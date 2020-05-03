The mad dash to the garden is on. It’s time to make what was once a dream a reality. A month from now, we’ll be able to sit back and relax, but right now it’s time to gear up. Get a jump on the season, warm the soil, plant earlier and locate a source for that beautiful pink turnip.
If you’ve been online searching for seeds, you’ve already sensed this year’s gardening frenzy. With everyone hunkered down and planning to grow their own food, seed companies have been making pleas for patience. “Due to the recent upsurge in demand ... ,” “Because of overwhelming sales ... ,” and “We are filling seed orders for farmers first ...” are but a few of the statements I’ve noticed on seed company websites.
This year we’re aspiring to be more organized. We’re trying to reduce the amount of time we spend wandering through greenhouse aisles looking for inspiration. Local garden centers need our support. They’ve made adjustments for social distancing, are taking orders online or by phone and are willing to provide curbside delivery to accommodate customer wishes. The greenhouses have seeds. They’ve got plants. You’ll be able to purchase what you need, but now is the time to gear up.
Seed potatoes have arrived, and it’s important to use certified seed. Alaska has few serious potato diseases and this year, a quarantine issued by the Division of Agriculture requires that seed certified in other states meet Alaska’s stringent certification requirements. Will this have an effect on seed availability this season? I hope not. Certified seed growers north and south of the Alaska Range have been busy filling retail greenhouse and garden center orders. Purchase your seed potatoes early and get those spuds in the ground. Do not plant table stock from the grocery store or be tempted to mail order in seed from other states. Alaska’s certified seed growers have toiled to provide gardeners with more than 75 varieties of potatoes for 2020.
Part of gearing up is securing tools. Every gardener needs at least three 5-gallon buckets, one to sit on, one in which to collect weeds for the compost pile and another for weeds not so destined. But I’m getting ahead of the gardening tasks we currently face. A 5-gallon bucket is handy to carry hand tools out to the garden. You can use it to move around small amounts of soil. If you have a few transplants that are on the dry side, you can use your bucket to give them a good bottom soaking before planting.
A 5-gallon bucket can be used to measure out fertilizer and lime. Divide the recommended amount into two parts and put half the fertilizer in the bucket, walk east to west and scatter. Put the other half in the bucket, walk north to south and scatter. If you’d like to cover your beds with an inch of compost, it will take 12 five-gallon buckets to cover a 100 square foot area.
If you have a greenhouse, a minimum/maximum thermometer will enable you to determine when nighttime temperatures are no longer dropping below 55 degrees, making it safe to set out tomatoes and cucumbers. Beware that many of the newer digital min/max thermometers automatically reset themselves at 12 a.m. Without being able to override this setting, you may not know if the lowest temperature of the night occurred before or after midnight.
Another indispensable tool is the soil thermometer. At this time of year it’s thrilling to watch soil temperatures rise. Once the soil has dried out, lay down a sheet of clear plastic and you’ll notice a jump of 10 degrees after a few days of sunny weather. There’s no need to wait until June 1 to plant cool season vegetable seeds. The warmer the soil, the faster seeds germinate but lettuce seed can start growing at 35 degrees and radishes at 40 degrees.
When you plant seeds directly in the garden, you don’t have to worry about air temperature, although air temperature is important when planting starts in the garden. Remember plants need to be hardened off regardless if you’ve grown your own or purchased them from a greenhouse.
If you’d like to use soil temperature to guide when you plant or are uncertain which vegetables are cool-season or warm-season crops, this information can be found at bit.ly/2y9Zs5P.
Get geared up for gardening and promise not to wear yourself out planting the entire garden in a single weekend.
Julie Riley is horticulture agent with the Tanana District office of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached at 907-230-7339.