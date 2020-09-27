With a medical evacuation from our village to Fairbanks typically taking three to eight hours, we’ll face big trouble if the COVID-19 virus hits hard in our community. Other than that, my sister Miki and I are remarkably well situated to handle the consequences of a pandemic.
Social distancing? Our nearest neighbors live three miles away. This generally makes hand-washing and mask-wearing moot. We carry on as usual with gardening, fishing, berry-picking and wood-cutting. The only major shift in daily life occurs on mail days when Wright Air sends out its twice-weekly plane.
Mail days stitched together not just our weeks but our social lives because almost everyone showed up to gossip and share, help unload freight and pick up mail. It was the day locals chose for meetings, volunteering or visiting the library to borrow books or go online. This summer we’ve avoided these cherished gatherings, doing our business on off days when we rarely encounter anyone.
We’ve attended two important outdoor meetings, but skipped picnics and birthday parties, and only met the plane when we had specific errands such as picking up chicks for the summer poultry flock. Everyone has been deeply grateful to pilots and passengers who don masks prior to deplaning.
Managing grocery shortages is part of Bush life. If one staple runs out, we simply rely on other goods. Zucchini bread works fine without eggs and cookies still taste delightful even if they’re more crumbly. If the store runs out of Pilot Bread crackers, rye crackers work fine.
Our supply of powdered and canned milk has been tenuous, but that too is a staple we can forego if necessary. I enjoy it on my oatmeal, but nuts and dried fruit makes breakfast entirely edible without milk. I do miss powdered milk in pancakes to lighten the dough, and evaporated milk with berries to cut the acidity.
Our groceries have always arrived by mail, sometimes weeks after we place the order, so building a good diet based on homegrown foods padded with available store-bought items come naturally. We felt lucky to secure enough sugar, vinegar, pectin and other items necessary for preserving jam, beets and cabbage during the summer harvest, but canning lids may not be easy to find this year.
One fretful concern is our supply of 50-pound bags of rice that we purchase by the half-ton before breakup. Cold Spot Feeds ran out before completing our order, and although they were kind enough to search other sources for options, they came up empty. We must scrimp through fall and hope to locate some when freeze-up makes freighting easier. (Since we can afford commercial dog food, I doubt we’ll have to feed the dogs potatoes as the sourdoughs did in tough times.)
We will absolutely suffer big trouble if stores run out of chocolate.
Other impacts of the virus require flexibility and compensating, but nothing like the challenges of town-dwellers. Miki needed the plate removed from the femur she broke a year ago, but the shutdown postponed her surgery. That meant she departed during the chaotic July harvest instead of the planned slack time after planting in June. While I managed the harvest, we’ll pay for the uncontrolled seedy weeds next year.
After convalescing while isolated in a Fairbanks hotel, Miki returned home to quarantine in the old cabin next door, slaving in the garden but avoiding me for two additional weeks.
Our friend Coup phoned the other day to feel us out on flying up from Vermont for a visit. He has become almost indispensable the last few years as moose-packer and potato-puller, but this time we regretfully declined his offer. Suffering mild asthma and having recently entered the at-risk age group, Miki and I are reluctant to gamble with COVID. Although for Coup the risk to ourselves might be worth it, we also felt a responsibility toward the community to avoid any possible exposure. I couldn’t forgive myself if I allowed the import of that disease when several treasured community members fall in the higher-risk category.
A single exception was made for our teenage niece Karen, who has been locked down at home in Fairbanks all summer. She could quarantine as Miki did, and stay long enough to make the two-week effort worthwhile. But her dad had a sore throat the morning she was to fly out, and then her mom developed a brief fever which has delayed our plans another week.
If someone locally does fall seriously ill, the local rescue squad has supplies and training to manage the disease. Thanks to the state of Alaska and the Interior Region Emergency Medical Services, we have medical oxygen, a pulse ox, protective equipment and precise protocol. However, I am also painfully aware of repeated devastations wreaked in the Bush by deadly epidemics in the past two centuries, so the mere thought terrifies me.
Then again, it helps to live in a tranquil spot where dealing with stress simply means stepping outside for a deep breath of clean air while listening to migrating swans and cranes.
Although so far out here the pandemic has required only a few simple adjustments and adaptations, we do track the grim news through public radio, Time magazine and the News-Miner. The media keeps us informed on how much Alaskans sacrifice to keep everyone safer, from the efforts of essential workers to those who’ve lost jobs and everyone who masks up.
If the disease fails to send a treacherous tentacle out here, it will be due to the massive ongoing community effort in Fairbanks. For those who have sacrificed everything, I feel awful. And to those whose determined hard work keeps the virus at bay, I am profoundly grateful.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.