Former Fairbanksans living in the U.S.’s COVID-19 epicenter are finding different ways to cope during the pandemic. The besieged New York City has suffered nearly 13,202 deaths as of Friday and has been under lockdown for a month.
Dr. Robert Chamberlain, who grew up in Fairbanks and graduated from West Valley High School in 2003, is a senior anesthesiology resident at State University of New York Downstate Medical Center.
He has lived in Brooklyn since 2017 and normally works as an anesthetist in operating rooms, anything from light sedation to open heart surgery. He volunteered to help lead the COVID isolation intensive care units. “Anesthesiologists are fundamentally heart and lung doctors and are ideally suited to help during this pandemic,” he said.
His days start at 7 a.m., with rounds with his team to make plans for the day. After going over laboratory values, vital signs and overnight events, they run patients from head to toe on paper. Then they don personal protective equipment and get to work. “The number one way we stay safe is washing our hands, sometimes to the point where they bleed, but it’s all we have. We are immensely short on PPE,” Chamberlain said.
COVID-19 patients require a lot of hands-on minute to minute support, even when on ventilators, he explained. “This includes a variety of tasks, including everything from basic patient care to point of care echocardiograms, central line placement, intubations, fixing crashing patients, and nonstop end-of-life discussions with family members.
“We are also fighting a disease we do not understand. It does not appear to be only viral pneumonia; we are also up against multi-organ failure and what appears to be destruction of the blood’s ability to carry oxygen. It is terrifying. Our management is changing day to day as we learn from our patients. We are doing the very best we can with what we have.”
Chamberlain works 12-hour shifts and every four days, has a 28-hour on-call shift. His hospital has expanded from three to six ICUs, and he has had to resort to using translucent plastic and duct tape to create isolation rooms.
“Our patients are vulnerable and in need of help,” he said. “There is no question about what needs to be done. If we can save even just a few from the brink, that will be a lifetime reward for myself, my team and our patients.”
At first Chamberlain slept on the floor on a sheet. “Now, one month in, we have a patient cot in our old library that we rotate use of to catch any sleep when feasible,” he said. “As we establish a structure and work flow, we have been getting better. Our diets have certainly changed, lots of donuts, donated pizzas, cookies, lots of coffee. We are eternally thankful to all the generous people who have sent coffee and food.”
One great difficulty is a staffing shortage, including nurses. “We are also comically short on basic medical supplies, special syringes to monitor blood oxygen levels, sedatives, basic cables for blood pressure monitoring, paralytics for critically ill patients and sometimes even oxygen. It’s like a nightmare trying to ration basic supplies to save lives. Additionally, at the beginning of our crisis, much of our PPE was stolen from the hospital. We are exhausted, emotionally devastated, frustrated and without enough help but we have to keep going because there is nobody else.”
He said in the future planning ahead for disasters should be federally enforced. “I am learning how make do with a variety of makeshift devices or off label medications, some of which we haven’t used in 50 years.”
“It’s been immensely challenging emotionally to watch so many community members, hospital staff and co-workers die in our own ICUs,” Chamberlain said. “It will take a long time for the community to recover from this.
He bleakly said he can’t see an end in sight. “At this point in time, it’s just work and rest. I’m looking forward to going back to the gym and then having some Scotch.”
Growing up in Alaska, flying throughout the Bush with his father, taught Chamberlain resourcefulness. “I’ve solved a number of problems and saved a lot of lives through creative utilization of other resources, kind of like duct tape and a Swiss army knife to fix an airplane.”
Cori Hompesch
Cori Hompesch was also raised in Fairbanks. She graduated from West Valley in 2000 and worked in the community as a midwife before moving to Brooklyn in 2016. A registered nurse at a New York City hospital, she recently suffered through a mild case of COVID-19 and has fully recovered.
When she was diagnosed she isolated at home with a sore throat, stuffy nose and body aches. Seven days after onset of the illness, she was required to return to work and fears she could have still been contagious.
She is so appalled at what is being required of health care workers that she is joining public protests with the National Nurse Network to help draw attention to the crisis. “We need PPEs based on science, and we need to mobilize the Defense Act,” she said. “We need decent staffing ratios and Medicare for All. The health care system is broken.”
Hompesch has seen firsthand that Latinos and black people are dying at higher ratios from this virus. “Our normal health care system is a racist, profit-driven system,” she said. “People are talking about going back to normal, and life will not go back to normal. This is an amazing opportunity for change.”
She said she learned the power of community while growing up in Fairbanks. “I love how we all take care of each other and look out for each other. It’s kind of like that in the big city; it feels like people are reaching out. It’s similar connections and it’s powerful to feel that in New York City.”
Amy Arundale
Physical therapist and biomechanist Amy Arundale moved to Brooklyn two years ago. The 2003 West Valley graduate has seen a lot of change with the virus spreading through the city. “Work has changed shape a great deal. Zoom calls and virtual meetings have definitely been an adjustment.”
Arundale also plays Australian Rules Football for the U.S. National Team, which was preparing for the World Cup this summer. “About three weeks ago we found out that the World Cup will be postponed until summer 2021.
The start of the club season has also been delayed, so we are training virtually through tactical and film sessions online and group HIIT workouts in our apartments,” she said.
Going for runs has been difficult as people are still out and about and she wants to maintain her distance. “If I run now I’ll find less busy streets and stay out of the parks so as to avoid people. Grocery stores are smaller so it’s very hard to maintain six feet from people. We’ve been trying to order groceries when possible, however even that’s hard as most of the delivery services are so busy you can’t get a delivery time or they are out of many items.”
While staying inside has been tough, Arundale has used the time to catch up with family and friends. “Between Facetime, Zoom and phone calls, I’ve spent more time with people. It’s been really special to get to rekindle some relationships. I’ve even had a few small world moments, where we’ve discovered that people I know from different parts of my life know each other from different parts of theirs. Those have been a lot of fun to discover. We’ve also gotten creative in playing games or trivia via video chat or visiting people via their windows.”
She is uncertain what the future holds but wants to make a lasting priority to stay in closer touch with friends and family.
“Growing up in Alaska gave me a bit of a make the best of it mentality,” Arundale said. “As everything around COVID-19 developed, I just kinda got on with it. My approach the entire way has been, ‘OK, this is the situation, figure it out, and figure how to work and have some fun.’ New York City, even without COVID-19, isn’t always the easiest city to live in, so in some ways I think all of us from Fairbanks who live here have that mentality about everyday life in the city.”
Caitlin Warbelow
Broadway musician Caitlin Warbelow, who graduated from West Valley in 2000, was informed March 12 that she had a couple of hours to get any personal items from the music hall as it was closing. “My violin was there so I had to race to get it,” she said.
Warbelow has lived in lower Manhattan for 13 years. In addition to musical performances, she teaches adults the art of fiddling and since the shutdown started an online business for musicians, Tune. Supply. “Musicians are innovative,” she said. “This is not ideal but we’re figuring it out.”
She and her boyfriend Chris Ranney, also a musician, spent the first two weeks without leaving their apartment. Now they venture out carefully. The saving grace of the quarantine was that they have a nice view of the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River. She has taken advantage of the lull in life to tackle some projects she’d been wanting to do but kept putting off.
Warbelow loves that musicians are checking on each other with phone calls and Zoom sessions. “In some ways our connections are being maintained better than in normal times,” she said. She worries that people will never go to live events again and about the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. She comes home every summer to teach but has no idea what will happen this summer.
“When you grow up in Alaska you know it can be a survival situation any time,” Warbelow said. “I’m used to rolling with the punches and figuring out how to get through situations; I’m grateful for that.”
Andie Tanning Springer
Another violinist from Fairbanks, Andie Tanning Springer, has performed and taught in New York City for 13 years. The 2002 West Valley graduate said she is glad she had the lessons to fall back on since all concerts were halted a month ago.
“I had some big and exciting performances and recording sessions canceled this spring,” Springer said. “I’m lucky I kept all 17 of my students virtually. I’m grateful for my circumstances and I understand that for a large percentage of people this is life or death.”
She just got married in October to Alex LoRe and is happy to have his company. “I’m so grateful we have each other. We take turns having hard days and we lean on each other. We tell each other it’s another beautiful day in dystopia.”
In a way it’s been nice to slow down. “Normally it’s crazy and we’re on the go all the time,” she said. “I don’t miss the subways at all.”
Springer can hardly think about the future. “I don’t think anything will be the way it was. Nobody knows what venues and concert series are going to survive.”
As for being raised in Fairbanks, she said she and her brother grew up isolated in the woods. “We had to use our imagination and find ways to entertain ourselves. We became resourceful, so I know how to come up with hacks and clever fixes.”
It’s not all work these days though. “We’ve been watching a lot of Netflix,” she said.
Nancy Tarnai has been writing about Interior Alaska lifestyles since 1995. Contact her at njtarnai@gmail.com.