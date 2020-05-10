When the giant Russian AN-225 airplane known as the Mriya (“dream” in Ukrainian) touched down at the Fairbanks International Airport the morning of May 2, dozens of aviation enthusiasts hurried to various viewpoints around the airport.
We observers were thrilled to see it landing and taxiing, and we marveled at the mind-boggling size of this six-jet-engine, one-of-a-kind, behemoth. It dwarfed Boeing-747s that were also diverted from Anchorage to Fairbanks that morning. This extraordinary Soviet-era aircraft has amassed many aviation records: heaviest and longest aircraft ever to fly, most massive loads and most voluminous loads carried, etc.
On its recent humanitarian missions from Tianjin, China, to Paris, Warsaw and Montreal, it has taken ground crews about 10 hours to unload all the antiviral PPE masks, gowns and gloves the plane delivered to those destinations.
Not all airplane watchers that morning knew how deeply connected Fairbanks’ own history and the international deliveries by this impressive cargo airplane were. A century ago, within a year of the end of World War I, on Oct. 23, 1919, one of the first acts of the newly formed League of Nations was to set up an international body to foster civilian aviation. The League’s provisions to enhance and standardize peacetime aviation practices, such as safety measures and sharing of aviation weather information, were landmarks that outlasted the League itself, and have since matured on their own. In fact, the League’s action was a bright spot in the otherwise fault-ridden Treaty of Versailles. Historians have blamed punitive measures of the Treaty for goading defeated Germany into adopting fascism, thus planting the seeds of World War II.
One person immediately affected by those 1919 civil aviation measures was Capt. George Hubert Wilkins, a decorated 31-year old photographer and aviator in the Royal Australian Air Force, or RAAF. Wilkins and other RAAF servicemen were gratified in 1919. Until the action by the League of Nations, they had been marooned in Britain for nearly a year, still in uniform, far from Australia, while diplomats debated Treaty provisions in Paris.
Australia’s Prime Minister offered a cash prize to the first crew of Australians to fly an airplane from London to Australia, where all crews could be released from military service. The incentives of glory, quicker demobilization (passage home by ship from Britain took a month in those days) and the prize money precipitated a minor rush.
Wilkins and his crew didn’t make it, as they crash-landed in Crete, trying to cross the Mediterranean in a twin-engine biplane.
Before his World War I service in Europe, Wilkins had spent three years, 1913-1916, sailing and dogsledding in Arctic Alaska and Canada for the Canadian Arctic Expedition, led by Vilhjalmur Stefansson. After World War I, Wilkins returned repeatedly to Alaska, specifically to Fairbanks and Utqiagvik. The motivation behind his fascination with polar regions was his conviction that climate anomalies, like episodic drought conditions he had grown up with in southeastern Australia, were caused by factors in polar regions of that hemisphere. He advocated international cooperation in exploring and monitoring polar conditions as the best means to avoid being surprised by climate changes that afflict temperate and tropical latitudes of our planet.
The Arctic highlight of Wilkins’ bipolar career was knighthood granted by King George V in 1928. With pilot Carl Ben Eielson of Fairbanks, he had flown a Lockheed Vega from Utqiagvik to Svalbard — a breathtaking navigational challenge in those days. Later, Sir Hubert Wilkins took both Eielson and another Alaska pilot, Joe Crosson, to help pioneer Antarctica’s exploration by airplane.
Compared to Sir Hubert Wilkins’ lifelong commitment to international collaboration in polar regions, the United States’ international commitments have been less predictable.
The United States never joined the League of Nations while it lasted. After the splendidly productive International Geophysical Year (IGY) of 1957-58, the United States did sign the Antarctic Treaty that took effect in 1961 to internationalize Antarctica. But the United States has yet to sign the more recent United Nations Convention and Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). COVID-19 medical supplies sorely needed by U.S. hospitals now passes from Tianjin, China, through Alaska’s airspace destined only for other nations. Does U.S. foreign policy need to be re-examined?
Dave Norton is retired from UAF research faculty. He teaches science and history courses as a volunteer for UAF’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.