Sarah Dexter went from working as an MRI technologist to being named valedictorian at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. The lifelong Fairbanksan now plans to launch her own line of clothing right here in Fairbanks in the fall.
“I like lots of color, loud color, patterns and interesting textures,” said the fashion designer and owner of Sarah Dexter Designs.
Her journey is a perfect example of not giving up on dreams and following your passion. A supportive husband made all the difference, she said.
Sarah Dexter, 37, worked as an MRI technologist at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for 13 years. She always loved making her own clothes but never really thought about doing that as a career.
“My spouse was in the Ph.D. program in psychology at UAF,” she said. “In order to complete that, he had to do an internship, so that internship took us out of state.”
They moved to Ohio. Next, he needed to do a post-doc fellowship for a year. It was quite an uprooting for the lifelong Fairbanksan, but it was also an opportunity.
“I started re-evaluating,” she said.
Watching her husband pursue his passion got her excited to do the same. With his strong support and encouragement she did exactly that.
“I filled out a bunch of applications,” she said. “I applied to 13 schools. Here I am, in my mid-30s, I have no idea how hard it is to get in to college.”
She was accepted by every one of those schools and finally chose the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
“It’s a really amazing fashion design school in New York,” she said. “I thought, if I’m gonna do it, let’s do it.”
Because she had previous college education, she was able to enroll in a three-year program, aimed toward earning a bachelor’s degree in fashion design. They moved to New York City and she dove into classes for the first two years. Then Covid hit.
“We had a difficult choice to make,” she said. “It’s very expensive to live in Manhattan. It’s worth it if you are able to go places and have all these experiences, but we were only seeing the inside of our expensive studio apartment.”
So last August, they moved back to Fairbanks. She continued long-distance remote classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology, also known as FIT. To her surprise, when graduation approached, she was named valedictorian, the top student among a class of about 1,600 graduates.
She was relieved there was no in-person graduation ceremony. In a non-Covid year, she might have had to deliver a speech to a large audience at Radio City Music Hall. Ironically, she said, she graduated from West Valley High School exactly 20 years ago, in 2001.
Being valedictorian was never her goal.
“It wasn’t on my radar at all,” she said. “I didn’t even know what one had to do to get that. I just took so many classes. I knew my time was limited so I just wanted to take everything. There are still classes I wish I would have taken. I loaded up on as many classes as I could.”
And she earned a 4.0 GPA.
Now that she is done with school, she’s getting ready to launch her own fashion line — Sarah Dexter Designs. Her specialty is knit garments but she is also trained in all kinds of clothing, including sportswear, activewear, swimwear, special occasion, tailoring and more. That includes design development, sketching, garment production, sourcing materials, pattern making and digital design technologies. Her degree: a Bachelor of Fine Arts in fashion design with a minor in art history.
Fairbanks may not be a center for fashion, but Dexter plans to make her mark here anyway.
“Sometimes people misunderstand fashion,” she said. “Fashion is just clothing. Whether or not we spend a whole lot of time thinking about it, it is still a reflection of who we are. There is no good or bad. It’s just a personal reflection of what you value.”
She loves the craftsman part of fashion.
“Fabric is essentially flat,” she said. “The pattern-making turns it into a three-dimensional piece that moves around with a person. For me, of course, the aesthetics of the fabric is beautiful. Color is beautiful.”
Fashion in Alaska is guided by extreme temperatures and climate.
“That limits what we might want to wear,” she said “That shoehorns us into certain categories of clothing.”
Personally, she likes to wear skirts and dresses. In winter, that might mean wool tights or layering. There’s no reason winter attire can’t be bold and colorful.
Her clothing line won’t have lots of inventory. Each piece will be limited and personal. Some of her designs can be seen at www.sarahdexterdesigns.com.
Eventually, she would like to add classes or workshops to her repertoire, to help others find their own passion in fashion design.
Dexter is also a longtime aerial silk artist with Golden Heart Performing Arts so some of her design efforts are going toward activewear for those athletes.
One thing she has learned through this experience is to follow her passion.
“If there is something you are passionate about, why not do it,” she said. “When you’re a little older, it’s hard to think how you’d stop working at something you’ve been doing for so long. It seems so impractical.
“I never would have done it, if not for support from my spouse.”
Her husband, Kyle Dexter, earned his Ph.D. and now works at Tanana Chiefs Conference.
Follow Kris Capps at twitter.com/FDNMKris.