In this sudden time of sheltering at home, I’ve put together a quarantine reading list of some good Alaska books to pass the time. These are some of my personal favorites from years of reviewing. With everyone hunkering down, I’ve only selected books available in electronic editions.
If you’re not already feeling dystopian enough, read “The Raven’s Gift” to get you over the line. This 2011 debut novel by Don Rearden follows a white school teacher and a blind Yupik woman on a mad dash through a wintertime southwestern Alaska ravaged by a virulent plague that has swept the planet, wreaking havoc on civilization and leaving Alaska untethered from the outside world. Nearly everyone is dead, while most survivors subsist by looting and killing. Rearden, a lifelong Alaskan, was inspired by the 1918 flu epidemic that decimated many of Alaska’s villages. He pondered what would happen if this took place again. So far our present circumstances haven’t come close to his vision, but the book is timely nonetheless.
Climbing season has been canceled by the virus, but you can still ascend the heights via Bill Sherwonit’s classic history “To the Top of Denali.” Originally published in 1990, and updated a couple of times since, the book recounts the most famous climbs and worst tragedies on North America’s highest peak, and introduces readers to the many colorful individuals who have made their mark on it.
While Sherwonit recounts his own climb as well, those seeking a closer look at the motivations and experiences of a dedicated climber should also visit Jonathan Waterman’s 1993 alpine memoir “In the Shadow of Denali,” where they’ll learn of both the thrills and heartbreaks of a life spent at high altitudes from one of the mountain’s living legends.
Like climbers, pilots seek altitude, and sometimes fall. Colleen Mondor has spent her life in aviation, and in 2012’s “The Map of My Dead Pilots” she tells of her years working for a small air transport operation based in Fairbanks. Life in the skies is sometimes thrilling, frequently boring, and occasionally terrifying. Mondor spins stories with wonderful descriptive skills and a sense of humor that doesn’t shy away from the gallows.
Alexis Bunten blends insight and wit in her 2015 book, “So, How Long Have You Been Native?” which grew out of her Ph.D. project exploring Native Alaskan cultural tourism. It’s a memoir of her two summers working for Tribal Tours in Sitka, guiding cruise ship passengers on short trips that expose them to Tlingit culture. Bunten ponders ways that cultural divides can (hopefully) be bridged, examines how cultural tourism commoditizes identity, discovers much about herself, and looks at the economic importance of tourism and its impact on small communities. And yes, one of her coworkers honestly was asked, “So, How Long Have You Been Native?”
Unalakleet is the setting for “Sometimes We’re Always Real Same-Same.” This 2009 debut novel by Mattox Roesch tells the story of Cesar, a Los Angeles teenager who runs into trouble and is brought north by his Alaska Native mother. There he falls in with the village’s favorite goofball, Go-boy, a natural born philosopher. While the story begins as a culture clash between an urban gang-banger and rural Alaska, it slowly shifts into a sensitively written meditation on mental illness, with memorable characters and unexpected plot twists.
Robert Hale was certainly mentally ill, and also unquestionably evil. He grew up in the hippie era, converted to an apocalyptic form of Christianity, got married and changed his name to Papa Pilgrim. In 2002 he brought his wife and fifteen children to McCarthy Alaska, and before long, all hell broke loose. “Pilgrim’s Wilderness” is Tom Kizia’s 2013 account of how Papa Pilgrim got to Alaska and what ensued when a man who wanted to be left alone couldn’t keep himself out of trouble, hastening his downfall.
Mary Kudenov was born and raised poor in Alaska. As an adult she landed in a low rent apartment in Anchorage’s Mountain View district, surrounded by poverty, violence, and dysfunction. She also found her way into the University of Alaska, Anchorage’s creative writing MFA program (now facing the budget axe) and rescued herself from conditions few people escape. “Threadbare” is her 2017 memoir of life on the skids. It documents an Alaska many people would prefer to ignore. All the more reason to read it.
The first Europeans to come to Alaska didn’t have it easy either. A massive crew headed by Vitus Bering left St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1733, crossed the entirety of Asia, built ships when they reached the Pacific, and sailed off to sea to find the northwestern shore of North America. Many of them died along the way, including Bering. Stephen Bown’s 2017 history “Island of the Blue Foxes” tells the epic story of how Alaska came to the world’s attention.
Frederick James Currier set off for Alaska in 1894 and spent nearly a decade chasing gold and running about the land. He wrote a memoir which didn’t see publication until 2018 as “An Alaskan Adventure.” Though not a writer by trade, he was certainly a writer by nature, and this book is one of the finest pioneer era accounts to be found. Currier was here before, during, and after the Gold Rush, and bore witness to some pivotal history. But mostly he tells of day-to-day life with vivid detail and a remarkable economy of language.
Nine decades later, Kim Heacox came north as well, initially to work at Denali National Park, a place that has formed who he is. A fierce defender of wildlands in general and Denali in particular, he tells of his encounters with Denali in “Rhythm of the Wild,” his 2015 homage to the value of preserving wild places. What he says of Denali applies to much of Alaska. “It teaches and inspires; it slows me down.”
As the world quiets down for an indefinite time, we have an opportunity to heed those words.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.