Kat McElroy and David Poppe planted 200 artichoke plants in the front yard of their Nenana home — which explains why they suddenly have way more artichokes on hand than they can consume themselves.
It also explains why they are handing artichokes out to friends and neighbors, by the bagful. Believe it or not, it’s all part of the grand plan. This is market research.
“My friend Donna Dowling is the mastermind,” Kat McElroy said. “I’m innocently trying to garden.”
Apparently, the friend grows artichokes in both Fairbanks and at her winter home in Hawaii. She thinks there could be a commercial market for the vegetables. So the two friends decided to see how artichokes would grow in Nenana.
It’s clear from McElroy’s patch of hardy and healthy artichoke plants that quantity and quality will not be a problem. In an area that measures 50 by 100 feet, the couple planted two hybrid varieties: Mandrigal, the green artichokes, and Artilisa, the purple artichokes.
“Each plant makes a large globe on top and then three to five to seven smaller, side globes,” McElroy said.
With 200 plants producing artichokes, she estimates there could be 1,000 harvestable artichokes in her front yard. As of last week, she had plucked only about 100.
“Yeah, well that is a big number,” she said, of her harvest prediction. “We may have only half that number as we had stalling issues when we set the plants into the dirt.”
The plants were a more manageable size when they first got them before putting them in the ground. Now, the stickery plants have grown as tall as 4 feet.
David Poppe believes the rich soil led to success of the crop.
He and McElroy operate Nenana Urban Farm and in the past, livestock has grazed in their front yard, fertilizing the ground with their droppings.
“I rode around yesterday (this was one day last week) handing out batches to people to try,” McElroy said. “We are hoping to develop a market crop.”
I was lucky enough to receive a small bag of large and small artichokes, which I love to eat. After enjoying them at the dinner table, I say, sign me up. I want to be on the list of customers next season.
