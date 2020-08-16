Recent studies have highlighted the phenomenon of boreal wildfires overwintering under the surface and popping up in the spring.
Agency personnel in Alaska think we are seeing more of these “holdovers” as the summers get longer, hotter and sometimes drier — creating better conditions for fires to burn deep into the mossy forest floor and be protected from rain or snow during the winter. For example, three of 2019’s most significant fires, in three different areas of Alaska — including Fairbanks (Shovel Creek), Mat-Su (Deshka Landing) and the Kenai (Swan Lake) — all spawned holdover fires early in 2020.
A scientific article on overwintering fires (from Scholten, et al.) is currently pending publication. However, one of the most notorious historical examples of an overwintering fire occurred in 1941-1942 in the Tanana Flats south of Fairbanks.
In 1941 steam engines ran the Alaska Railroad we know today and had to dump their ash pans frequently. In fact, they had “fire guards” — college students, mostly — hired to ride the trains and watch for fire starts to extinguish them. Nevertheless, Engine No. 606 — a passenger train — left Fairbanks the morning of June 2 without a guard, and its discarded ash started a fire near Kobe, by the Nenana River. It was pretty early in the season, and the workers thought it would go out, so they didn’t jump on it right away. Over the next few days, however, in spite of the “superhuman efforts” of a couple of the fire guards, it became clear that the fire — now aided by high winds — was unstoppable.
By June , the Kobe fire, joined with another railroad-caused fire started around the same time, was burning along an eight-mile wide front along the Bonneville Trail and had enveloped the railroad tracks from Mile 386 to 391. Interestingly, the old fire narrative observed that one fire front was mostly burning through aspen stands while the other was crowning in white spruce about 6 to 18 inches in diameter.
A local logger and landowner named Madsen had an active logging camp nearby to the south. He was logging the spruce for mining timbers, with some already cut on the ground and an estimated 2 million board feet of merchantable timber waiting — now right in the fire’s path. Fire Warden Maurice Smith was desperately trying to figure out how to stop the fire.
On June 9, Smith noted “ ... the weather was clear, dry and hot, no rain was forecast and backfiring would only have thrown the fire across the Bonneville Trail sooner ... .” Besides, the wind was blowing strong from the north — foiling attempts at backfiring from the Bonneville Trail itself after they widened it into a fireline using a dozer.
Maybe low snowpack in the winter of 1940-41 allowed fire fuels to start drying earlier — setting the scene for the fire behavior they saw in early June. The August 1941 to May 1942 total precipitation at Fairbanks (4.55 inches) was barely half of the longterm average for those 10 months and still ranks as the fourth driest August to May on record.
When summer of 1941 ended, the Kobe and Wood fires had encompassed about 389,400 acres, including a loss in timber resources of more than $20 million (Smith’s estimate) and $1,000 of mining equipment.
That’s only half of the story though. The 1941 Tanana Flats fires overwintered in many places and began popping up again in the spring — as early as May 4, 1942. By the end of the 1942 season, the estimated combined perimeter burned was 721,300 acres. A detailed map was prepared at that time — regrettably lost when the fire records archive in the Fairbanks office was flooded in 1967 — which showed about a half million acres were actually burned, with the remaining acreage in unburned islands. These historical fires shaped much of the landscape we are familiar with in the Tanana Flats today.
Did weather play a role in this fire event? The winter of 1941-42 was warmer than normal along the Railbelt from the Alaska Range to Fairbanks, through not dramatically so.
More significant was the very low overwinter snowfall. The total seasonal snowfall at Fairbanks was 33.1 inches, only 60% of the longterm normal and, 80 years later, this still ranks in the top 10 lowest snowfall winters. Nenana (36.3 inches) and Denali National Park Headquarters (36.2 inches) also saw well below average seasonal snowfall. Most of the snow that did fall occurred before New Year’s Day, and as a result, late March snow depths were unusually shallow, generally a foot or less.
Then a warm spring followed: April and May 1942 were quite mild. The last day with an inch of snow on the ground at Fairbanks was April 12. Ice went out unusually early on the Tanana River at Nenana. The April 30 break-up was about a week earlier than average for the era. May was the warmest since 1912 in the region and was a top three warmest May at Fairbanks until the late 1980s. In recent decades, it’s much more common to have very warm temperatures in May.
The principal ingredients for holdover fires came together in 1941-42. Following significant fire on the landscape in the spring and summer 1941, there followed low late summer and winter precipitation. The resulting early snowmelt allowed for an early start to landscape drying, peaking with what for the era was an exceptionally warm spring.
Eighty years later, with a decidedly warmer climate and longer fire seasons in most parts of Alaska, we wonder if overwintering fires are popping up more frequently.
Randi Jandt is with the Alaska Fire Science Consortium at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Richard Thoman is with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. For more information contact RJandt@alaska.edu. Visit the AFSC website at akfireconsortium.uaf.edu. This story first appeared in Alaska Fire Science Consortium.
Acknowledgements: Patrick S. Houghton (1952-2012), a long-time Fire intelligence officer for Alaska Interagency Coordination Center in Fairbanks, researched archives and fit the puzzle pieces together for this narrative of the Kobe fire of 1942. We miss you, Pat, but are still using your prodigious trove of Alaska fire lore and history.