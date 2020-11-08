I enjoy using a homemade peppermint lure for marten trapping. Although effective for calling in marten, I never use this lure for other predators.
Why not? Because our dogs informed us that would be a bad idea. Over the past 40 years our sled dogs have taught us myriad lessons about fur animals and alerted us to many conditions and situations beyond our ability to detect. Testing a commercial peppermint lure someone gave us convinced me of its effectiveness on marten. But when offered a whiff of peppermint, a dog typically wrinkles his nose, often twisting it to one side, and steps back or even sneezes away the offensive odor. “Ew-w-w!” The scent repulses rather than attracts canines.
Compared to dogs, humans are practically anosmic: lacking in the ability to smell. Dogs link us to the natural world of scents. While humans rarely detect any odor lingering in three-day-old moose tracks, a dog not only knows what critter traipsed by, but can even detect which direction the moose was traveling.
By paying attention to our dogs, we learn from their discoveries. Is that fox track fresh? If so, the dog inhales long and perhaps loudly. When made only minutes before, the dog may try to sight or even chase after its little cousin.
Their actions keep us tuned into wind direction, and this combined with a knowledge of each fur species’ habits allows us to strategically alter techniques. Dogs often test the breeze, drawing in information about critters and goings-on up wind. That reminds us to make sets for fox and wolves on the side of a river toward the prevailing wind, since these predators primarily travel along waterways and that moving air carries the delectable scent of bait or lure out to them.
Used on marten and lynx, with their tendency to stick to forest or brush instead of following rivers, this trick can backfire.
A young fellow trapper once commented that marten find fresh fish as enticing as rotted ones, so he used the less-odiferous bait. We rot fish not to make it more appealing, but because the strong odor carries much farther, alerting even distant critters to its presence. Our dogs remind us of this.
Pepper, our 90-pound black companion in the 1990s, loved chasing sticks that we threw for her, and with her sensitive nose she could seek out the exact branch tossed into a pile of driftwood. But Julie once pitched a stick while wearing a rubber glove.
Tracking the flying object with her eyes and radiating glee, Pepper dashed right to it, only to give the wood a careful inspection before turning sadly away empty-mouthed when she failed to detect Julie’s scent. A few other sticks lay strewn about the sand bar. Pep hopefully examined each only to return disappointed.
The big black dog had made plenty of retrieves thrown with scent-rich work gloves, but those well-used rubber fishing gloves apparently barred all odor of her people.
This is why many wolf trappers use clean gloves for handling wolf traps and snares, and I bet rubber or latex gloves would be more effective yet. However, working in an area where humans target wolves only lightly, we tend to follow the opinion of Slim Carlson, the Swede who left his trap line to our family after following its trails for half a century. “They know I’m here,” he said.
While we minimize handling wolf snares and traps, we don’t always pay much attention to how immaculate gloves are. Of course maybe we’d catch more if we did.
The dogs help us out with wolf snaring in other ways. Many years ago while pushing through a heavy snowfall in loose lead ahead of the team, Smokey Joe hit a snare we’d set in the trail for wolves. With his shy, independent-minded character, Smokey disdained our attempts to call him back beforehand, and the cable zipped snug around his neck.
Chagrined but unharmed, he let us remove the snare before darting ahead once more. Smokey’s attitude suggested he thought nothing of his little escapade, but in fact next time he approached that snare, he darted off through deep snow to circle around the cable loop hung in the trail. Not only that, he also spotted and dodged every other snare he ever came to, in the main trail or not. This demonstrated how easily dogs visually detect even slender snares. Now we take pains to disguise the cable with twigs or grass.
When setting up wolf snares around bait we’ll haul the goodies into the site with a handful of free-running dogs, letting them plow trails in the snow throughout the nearby area as they explore. Like wolves, dogs typically follow the path of least resistance and often have unseen reasons for each route they take.
By the time we’re ready to start setting snares, the huskies have opened paths likely for wolves to take. With the dogs secured, we can set snares in their trails knowing an investigating wolf will like follow the same tracks to the “kill” site.
Many years ago Julie found where a marten had been trapped but then disappeared, with a heavy snow covering all signs. She dug up the whole area without finding her catch.
Some time later she skied the trail with one of her huskies coming loose. He sniffed out the missing critter, dug it up, and set it down in the trail for her.
In seconds, Aven did with his nose something she failed to accomplish with all her human intelligence and decades of experience. Although I suppose it’s a good thing the marten didn’t smell of peppermint.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.