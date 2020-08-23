Fifty years ago, a team of climbers achieved a milestone in Alaska mountaineering. They were the first all-woman team to summit the continent’s tallest peak, planting their flag atop the 20,310-foot Denali.
They called themselves the Denali Damsels. The story of the team — Grace Hoeman, Margaret Clark, Faye Kerr, Dana Isherwood, Margaret Young and Arlene Blum — recalls a wilderness adventure rich in dramatic elements, including a self-rescue mission after Hoeman, the team leader, fell ill on the mountain because of the altitude.
The National Park Service’s mountaineering blog, Denali Dispatches, recounts the team’s climb and history-making achievement. You can read more about it at www.nps.gov/dena/blogs/mountainblog.htm.
To honor the historic ascent, team member Blum, who is a biophysical chemist, author, mountaineer, research associate in chemistry at UC Berkeley and executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute, offered photos from the journey to commemorate the anniversary.
You can find more Denali Damsels photos online at newsminer.com, and you can read more about Blum’s mountaineering and her life in science at www.arleneblum.com. Note that all the photo captions are in Blum’s voice.