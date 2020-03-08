Stuart Grayson and Brian Connors had the early afternoon sun beaming down on their “big ice” as they started their Single Block entries Friday during the 2020 World Ice Art Championships at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds off College Road. Grinders, polishers, electric chain saws and hand tools all stood out in the frigid 15 below zero temperatures as the duo each took on 4,000 pounds of raw ice measuring about 4 feet tall by 6 feet wide.
Saws and other tools filled the air with ice dust while sitting nearby was Grayson’s 3-inch-tall plastic toy, a green praying mantis helping fuel his design. Both men had paper guides ready to iron on to the smooth surface of their blocks to guide them. Connors, who has taken part in five World Ice Carving Championships commented that this year’s event has been characterized by clear days with cold temperatures.
For two guys from Charleston, South Carolina, they feel the cold, but come to the event to carve what Connors describes as “ ... one of the few places in the world for big ice.” Both men met in culinary school back in the late 80s, and it was there that they started hearing about “carving big ice in Alaska.”
Grayson is a chef by trade, while Connors owns his own ice carving company supplying sculptures for weddings, banquets and other events using 300-pound ice blocks and says he has a thriving demand. Both carvers participated in the Double Block competition, but really favor the Single Block. Going solo gives you “time to think and create with yourself,” Connors said.
Sixty-five carvers took part in all or part of the three major competitions over 16 days starting Feb. 15. The competitions vary from multi, double and single block exhibits.
Starting March 10, Ice Alaska is holding a youth competition for three days during spring break for nearby students.
Several local carvers, like Steve and Heather Brice, along with carvers from out of town have spent four or more weeks building the ice park and then going on to create and compete with world renown ice sculptors representing eight countries. Brad Groszkiewicz of Detroit has competed here six times in Fairbanks and helps with the park’s construction. Groszkiewicz said, “I love it, the big ice and the competition is huge,” on why he continues to return.
In talking to other artists who build the park and compete, the consensus is the ice in Fairbanks is unique not only in its size, but in its clarity and blue coloration.
According to Phil Hueth, a second-year volunteer for the event, who with many other volunteers, operates heavy equipment to harvest, transport and set up the 393 individual blocks that weigh between 2,000-4,000 pounds each. The ice blocks total over a million pounds and are transported from undisturbed gravel ponds off the Old Richardson Highway at K&K Recycling.
An army of 230 volunteers are registered with Ice Alaska according to Heather Taggard Earles, who is the volunteer coordinator. There are volunteers who give anywhere from five hours a week to more than 80 hours a week building a camaraderie around their love for the carvings and the atmosphere.
Two years ago, Dave Grimes of Owasso, Oklahoma, came to Fairbanks on a winter vacation with his wife. One of their stops was the Ice Park, and they loved the carvings. Earlier this year, Grimes’ wife noticed a Facebook post on the 2020 carving championships needing volunteers and suggested he go. Retired for a decade, he is looking for adventure and wants to “try things at least once.”
Following a Navy career as an electronics technician working on nuclear subs and aircraft carriers, he found his niche at the event repairing everything and anything electric. Carvers carry in their malfunctioning electric saws, grinders and other tools and he comfortably sits back dismantling and repairing them. He plans to spend more than three weeks here putting in anywhere from 50 to 60 hours per week.
Ice Alaska offers a shared hotel room, transportation between the event and meals for all the out of town carvers. Likewise, volunteers who put in more than 36 hours a week with a minimum stay of 10 days receive the same. For Grimes, while the food and room are great, ultimately, it is the experience and the chance to give back as a volunteer that motivates his involvement.
On one of the warmer afternoons recently, Carol Adamczak, took her two grandchildren to the park for some outside activity. At six and three years old respectively, Nolan and Elias Adamczak sledded both slide options and by far preferred the big hill over the narrow slides. The trio also spent 30 plus minutes finishing a game of ice checkers, where Nolan was able to beat his Grandmother before the trio moved on to ice shuffleboard. Carol Adamczak was amazed that her grandkids didn’t mind the single digit temperatures and enjoyed themselves so thoroughly at the park.
Local world class carver Steve Brice remembers in 1989, three decades ago when the ice carving exhibitions and competitions lined the Chena River downtown. Over the years ice carving events have been held in various locations, and currently Ice Alaska’s Championships is at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds for its second year. The fairground’s facilities and the adjacent Tanana Valley Campgrounds make a great match for the event, with the wooded campgrounds turning into the “Enchanted Forest” of ice sculptures, where the natural shade of the trees protects the artwork from the sun.
Brice does more than just carving in the competitions. He is a board member and designs the layout and directs the construction of the park. He starts in early January gearing up for the event working with the other 10 members of the Ice Alaska Board.
Dave Smith of Columbus, Ohio, is an accomplished ice sculptor and an out of town board member. He arrived weeks ago to help create the park, building and polishing the slides along with numerous other duties. He chuckles at being on the board emphasizing the four-hour time difference between Alaska and Ohio and the need to stay up late, participating in board meetings via Zoom or phone. He still enjoys it and has come to Fairbanks to compete seven or eight times.
It takes a slew of local volunteers who contribute endlessly to the event that runs through all of March, weather permitting. As a nonprofit with an annual budget for the competitions of just over $300,000, sponsorships, grants, corporate and private donations, the paying public and untold volunteer hours keep the event successful.
If you have time during Fairbanks colder winter months and want to explore something new you might be in for a fun surprise with volunteering at this event. I did, and I found a passionate and appreciative crowd from the artists themselves to local and visiting volunteers who make a three-week involvement, a vacation.
For further information on the 2020 World Ice Art Championships or to volunteer visit icealsaka.org.