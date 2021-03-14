After nearly a year of pandemic-spurred isolation, gardening has become a popular hobby nationwide and Fairbanksans are no exception. But with the increase in gardeners came a decrease in seed availability and the need for some creative solutions to seed shortages.
“With the COVID thing, the result is that more people have time and, if people have less money, they’re trying to be efficient and plant things that they can eat, so that they can ease the burden on their budget. We saw a lot of that, this last year, and I think it’s gonna carry through this year, too,” said Heather Carlson, owner of the Flower Pot Garden Center.
The problem with more gardeners is there are fewer seeds. According to a National Public Radio story released in February, there is a nationwide run on seeds for home gardeners. The shortage has affected availability for beloved and common crops and made it difficult for even commercial farmers to source the seeds they need. This is certainly true in Fairbanks, and everyone, from seed sharing libraries to nurseries to researchers, is feeling it.
Local greenhouses are working to ensure that home gardeners in the Interior have the seeds they need to enjoy Alaska’s short but fruitful growing season.
The shortage began last year as more people experienced extended time at home and worried about accessing food. That worry was reflected in both the amount of seeds sold and in the types of crops Interior gardeners wanted to grow.
According to Paul Perecko of Holm Town Nursery, certain varieties of plants that overwinter well in this area of the world, like cabbage, carrots and potatoes, sold out fast in 2020. The nursery did its best to get more of those types of seeds for this year, but Perecko said the variety was more limited than in past growing seasons.
According to Stephanie Blukens, owner of Plant Kingdom, ordering seeds ahead of time this year helped the nursery secure some of its stock.
Even still, “There are some varieties back-ordered,” Blukens said, “and some won’t be available until August.”
Alaska’s late growing season is part of the difficulty in finding seeds — since gardeners can’t start planting here as early as gardeners in other parts of the country, they don’t order seeds as soon as their counterparts in the Lower 48.
With that in mind, Dawson Arthur, sales manager at Risse Greenhouse, recommends shopping early.
“I think there will be a higher demand than years past and that things will move quickly, but I don’t think there’s any sort of panic or anything people really need to jump on. Just think about what you want to plant early and call around and get around and get it as early as you can,” he said.
This was part of the challenge at the beginning of the pandemic last year. “People waited too late, and a lot of varieties were sold out,” said Glenna Gannon, assistant professor of sustainable food systems at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension.
Gannon had difficulty sourcing seeds for research and said the UAF Cooperative Extension office was fielding more questions than ever before from Alaskans wanting advice on planting and preservation.
Gannon recommends that those with older seeds, plant them or share them. While the older seeds will not germinate at as high of rates as newer ones, it is still worthwhile to try, she said.
“If people have seed lying around, or problems getting the varieties they want, make do with what you’ve got or try something different,” Gannon said. She recommended that home gardeners reach out to their neighbors or participate in seed swaps to find their favorite varieties.
One such program is held each year in Ester: the Ester Library’s Seed Steward program and seed swap. Already this year, 15 households have signed up to participate and receive seeds, according to volunteer Monique Musick. The library also ran into difficulties in buying seeds for the program this year.
The program was more popular than ever last year and after clearing out some expired seeds, the library asked that more stewards bring back the seeds that resulted from their harvests this year, to ensure the program can continue.
While the first round of the program is already over, it is possible there may be a second, according to Musick. She recommends that locals watch the Ester Library Facebook page or website for updates.
After cleaning out the old seeds, Musick is going to try her hand at planting the discarded stock. She accepts that there may be some amount of them that do not germinate, but she’s going to try anyway.
Cheryl Upshaw is a freelance writer based in Fairbanks.