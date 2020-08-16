I commend David James’ thoughtful book review that appeared in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner’s Aug. 2 edition on page D3.
He reviewed Buddy Levy’s 2019 book on the Greely expedition to northeastern Ellesmere Island, which took place almost 130 years ago.
The Greely expedition was sent north during a precedent-setting period in the development of U.S. scientific research. That early polar expedition and the Levy book reflect the tragic outcome of but one of this nation’s two simultaneous First International Polar Year (IPY-1) scientific expeditions in 1881-1883. Of the two expeditions, Lt. Adolphus Greely’s got the lion’s share of popular attention then, and still does, today.
As a result of such disproportionate attention, even Alaskans need reminding that our nation’s other, lesser-known, IPY-1 expedition took place here in Alaska. The expedition to Point Barrow, led by Army Lt. Patrick Henry Ray was a scientific success. Unlike the Greely expedition, it was small — 10-12 members, as opposed to Greely’s 25. Unlike the Greely expedition, its participants erected their prefabricated station between two Indigenous communities, Nuwuk (the point) and Utkiavwin (as John Murdoch, the ethnographer translated the community’s name then). Ray’s co-expeditioners thrived on getting along with nearby indigenous “hosts,” recording a large lexicon of their Inupiaq language, and carefully observing and documenting the tools they used, and the methods by which they used local resources in a challenging environment.
Besides following detailed U.S. Army Signal Corps orders on what to measure and record during two years in the Arctic, the scientific team sent to Barrow (Utqiagvik) undertook additional investigations, based on what they learned from the people in the two communities. “Eskimo” ice cellars, used for food storage, inspired the Army Signal Corps team to scrape down, a few centimeters per day, into permanently frozen soils beneath the station they had erected.
They knew, of course, that above-ground air temperatures fluctuated widely with seasons. They reasoned that those fluctuations had sent signals (pulses of summer and winter temperatures) downward into the frozen ground in arctic Alaska. By digging down deep enough, while recording the temperature of the ground they penetrated, the temperature variations should gradually disappear. Where the seasonal signals stopped varying, their thermometers should register the long-term mean annual air temperature at their location. After digging daily from December 1881 to mid-February 1883, they had excavated far enough below the surface (11 meters, or 37.5 feet) that the temperature stopped straying from minus 11.1 degrees C (about 12.2 degrees F).
Greely’s expedition was lured by an unusually mild and ice-free summer in 1881 farther north than ship traffic regularly reached in the narrow ocean channel between Greenland and Ellesmere Island. Penetration so far north into what is now the Canadian arctic ultimately contributed to death by starvation of all but six of the 25 expeditioners by the time they were rescued in 1884. Ray’s expedition in 1881 stayed prudently within operational range of commercial Yankee whaling ships of the 1880s. If either their army re-supply ship in 1882 or their relief ship in 1883 could not reach Point Barrow, Ray and his men stood a good chance of re-supply and return to San Francisco by other ships. In his report on the expedition, Ray noted that his team of observers had not experienced a single sick-day in two years.
Ray’s expedition helped cultivate a tradition of community support for scientific research in northern Alaska. The Naval Arctic Research Laboratory (NARL) was founded there in 1947. Although the Navy ceased to run NARL through the University of Alaska in the late 1970s, NARL’s facilities under local management continue even now to host federally and locally supported research on Arctic oceanic, atmospheric and terrestrial systems. Dr. Glenn Sheehan, head of the Barrow Arctic Science Consortium while I lived, taught, and conducted research there in the 1990s, referred to the town now called Utqiagvik, as a “science city.”
After the success of his IPY-1 expedition, Ray continued serving in the Army Signal Corps in Alaska. In 1896-97 he helped adjudicate how food supplies were distributed to relieve early gold rush stampeders’ shortages between Circle and the Klondike in Yukon Territory. He then helped build trails, and later, telegraph lines to connect Fairbanks, Eagle, Dawson, and other communities along the Yukon River out to Nome, with the contiguous United States.
After being rescued in August 1884 by a Navy crew, Adolphus W. Greely’s Army service and promotions in rank continued in more southerly latitudes until he retired in 1908 as a major general, after commanding the Army’s relief effort in the wake of the San Francisco earthquake of 1906. I remain unsure what explains the relative obscurity of Ray’s expedition, compared to that of Greely’s ordeal.
Was it because Greely completed his service career physically closer to U.S. population centers than did Ray? Or does it reflect morbid public fascination with whether starving U.S. soldiers resorted to cannibalism in 1883-84?
Perhaps the book by Buddy Levy will settle that question.
Dave Norton is a retired adjunct research faculty member at UAF. He instructs science and history courses for UAF’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.