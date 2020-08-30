"Oh no! No! No-no!”
(How many of our stories start with some variation of this theme?)
In this case these hysterics refer to the yearly chaos of jam making, especially when the jam boils over and leaves scorched red or blue syrup across the stove top. The disaster typically happens every year or so, usually while we’re executing a big-batch recipe that overfills the pot.
Although always aggravating, such incidents don’t upset me as much as they once did, mostly because I’ve been making jam long enough to know that things happen.
Our mother taught my sister Miki and me the basics of jam making as youngsters in the 1970s. The 52 jars of blueberry jam she concocted each year was a major goal every August, because she knew how her hubby appreciated his blueberry jam on toast each morning.
Instead of mercilessly boiling the berries until they thickened on the spoon, as her mother did, our mother had discovered commercial pectin. This natural carbohydrate, found especially in apples, helps fruit jell in pies, jams and jellies. Both powdered Sure-Jell and liquid Certo were available but we preferred Certo even though the glass jars that it once came in would pop their tops if accidentally frozen.
Our mother sterilized old commercial jam and peanut butter jars by boiling them for 20 minutes while preparing her jam. (We still have some old Sunny Jim jars from the 1960s.) To seal the jars, she used her mother’s technique of melting paraffin and pouring an eighth of an inch of the molten wax on top of the jam to keep out mold.
Having learned frugality during the Great Depression, she washed and reused each little paraffin disk, saving them in her little paraffin pan. We rarely had to replenish the pot with a brick of clean white store-bought wax. The paraffin scorched easily, so we melted it by resting it on top of the boiling jars. I liked gently pouring wax onto the jam, watching it float on the surface to slowly coalesce, but if I poured it on too thick it shrank while cooling to leave an exposed ring of jam along the rim that might mold. Too little wax left thin spots and holes, especially if the surface of the jam was lumpy with bubbles or floating fruit.
Having discovered a few years ago that Miki and I both have mild environmental allergies including to mold, we now use standard Mason jars to securely seal the jam. Although it meant buying more jars, I don’t miss cleaning up spilled wax or scraping the occasion colony of mold from jam with imperfect wax seals.
“Turn the pan away from you when you pour the jam,” our mother cautioned as she coached our first attempts at jam-making. “The hot splatter can really burn.”
Splatter happens, of course. So does spilled sugar. Jars breaking. Overflowing jam when we pour too enthusiastically. But the most common culinary problem is when our efforts result in a sticky sweet syrup instead of the intended jam, AKA, the dreaded “Failure to Set.”
We learned that several factors can cause failure to set, from using berries that lack natural pectin to drifting away from the jam recipe. I tend to reduce sugar in my jam, with increasingly soft products. Other times I lose track of how many cups of sugar I’ve added, or I sneak in an extra cup of leftover berries with predictably unreliable results.
Neglecting to add lemon juice if the recipe requires it can also ruin the set because some fruits lack adequate pectin, and acid helps the commercial pectin tighten up the jam. (Lemon juice and pectin can even thicken mint jelly, which is basically mint-flavored water.)
When young, we picked, mashed and strained highbush cranberries, sterilized jars and cooked jelly only to produce drippy red syrup. Finally we learned to harvest the berries before they turned fully red and juicy. The slightly-green berries made perfect jelly.
Certo recipes invariably insist on firm ripe fruit of the very best quality. But we always freeze the best of our berries for winter eating, especially strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. Most of our jam sources late-season berries: seedy, drying out, rain-battered or over-ripe, often picked from fading plants. It may not boast the quality of jam from early berries, but is still oh, so good!
To help make up this deficiency we try to cook the jam promptly after returning from the berry patch, especially when harvesting delicate berries like strawberries and raspberries which can mold overnight. Luckily these grow right at home and don’t require tiring transportation times as the distant blueberry and cranberry patches do.
Freezing helps release juice for jellies, but with our freezer space at a premium the only berries we freeze for later jamming are cranberries. This saves us time during the harvest and also allows us to adjust the sweetness according to whether we need jam or a more tart sauce as a side dish with the main meal. (With its higher pectin content, this jam forgives reduced sugar.)
After an exhausting day picking and jamming, we’re left with a sticky mess of stained pots and bowls, sieves and spoons. The copious hot water from sterilizing jars helps speed clean-up, but it’s still a tiring end to a long day.
So why make that effort when store-bought jam is so inexpensive? Because you just can’t beat currant jam on fresh hot bread, raspberry jam on pilot bread toasted on the wood stove, strawberry jam on a hot biscuit, a blueberry jam and peanut butter sandwich or lovely cranberry sauce either on a hot boiled potato or beside homegrown roasted turkey.
So every summer we deal with the work and mess, and every summer the house rings with our shrieks. “Oh no! No, no, no!”
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.