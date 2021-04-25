With returning song birds filling an awakening forest with music and geese speckling the sky, break-up always proves exciting.
Break-up can also be exciting, and not in the peasant sense, when dogs accompany us on our rambles on or alongside thawing lakes and rivers. While most of them have experience and common sense, occasionally one falls into trouble.
I believe the first reckoning came nearly 50 years ago, in 1972. Julie and I were all of 12 years old and our brother, Ray, had just turned 14 when the three of us set off in our tiny 11-foot Styrofoam boat for a streamside camp-out. As always our little mutt Pingo joined us, scampering along the bank as we paddled against the current.
Ice still clung to the banks of the river but the main channel allowed unimpeded travel, its water so crystal-clear we once looked down to see a beaver swimming below us.
Pingo’s highest aspiration was to catch herself a beaver. When she finally spotted one of the big rodents, she plunged recklessly into the icy water only to be whisked downstream by an insistent current that dashed her into a sapling sweeper. Caught forcefully by the back of her neck, Pingo couldn’t escape the power of the water pinning her against the tree.
Julie and I swiftly swung the little boat around to rescue our best friend, but Ray, more alert to the danger, shouted “NO!” He immediately realized our maneuver had brought us sideways to and just upstream from the sweeper. If we hit it, our tiny boat would flip.
Pingo could have held out in that frigid water for some time. Three little kids, not so much. Ray wisely guided our flimsy craft safely clear of the end of the sweeper before grabbing its top and lifting it enough for Pingo to float free. Oblivious to the chill, she promptly started scouting for beaver again.
Several decades later as Julie and I paddled our 18-foot canoe along a shore lead between the beach and the lake ice, our companion Skeifa, ranging ahead on the still-strong ice, spotted a beaver.
A powerful swimmer, the Chesapeake Bay retriever mix didn’t hesitate to plunge in after it. Of course after a brief but merry chase the beaver dove away, and Skeifa hauled out onto a small iceberg floating in the shore lead.
Not quite large enough to hold her weight, the berg slowly sank beneath the 80-pound dog until she stood nearly belly-deep in water. Worse, it tipped slowly, first lowering beneath her front end and then, as she gingerly rebalanced to avoid slipping off, it sank under her hindquarters. Every moment the berg threatened to either roll over or sink altogether.
By the time we reached her, Skeifa was trembling with cold and rolling her eyes at us to indicate her discomfort, yet simultaneously exhibiting her typical confidence as she stepped from tipping berg into canoe.
I don’t think my old lead dog Clarence had a death wish, but he certainly approached the hazards of the world with a laissez-faire self-assurance that made him excel at leading my dog team. He also came closer to drowning than any of our other dogs, not once but several times.
One spring Clarence headed out onto solid-looking shore ice some 18-inches thick. He didn’t know it actually consisted of candle ice, 1-inch vertical pencils packed so tightly that it initially held him up. Once the candles did give way, however, it left him floundering half in the water and half surrounded by tightly-packed broken spears that shifted and dropped away every time he tried to struggle forward.
We couldn’t assist him without risking an even worse fate, since an upright human can sink too far below the entrapping ice, making escape even more problematic. Clawing and struggling, Clarence inched the 70 feet to shore. Hauling out, he shook a cascade of ice water from his heavy coat, and cheerfully went looking for another adventure.
I think the closest he ever came to drowning was when we spent break-up on a creek out the trapline trail. With snow melted off the still-thick ice, Julie and I took a hike down the river. Clarence came to watch for bears.
Some distance from the cabin he skirted an open hole to reach the far bank. On his return instead of going around the hole, he decided to go straight across.
In his defense, the big husky had been trained on a much smaller creek where he often had to lead the team across shallow open holes. This time, Clarence unwittingly skipped right into water well over his head. The current grabbed him, spun him to the downstream rim of the hole, and started sucking him under the ice.
For a few breath-catching moments Clarence hung against the ice, barely visible from the ears forward. We were too far away to help, and even if right there, before approaching we’d first have to check the ice-edge for safety.
Finally, with a powerful surge, he drove himself upward, grabbed the ice edge with his front feet, and somehow clawed his way out of the snatching current.
Not wanting a repeat, we turned back for the cabin, and not five minutes later Clarence was in another hole, this time with shallower water from which he made a less onerous escape.
We didn’t witness what happened the day Clarence and his brother Jiles left a trapline cabin for an hour one nippy early-spring day. When they returned, water soaked Clarence’s shaggy coat, leaving it wet and icy from the head down. Backtracking the pair, we found their tracks crossing the stream a bend downriver. One set clearly crashed through a spot of shell ice, reappearing on the other side.
Checking the depth with a long pole, we found it neck deep. On a person.
Critters both wild and domestic — and humans as well — can certainly die during the swiftly-changing spring season. Luckily, with dogs experienced in hazards and usually under good voice control we’ve never actually lost one.
Still, much as I enjoy break-up, I’m always a little relieved to see the last of the ice melt away.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.