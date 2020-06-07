“Huh-WHOO-whoo-whoo.” A deep, seductive voice calling distantly over the willow flats interrupted a quiet late March evening.
“WHO-huh-huh-WHOO-whoo-whoo!” A similar call from the birch hillside responded in the higher tones of a female. Although a mile or more apart, the great horned owls had no trouble hearing each other.
Resident owls are the first birds to start their mating calls, the cheerful, brisk “WOO-OO-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-oo” of boreal owls often sounding out in February, followed shortly by the great horned owls. Rarely, even during years when they seem common, the even deeper, resonant voice of a larger great gray owl makes me hold my breath: “WHOOO-WHOOO-WHOOO!”
These wild voices remind us that the cacophony of spring is here. As winter’s silence fades, we eagerly await each familiar voice as resident birds shift from survival mode into a territorial and mating mood, followed soon by the chorus of voices returning from southern climes to set up shop in Alaska’s Interior.
To their extensive repertoire of conversational and alarm calls, black-capped chickadees add a musical three-note “chee-tee-dee” in a minor chord similar to the first three notes of “Three Blind Mice.” If I’m lucky I might catch a raven burst forth with a two-toned “ka-ling!” sounding rather like a large high-pitched drip.
“Tood-lee-ood-lee-oodlee-ee-doodle!” I thought I heard a robin on April 17 this year, just as snow started its rush to the liquid phase. Trying to spot the new arrival, I heard some added chirps and whistles and realized the varied music came not from the ubiquitous bird of spring but from a more reclusive shrike. The light-gray song bird can stay around all year, although I have no idea how the robin-sized predators survive when their insect and small animal prey remain beneath the snow. (Maybe someday Ned Rozell will tell more us about this strange bird.)
We’d already spotted bald eagles, which often show up in March to haunt the few areas of water open enough to allow fishing. They’ll wait a few more weeks before they begin setting up house and calling, not with the loud, impressive “screae-eee-eee!” you’ll hear on TV (actually a hawk scream) but with a pathetically wispy, rusty “chit-chit-chit-chit.” (Everyone deciphers bird songs differently; Julie think eagles are actually chirping: “aar-aar-aar-aar.”)
Waterfowl soon follow, with the cackle of geese, the two-tone bugle of trumpeter swans, and the sundry mutter, quack and trill of ducks. Missing in spring are the loud, ringing calls of sandhill cranes. They show up in pairs around here, unlike the large calling flocks we see in autumn.
But it’s the return of the song birds that mark the true arrival of spring and the audio joy it brings. By mid-May a flood of song birds fills the greening birch forest, the willow flats and the spruce lowlands, singing with competitive aggression. “Whip-THREE-beers!” whistles an olive-sided flycatcher, while his cousin the Alder flycatchers wheezes “THREE-burp!” One of the most musical, Swainson’s thrushes sing a song that I think of as spiraling upward: “Tee twee-dlee-twee-dlee-twee-dlee,” with each Twee- a higher pitch than the previous one.
Could we slow down most of these bird tunes, we’d find an enchanting song-within-a-song, the notes too close in real time for our blunt ears to distinguish.
Although spring still bursts forth with noise, our song bird population is greatly depleted, primarily from habitat loss in their wintering ground. We hear perhaps half as many bird songs now as 50 years ago. Once common, the high, clear single-note tone of a varied thrush atop a birch tree, now makes me pause to relish it and listen hopefully for an answer, which comes on a lower or higher note. The much more common dark-eyed junco too sound on a single note, but lower and less musical than the varied thrush.
One spring a junco-like note caught my attention because rather than being musical, it sounded in a buzzy tone, one I’d never heard before. I spent a good bit of time trying to track down the songster before spotting a robin look-alike high in a dead tree above the garden. But with binoculars I could see this “robin” sported a forked tail, and a white belly propping up its classic red breast.
I finally located the mystery bird in a guide: a brambling, one of the most common birds you’ll never see, because while frequenting Europe and Asia it’s not native to North America. Our foreign guest buzzed away incessantly into June before finally giving up all hope of finding a mate, the nearest one of which could have been a thousand miles away.
Camped in the foothills of the Alaska Range on a glorious hot summer day, with snow-covered mountains slashing the sky to the south and a nearby deep, clear, cool kettle pond for swimming, I heard another unfamiliar song. “Chippity-chee-ee, chip-it!” The cheery song trilled away throughout a day of rest during a long pack trip with horses, but it wasn’t until we checked our “Bird Songs of Alaska” CD (Leonard J. Peyton, Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology) that I learned our little musical companion was a Savannah sparrow.
Just a year or two later I heard that familiar call from the maturing willows across the creek in front of our house. Now Savannah sparrows seem to be permanent annual summer residents here. Even now, every time I hear their mini-rap ditty, my mind returns to that glorious day below the mountains, brought alive by a tiny talented singer.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.