams with pain and rage because you bit him too hard, you learn to use a softer mouth. Our puppies usually find an “uncle” in the yard, the kind who loves being teased and mobbed. Most dogs tolerate the play only if the pups don’t mob them excessively. Then they quickly react with a loud “RRAOWF!”
In late summer some years ago I heard a wolf give a long howl a couple miles away. It was early evening and I envisioned him relaxing on a sand bar, perhaps feeling a bit bored waiting for the evening hunt. His family chimed in and I stood listening to the magical notes as they swelled and faded. A comfortable silence fell, but it didn’t last long. One of the wolves suddenly burst out with a loud, frustrated sound. “RRAOWF!!”
I just had to laugh, because I knew exactly what was going on.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.