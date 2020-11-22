When our niece Karen smiles her whole face twinkles, and she has delighted us with her presence this fall. Sharing our Bush life was especially meaningful during freeze-up, which she had not witnessed out here before. She had much to learn, and perhaps her most important lesson was how greatly outdoor conditions affect our plans.
As freeze-up approached, weather became increasingly critical to our daily plans, but even in September we waited for perfect days to pick cranberries: sunny with not too much wind for boating but just enough breeze to knock down the bugs.
When the water temperature began dropping toward 32 degrees we put off crossing the lake to the post office for several days due to a wind that also had us worrying about the fish net. The river was pouring slush into the lake which a brisk northeast wind pushed toward our net.
One afternoon as the wind calmed, Karen and I hiked to the boat landing before pausing to re-evaluate. The waves had faded to lapping ripples, and if we postponed the trip another day the frozen bay by the post office might not be traversable. With the weather finally cooperating, we boated off across small waves shimmering in the sunshine.
A mile from our destination, we encountered ice dusted with glowing white snow, but the half-inch thickness was no match for my 20-horse outboard. After breaking ice for half a mile we triumphantly reached the post office to fetch mail and a much-anticipated fresh pizza that Karen’s dad shipped air freight us.
Two days later Karen and I pulled our fish net, again slipping in between windy spells. After that we played a waiting game, working on projects at home and hiking with dogs to check the lake for ice. Karen saw us take advantage of the warm weather to pump water, hang laundry, build dog houses and move sled dogs to the winter yard.
After waiting two weeks we finally found the entire lake covered with half an inch of ice.
“Maybe we’ll set a net soon — if the ice gets thick enough,” we told Karen, explaining that 1½ inches of ice was barely enough if cold calm weather allowed strong unblemished ice to form, for it flexed and cracked, giving loud warnings before failing.
Indeed, after two days the continuing cool weather allowed us to delicately tiptoe out and set the first net under 2½ inches of ice, although we kept rescue equipment handy.
“Maybe we should come back after dark and light swamp gas bubbles!” Karen suggested.
“Given the forecast, we’d better do it tonight or miss our chance,” I agreed. We traditionally did this on Halloween, but I worried that thickening ice and more snow would make that activity hard or impossible. We spent a delightful moonlit hour on the ice that evening, walking along the shallows in case we accidentally stepped onto the delicate shell of a bubble camouflaged under a half-inch of snow. The night flashed with red, blue and gold flames and small explosions as I punctured each bubble and touched off the escaping gas with a lighter.
An inch of snow the next day put an end to that option as it hid the anomalies in the ice, and soon below-zero temperatures thickened the ice to encase the bubbles and isolate them from the necessary water pressure that forced the gas out. Just as well, since I scorched a few eyelashes during one overly-enthusiastic explosion.
Over the next few days as the temperature drifted into the -20s, we spent a bit more time inside working on various projects — baking, sewing, writing, housework and processing carrots, tomatoes and pumpkins that quickly froze outdoors without draining our unsteady power supply. Shelf ice finally began forming on the river, strong enough to tiptoe out and set a dog-team snub post before the shallow water froze to the bottom.
Despite colder weather, with fresh snow insulating the new ice, it only increased by half an inch of thickness overnight. To set the next net we ran the snowmachine a mile along the flats and then carefully onto the new ice right along the shore where we’d be in only a few inches of water if we fell through. Despite finding 3 inches of strong ice underfoot, when we stopped at the net site half a mile later, water flowed through cracks in sagging ice under the machine and we hastily moved it over the rough icy shoreline to solid ground before setting the net.
“When are we going to the post office?” Karen enquired after we finished the job.
“When will conditions be safe?” we replied. We needed good reliable ice to travel that far because it involved either going three miles straight across the main lake with its 20-plus feet of water or around the swampy south shore with its small creeks, methane bubbles and patches of pondweed that compromised the integrity of the ice.
In the past we often didn’t miss a single twice-weekly mail plane because of faster freeze-ups and younger bodies, but climate change has elongated freeze-ups, while our bodies grow creakier and our brains wiser. After three weeks and two days of isolation at home, the three of us took a crew of six dogs and the snowmachine around the edge, finding more than 5 inches of ice.
When Karen first arrived, we explained to her how she had to either return home in early October or commit to remaining until after freeze-up. Even after freeze-up, a heavy snowfall can weigh down the ice and create so much overflow that it might be six weeks before we can cross the lake without encountering water spreading somewhere under the insulating snow.
So far she has loved helping with chores, fishing, mushing and other work, and we have loved her energy, ever glad to see her twinkly smile, and happy to explain the vagaries of Bush life in the season where weather and ice rule.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins have written three books. They live in Lake Minchumina.