Finally, it’s here — spring! Sure, not technically spring as that officially starts March 20, but for Alaska gardeners, it’s close enough.
If you’ve been into any store lately, you know all the signs are there — pallets of potting soil and gardening soil, tools and gardening utensils, and seeds. Oh, the seeds. They’re all popping up around Fairbanks, and for the gardening aficionado, it’s maddening. You want to get out there, turn over the soil and start planting, and the urge is driving you crazy. I know, it’s driving my crazy too and will only get worse when Daylight Saving Time starts March 14. With daylight quickly returning, the internal clocks of Fairbanks gardeners start ticking toward that regional planting date of June 1.
To get a head start on it — and many of you have — you’re going to start your seeds indoors about this time, hoisting grow lights set on timers to give just the right amount of light and dark. It’s already started as members of local Facebook gardening pages are posting pics of their soon to be prolific greenery. (Important reminder: No one needs more than three zucchini plants. No one.)
That brings us to the seed chart here, a creation of longtime gardener and former gardening columnist Linden Staciokas. Linden has somewhat retired from writing but her legacy lives on; she’s a far better gardener than I ever will be, and I’m thankful for the knowledge she’s shared over the years on how to get the most out of your Interior Alaska garden. Part of Linden’s legacy is this seed chart.
The chart is not absolute but rather a general guideline of when to put your seeds in for healthy starts to transplant into your garden. It’s based on the traditional planting day of June 1 but know that the right time to direct sow seeds or transplant your starts wavers. We’ve had cold Junes which call for waiting to set out your plants, and we’ve had early breakups and warm Mays that allow for early planting.
We’ve also had freezing temperatures and snow in June, which just goes to reinforce that with Alaska weather you never know what you’re going to get. I remember one June freeze that wiped out beans I had prematurely planted, teaching me that lesson the hard way.
For the serious gardener — those of you who start seeds at home in your garage or basement for spring planting — now is the time to get going. But you probably already know that as you can feel it — that overwhelming urge to get in the dirt and plant. And for those of us who feel that urge we know what it means. It is indeed spring.
Happy planting and may you all have a great gardening season.
