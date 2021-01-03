The lake had nearly a foot of solid ice by early December. While we saw a few too many 20-degree days during November, quite a few days reached the minus 20s as well, and the morning I crawled out of my cozy wall tent halfway to our first trapline cabin, the thermometer read 31 below zero.
If you think that’s cold enough to safely freeze a boggy red-water drainage, you’d be wrong.
Nearly a third of the 15-mile trail from home to our line cabin follows a line of low ground barely living up to the name creek. Igloo Creek flows sluggishly in fits and starts, oozing through moss and tamarack bogs, sunken spruce forests, bog rosemary and dwarf birch. A few spots sport swampy red water over my head but in most areas the water seeps ankle or knee-deep over a layer of decaying vegetation.
Anyone with a good compost pile knows how much heat decomposing plant matter can produce. The decaying underwater hummocks releases just enough warmth to delay freezing, especially after an insulating blanket of snow covers any ice that forms.
We’ve encountered problems on Igloo Creek for decades, and while climate change has only made the situation worse I still remember hitting overflow and sink holes while snowshoeing ahead of our dog team on a 45 below zero January day in 1980.
Where deep snow camouflages problem spots, they can occur without warning. More often, rising warmth partially melts overlying snow, causing a characteristic diagnostic dip or low hollow or even exposing open water. Although any exposed water freezes, the deep snow edging holes often masks treacherous ice.
Opening trail out to the tent camp, Calico, my loose leader, spotted these areas in time to dodge them, with my leader, her son Cricket, swerving to follow her. Still, a dog or two often hit bad ice, dropping a foot, a hind end, or even all four feet into the water.
Fortunately the bad ice usually overlies only foot-deep water, and even when the sogginess of the subsurface prevents a stable landing, the dog usually scrambles out without much trouble.
Although courageous under many circumstances, Cricket has a fear of creaky ice, exacerbated by the time he fell through a narrow swamp channel, just a foot-wide gap hidden under snow-covered shell ice overlying 4 feet of icy water. The steep edges prevented my 100-pound leader from immediately springing out, and although he did manage to claw his way to safety before I could reach him, he lost his faith in the soundness of the frozen world beneath his feet. Yet he still usually follows little Calico through or around the half-frozen bogs.
Over four decades of traveling on Igloo Creek we’ve memorized the hazardous spots, the places rife with hidden bad ice over shallow water, and the dangerous areas with water deep enough to sink a person, sled or a snowmachine. Our trail now avoids the worst areas. We’ve also learned to be more cautious and less trusting, especially after the time Julie broke through up to her waist one nippy sub-zero day.
That’s why I traveled to the tent site and back home with an empty sled to open the trail. With no load to sink the sled, my dogs handled the bogs fairly easily.
Once overlying snow is packed, the ice underneath freezes more solidly, and keeping the trail open reduces insulation enough to normally prevent further problems. Wind, too, effectively sucks out the heat, often freezing the bogs even without a trail in place. On the other hand, some spots can open up after a quilt of heavy snow traps heat in, causing ice to thaw and unwary travelers fall through.
A few days later, trail solidified underfoot, my crew easily hauled out my tent camp, overnight gear, and a light load for the cabin. When I crawled out to greet that nippy morning, I wisely decided to wait for daylight and then head home instead of opening the trail on to the cabin. Even 30 below zero will not freeze some of the snow-covered bogs. Getting wet can not be laughed off, and more severe temperatures cause any slush or water to freeze to the sled runners, increasing drag dramatically.
But by light the temperature was bouncing up. I waited as late as I dared, and at 1 pm pushed on for the three-hour run to the cabin at a relatively balmly 8 below.
Oh yes, we ran into open bogs all right. Calico drew on all her skills to pick a safe route, but here and there whole dogs dropped in. The upper stretch of the creek, normally more dry, alternated between snow pocked with bad spots or sheets of frozen overflow.
The faint popping of expanding overflow ice with the temperature change freaked out Cricket more than the true bad spots. I ended up moving him farther back in the team and putting my wheel dog in lead. With more drive than brains and never once responding to a “gee” or “haw,” Kandik cheerfully plowed after Calico through everything the creek threw at us.
By the time we reached the cabin, splattered slush crusted the sled, the lines, my dogs and their harnesses, but we got through thanks to a little experience and a clever loose leader.
If we needed a reason to respect the bogs all winter long, it came last March when I found a 20-foot circle of frozen slush thrashed in a deep hole pinched between a spruce bank and a cattail patch, only the head of a dead yearling moose visible slumped against the ice edge.
The rest of the unfortunate critter lay hidden beneath the surface of an ever-treacherous bog.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.