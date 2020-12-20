Editor’s note: In the 1980s, Mike Styles was a runner looking for races. He wound up creating one, which has come to be one of the defining events of Fairbanks summers: The Midnight Sun Run. What follows are excerpts from his retrospective on the race’s first six years. It all started with a race that didn’t happen.
1983: The First Annual Dairy Queen Run
It was a crisp Saturday morning in April. My running buddy, Dave Crouch, a Fort Wainwright soldier, and I stood in front of the Dairy Queen on University Avenue. We were there to participate in a footrace. Dave and I were both new to Fairbanks and enjoyed meeting other runners. Except there were none that day.
Mark Sehnert, who owned the Dairy Queen, approached and said the race had been postponed. Mark still wanted to sponsor a race and asked us if we would be willing to be the directors. Foolishly, we accepted.
First, we needed to find a date. Although we were new to town, we had survived one winter and knew the importance of sunshine. We thought, “why not hold the race on the weekend of summer solstice?” We confirmed Saturday, June 25, for what we decided to name the Midnight Sun Run.
The next priority was to establish a compelling and fast course. We started the race at the Patty Gym on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus and it ended at the other Dairy Queen, on Gaffney Road.
The rest was logistics: categories of participation, registrations, course control, race timing and results, awards. Volunteers were key.
The race started at 9 a.m. June 25 with nearly 350 participants. Among them were a bunch of cross-country skiers, including Auden Endestad, a member of the U.S. National Nordic Ski Team, and Kent Karns and Rick Solie, both nationally competitive cross-country skiers. Karns and Trish Livingston were the top finishers in the inaugural Midnight Sun Run.
The building blocks were in place. Time to start getting weird.
1984: A party with running shoes
By all metrics for a footrace, the inaugural Midnight Sun Run was a success. However, this race was never about metrics: It was about fun. The race is called The Midnight Sun Run. To start the race on the morning of the longest day of the year was a missed opportunity. So, in year two, the start time was moved to 10 p.m.
We also added a costume competition to get a “uniquely Fairbanksan” vibe. And boy, did people from the Golden Heart City run with this. In what could be considered the most iconic costume in the history of the race, Bob Ritchie and Joel Kiff ran in a real canoe, establishing a record for the Fastest Boat.
We also decided to invite some of the top U.S. runners. One of our first targets was Pete Pfitzinger, who ultimately made the Olympic team and couldn’t make the race. However, Pete hooked us up with a couple of his buddies: Ron Gilooly and Tom Ratcliffe. What a kick in the pants those two were. And man did they run fast. Both finished under 30 minutes, setting personal bests in the process. So did a lot of other runners that year. As I stood at the finish line watching some of the 550 runners finish, elated with their times, a terrifying thought struck me: The course was short! The measuring wheel we had borrowed from DOT was not calibrated correctly. Ouch. A permanent asterisk for 1984.
That blunder aside, there were some great stories that year. Karns was celebrating his bachelor party that afternoon, the race serving as somewhat of an extension. Kent ran a very respectable 35:12 although considering his impaired ability to run a straight line, he may have been the only runner who ran longer than 6.2 miles. The race also saw its first two wheelchair participants in Tommy Carnahan and Don Brandon. Pat Cross, a missionary from Fort Yukon, and Mara Rabinowitz, a very talented teen cross-country skier, were the top Alaskan finishers.
1985: From footrace to community event
The Midnight Sun Run has always started from the Patty Gym, but it has finished in several locations.
In the first two years, the finish line was the Dairy Queen on Gaffney Road because Dairy Queen was one of our first and most committed sponsors. In year three we had to change the finish line because the Dairy Queen on Gaffney had blown up August 1984. So, in 1985 we moved the finish to Golden Heart Park.
I think Daily News-Miner reporter John Fridrich summarized the 1985 race best: “Led by Satan himself, making his debut on a bicycle and heralding the human train that was to follow, an estimated 800 people ran, pouring through the streets that sometime during the evening underwent a quiet metamorphosis from a running event to a community event.” He nailed it.
One couldn’t help but smile seeing a baby in diapers, an American revolutionary, a Winnebago, a Grayline of Alaska Bus, and a medieval magician who juggled three balls through the entire event. All this color seemed to draw more people out to watch. Eventually the yard parties, especially through Taku and Westgate subdivisions, became legendary. They had sprinklers, viewing galleries, hydration stations, music, food — the whole neighborhood was one big street party.
Pete Pfitzinger made it to Fairbanks in 1985, with Gilooly who had raced the year before. Top women’s U.S. distance runner Nancy Dietz also ran. Gilooly and Dietz were the top Outside runners; Bob Murphy and Bobbi Fyten were the top Alaskan finishers. Ritchie and Kiff again won the costume division as the Invisible Man, which was Kiff running without Ritchie, who was working up on the North Slope.
1986: It all comes down to people
By year four, the Midnight Sun Run had grown to include a huge mishmash of running and other categories.
While the community jumped in happily, it was the people behind the scenes who made things happen. At first, we were all volunteers. There were a lot of great nights brainstorming new ideas with good friends like Rick Solie. However, one of the most important people during the early years was Debbie Bloom Ganley. She was remarkably talented, an amazing organizer.
Another important element is the sponsors. There would be no Midnight Sun Run were it not for Mark Sehnert, the owner of the Dairy Queen on University Avenue.
In addition to Mark and Dairy Queen, another key figure was Jay Lewis and KAYY 101 Radio. Jay was a gas: smart, funny and highly entertaining. KAYY came on board in year one and was involved all the years I directed the race. In addition to being our first media sponsor, and promoting the event on air, Jay and his team provided music at the front and back end of the race and were involved in the costume competition. He was our jester, our ambassador of fun.
In 1986 the Midnight Sun Run ballooned to over 1,200 participants.
Invited runners Benji Durden and Nancy Dietz were the first to cross the finish line. Andy Ferguson and Lisa Sandel were the first Alaskan finishers. There were several outrageous costume sightings including a woman taking a shower and a turtle. Crowds along the race course continued to swell. Overall winners and invited runners received Alaska-themed awards including ulus, scrimshawed baleen, and oosiks. And, the course was officially certified for the first time, ensuring no repeat of the short course in 1984.
1987: Elwood Blues, dog teams, Chinese dragons and swarms of mosquitoes
The 1987 rendition of the Midnight Sun Run gave birth to arguably the wildest new addition to the Sun Run “family”: The First Annual Tot Trot. Billed as “Fairbanks’ Cutest 100 Yard Dash,” The Tot Trot was a ‘race’ for toddlers 36 months or younger staged in the Patty Gym parking lot 30 minutes before the start of the footrace. Eighty-four ankle biters registered for the event, although it seemed like a lot more.
There were all “categories” of entrants: sprinters, joggers, walkers, crawlers, droolers, and some categories I didn’t recognize. Once the event started, I don’t believe I had ever seen such a scrum of yelling, laughing, crying, screaming children scurrying in every which direction, with the exception of the one they were supposed to. It was total chaos and an absolute riot.
Once the Tot Trot melee had settled and triage was administered, the actual Midnight Sun Run started with a real bang: a shot from a Howitzer, accompanied by more than 1,000 helium-filled balloons. The Howitzer was acquired by our “quartermaster-in-chief” Debbie Bloom Ganley. She shocked a high-ranking officer at Fort Wainwright. When he asked, “how can I help?” she replied, “I want to borrow a Howitzer.” There was nothing she couldn’t get done. The proud soldiers at Fort Wainwright in C Battery, 511 Artillery C provided the cannon.
Trying to ensure that no one was left out of the fun, additional divisions were added for walkers, strollers and “centipedes.” Centipedes, comprised of six or more costumed runners physically connected in some manner, was a popular addition to the costumed weirdness.
In 1987 costumes took over. We had invited Gary Fanelli, a world-class long-distance runner who distinguished himself by running in costume, including Elwood Blues, Long John Silver and Michael Jackson. He brought his Elwood Blues costume.
Five “centipede” teams entered, including two dog teams, a fire brigade, a 25-person Chinese dragon, and a swarm of mosquitoes chased by a Cutter’s can. Lewis and his KAYY team created on-the-spot costume “best” categories including Best Junk Out of the Closet, Best Furry Animal, Best Use of Street Signs, Best Bloomer, and Best Family in Animal Skins.
The first person to cross the finish line was wheelchair entrant, Edwin Jones with a time of 30:12. Local running legend Bob Murphy won the Men’s Division with a time of 31:10. Gary Fanelli finished in a tie with Scott Williams from Fort Wainwright. Female invited runner, Kellie Cathey, a collegiate champion and record holder from Oklahoma, finished in 33:57, the fastest time run by a woman in Alaska at that time. Moon Sun Carpenter finished behind her. All told, over 1,500 people participated in the event.
The award ceremony was highlighted by Gary Fanelli reading “An Ode to an Oosik.” Gary had no idea what an oosik was. We gave him and Kellie oosiks from the Board of Trade Saloon in Nome in appreciation for their participation. Truly Alaskan.
1988: Passing the torch
After 1987’s huge success, we agreed that we were officially in over our heads. Up to this point, we had winged everything and we needed more structure. Personally, it was likely I would need to return to the Lower 48 to find viable work.
Another issue was the finances. Whether it was good budgeting, or a lot of luck, and clearly strong market support, we had not to this point experienced any financial meltdowns. This was also clearly not sustainable. We created a board of directors consisting of seven members, four of which represented the running community and three sponsors.
The News-Miner signed on as a sponsor. They had played a key role in the growth of the event and the reporting by John Fridrich and Bob Eley had reinforced, if not shaped, the vision for the event.
Bob Baker ran with a 12-foot Alaskan flag to win the costume contest. Ritchie, who at this point had established himself as a costume icon, dressed as an Arctic poppy. Other sightings: Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, four Smurfs, a Talking Head, Pippi Longstocking and a Lawyer in Briefs.
Invited runner Jed Hopfensperger crossed the finish line first followed by three runners from Anchorage. Pam Clifford was the first female. Dan Stopher won the Wheelchair Division. Bob Murphy and Karen Gillis were the top local finishers. In total, a record 2,200 people participated in the 1988 Midnight Sun Run.
At the end of the event, as I looked at the thousands of event participants and onlookers celebrate the night, I felt great joy and gratification. People were sharing their stories, laughing, hugging. Hobo Jim was playing the Iditarod Trail Song to everyone’s delight: “I did, I did, I did the Iditarod Trail.” Totally Fairbanks. It was glorious.
And so, in summer of 1988, the sun set on my involvement with the Midnight Sun Run. Thank you Fairbanks!