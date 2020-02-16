Over the years, several of our neighbors have had narrow escapes with roof fires, significant fire damage or total losses, which drives us all to increase our vigilance when it comes to wood heat. With both a wood-burning furnace and a wood-burning range, we’ve always been cautious about preventing house fires, although Miki might disagree when she notices I’ve left the kitchen stove open to vent until the kindling catches.
Especially during a long cold spell such as we had in January, we pay close attention to regulating our wood-burning stoves to avoid prolonged overheating of the stoves, pipes and safeties. We never jack up a fire immediately before doing outdoor work, but let a hot fire die down and then close the vents and dampers before going out. At night, we usually let the fire die out and allow the cabin to cool down.
Cardboard, newspaper and other fire-starter is corralled away from the radiating heat of our wood furnace, and we clean stovepipes regularly. We only burn seasoned firewood, greatly reducing the buildup of flammable creosote that creates such a fire hazard inside a stovepipe.
As temperatures tumble below 40 degrees below zero, cold-weather gear is left handy for grabbing in an emergency, with gloves and a hat tucked in a coat pocket. We keep a fire laid in the old workshop, ready for a lit match should we be forced to flee a house fire.
Water stands ready for sloshing on any fire; the basement tanks usually contain 100 to 300 gallons for household use and all the critters, with buckets kept handy for dipping and sloshing. Fire extinguishers also stand ready on each floor.
Of course, being fire-aware clashes with also being accident-prone. Once the towel I grabbed instead of oven mitts burst into flames when it flopped into the little kitchen propane burner. Cotton gloves easily catch sparks and begin to smolder, so we inspect them carefully before returning it to the warming shelf after feeding the fire or toasting them dry on the stovetop.
Luckily over the years we’ve each developed a discerning sense of smell, which helps differentiate between smoldering cotton, melting plastic, burning bark, backdraft from the stove or an electrical short. Sniff? Sniff-sniff-sniff? “The beans are burning!” “The teapot boiled dry!” “Some cinders fell on the floor!” “Is something burning, or are you standing too close to the stove?”
Recently, we both smelled a strange blend of plastic and hot electrical wire every morning in the basement between the wood stove and our 12-volt battery system. It waxed and waned each time we headed out for morning chores, and for two days we searched fruitlessly for the origin until finally I discovered a fragment of charred plastic tape stuck to the bottom of a pot used for heating the dogs’ morning soup, making its presence increasingly ominous each time I lifted it off the stove.
That distinct smell of an electrical short always sends us into a panic due to our lack of skill in that area, but the house is full of in-line fuses as well as a master fuse panel and lots of control switches. With a minimal system installed, it hopefully will continue to function safely.
Once in a tiny tent camp I kept smelling burning cotton, and I repeatedly inspected the gloves I wore when feeding my hot tin stove. I searched for coals along the tarp flooring around the tin barrier under my stove, and inspected the canvas ceiling where glowing ashes might fall to create a slowly-expanding cinder hole. My concern grew frantic as the distinct odor intensified because it was cold outside, my tent lay 10 miles from the next camp, and all my gear hung drying from the ridgepole.
Smoke was obscuring visibility in my little shelter when I finally located the source: a T-shirt hanging near my tiny hot lantern had started scorching.
At home, help lies with our closest neighbors only a few miles away, but our trapline camps are remote enough that we must count on self-sufficiency in a disaster. Each cabin has an access ladder to quickly reach the roof. It serves not just to attack fires but also to easily clear away a summer’s accumulation of leaves and grass, as well as checking the security of the stove pipe when we first arrive each winter after a seven-month absence.
In severe weather I leave my parka and other critical gear outside in the sled at night, while clothing and mitts hang to dry on a single nail, easily grabbed during a hasty retreat.
Perhaps because of their cramped quarters and rustic build, trapping cabins have given us a couple of brushes with fire. One incident occurred when I threw some paper trash into the stove and a few minutes later burning leaves began falling through a gap in the roof onto the stovetop. We patted them quickly to ash, then raced outside and up onto the roof. There we found that a scrap of burning paper had landed on the sod beside a loose-fitting safety which allowed the leaves to fall into the cabin. The burning moss and leaves quickly succumbed to our efforts, but left us chastened and chagrinned.
Another time, as we deep-fried some battered whitefish balls at a trapping cabin, some spattered oil on the hot stove suddenly exploded into flames that flickered toward the low ceiling of dry spruce poles. I grabbed a bucket of water. Miki seized a sleeping bag. For just an instant we paused. Burning oil can float on water and spread the flames, but if the sleeping bag didn’t smother the fire, it would add fuel instead.
Then I sloshed the whole bucket onto the stove and the fire vanished in an explosion of popping steam. When it comes to fires, overkill is usually best.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.