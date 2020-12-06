“Hydrogen peroxide,” I said, pouring a generous amount of the clear watery fluid onto the red stains of my dishrag left by the grouse I had just cleaned. As the extra oxygen atom (of H 2O 2) released, leaving water (H 2 O) behind, foam frothed up to carry the deep red away until my rag regained its previous faded color.
“Works great on blood stains, and it also kills mold. Plus, if a dog eats a bottle of Advil as TooKay did years ago, a tablespoon will make him upchuck.”
One picks up a wide range of myriad information during 60 years of Bush living, whether from extensive and varied reading, friends and neighbors, soft landings or hard knocks. Having a young person to share a little of it with just makes knowledge even more enjoyable. In addition to all the help our visiting 15-year-old niece Karen has been with fish nets and dish washing and horse-and-dog chores, she’s also made a receptive target for spreading a few tricks of the trade.
After cleaning a bucketful of fish for canning, I slopped a few tablespoons of vinegar across the slippery table, framing another lecture: “Vinegar denatures fish slime, making clean-up easier.” And later when cooking purple cauliflower: “Adding a little vinegar to red or purple vegetables keeps the color from fading as much. But acid makes green vegetables fade faster!”
Later yet: “Wrap the open end of that big block of cheese with a paper towel soaked in vinegar — that’ll keep it from molding.”
Yep, the apple-tanged acid finds plenty of uses around here, from tenderizing moose ribs to poisoning a patch of weeds on the lawn without poisoning horses and bumble bees as well.
Acid is not always good. Karen’s other auntie explained how the red of thawed cranberries should turn purple when mixed into the whole wheat pancake batter that Julie throws together sans recipe. “Cranberry juice acts as a pH meter,” she explained. “If it stays red, you didn’t add enough baking soda.”
Our niece learned that, once the ground freezes hard, a dog’s loosened tether post can be solidified securely in place by freezing water or slush around its base, and signaling a horse to back up reinforces that you’re the boss because horses tell each other who’s boss the same way.
We found moose tracks along the edge of the lake, punched into enough snow to blur the imprint of the hooves. “Do you know how to tell which way she’s going?” I asked Karen. (Since we rarely see bulls in November, I was guessing a cow had left the trail; I did not follow the tracks far enough to confirm my suspicion.)
Studying the sign, she quickly indicated west. “These little marks,” she said, pointing at two visible indentations made by the dew claws. “They are at the back of the hoof.”
“That’s right!” I approved. “But if the snow was too deep and slumped in to see even those, you can test the snow here — “ I stabbed my finger into disturbed snow behind the hoofprint “ — And here.” I poked just ahead of the track, where the leg had tipped forward to crush the snow as the moose moved ahead. “This side is packed harder because the leg is mashing snow down as it tips forward. That back side is packed only lightly because the hoof is traveling forward, so the snow doesn’t set up as hard.”
As we set a fish net under a scant few inches of ice, the lake often hummed with shifting tension as the ice contracted or expanded with changing weight or temperature, the movement palpable underfoot. “That’s OK,” I told Karen when worry puckered her face. “The dangerous noises would sharper, faster, and right under you. When the sound runs away across the lake, it’s just the ice singing to you.”
We showed our niece how a jigger works to slide along the undersurface of lake ice, pulling a rope along behind so we could set a fish net there, and later how to pick freezing fish tangled in the net, big rubber glove on the left hand, fish pick grasped in the right, during subzero weather.
“You can usually keep your hands and face warm by keeping your core warm,” I lectured. This led to the purchase of a decent parka, followed by the building of a fur ruff. I demonstrated how I cut several side-to-side strips from a wolf pelt, and then cut and rejoined them so the pieces with the full, long fur from the center of the back all stood at the top of the ruff, with pieces of progressively shorter fur running down the sides for an even appearance.
When my fur needle developed a burr, I explained how a few swipes against a whet stone revitalized it. A thin strip of wolverine between the wolf fur and the hood added strength and frost-resistance, while adjusting the tab at the back of the hood kept it all from slumping too far forward.
Karen had her own sewing project, a full pleated skirt created not from a real pattern but based instead on a video from the internet. She painstakingly hemmed the 9-foot lower edge with a herring bone stitch.
“What the heck’s a herring bone stitch?” I demanded, and my niece demonstrated the tidy slash-up-and-forward, tiny-back-stitch, slash-down-and-forward, leaving a perfect trail of contrasting decorative trim in her wake.
Isn’t it amusing, the things you learn living in the Bush.
Trappers and lifelong Bush residents Miki and Julie Collins live in Lake Minchumina.