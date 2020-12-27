It’s time for the annual summary of my favorite books that I reviewed in 2020. Attentive readers will notice that most of these were published in 2019. I spent the bulk of this year digging out from the pile I accumulated during the previous one. I’ve received quite a few requests from authors asking for reviews, but have declined most because I had gotten so buried. So my apologies to all who requested that I look at their books. I’m starting to see the bottom and will hopefully resume accepting submissions in a couple more months.
“Alaska in the Progressive Age: A Political History 1896 to 1916,” Thomas Alton, University of Alaska Press, 296 pages, 2019, $24.95
“Fortune’s Distant Shores: A History of the Kotzebue Sound Gold Stampede in Alaska’s Arctic,” By Chris Allan, National Park Service, 188 pages, 2019, Free in PDF form
I did a lot of digging around in the past this year, perhaps to escape the present. Two of my favorite books dig into Alaska history in areas that have not received adequate attention in the past.
Thomas Alton’s “Alaska in the Progressive Age” places Alaska’s early development in a national perspective that is generally lacking elsewhere. While many scholars mention the debates over monetary policy in the 1896 presidential campaign that helped kick start the Gold Rush, Alton delves into the debate itself and shows why events in the contiguous states helped drive prospectors north seeking their fortunes. Then he moves into the first decades of the twentieth century and explores how Wall Street and Washington alternately helped and hindered Alaska’s economic and political growth, exposing how Alaska’s simultaneous dependence upon and contempt for federal government authority and Outside financial powers
predates the establishment of territorial status. It’s Alaska history, but most of the action takes place in D.C.
In “Fortune’s Distant Shores,” Chris Allan focuses on a little known episode in Alaska history involving an 1898 gold rush on Kotzebue. If you haven’t heard about this, it’s because there wasn’t any gold to speak of. But word from a lone whaler claiming otherwise was enough to launch a mad run on that remote Arctic region, where nearly 1000 miners dug in for a single winter hoping to find their fortunes. They didn’t, but they did permanently alter life for the Inupiat people, with whom they traded goods, but also viruses. An enormous trove of historic photographs add to the value of this book, which can be downloaded for free from the National Park Service.
“Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition,” by Buddy Levy, St. Martin’s Press, 400 pages, 2019, $29.99
“Starvation Shore,” by Laura Waterman, University of Wisconsin Press, 384 pages, 2019, $27.95
Rare is the year that I don’t review at least one book about Arctic explorations gone terribly wrong, and this year the specific event was the 1881-84 Lady Franklin Bay Expedition, better known for the name of its commander as the Greely Expedition. Part of the First International Polar Year, 25 men were sent to the northern coast of Ellesmere Island to establish a station and make scientific observations. Sea ice prevented their retrieval after two years, and a desperate run south ensued. Forced ashore for the winter, they set up camp and then succumbed to starvation, accidents, and one execution. There was also, in all likelihood, cannibalism. Only six made it home.
In “Labyrinth of Ice,” Washington State University English professor Buddy Levy presents a narrative history of the story that sparkles with a novelist’s flair for storytelling. Laura Waterman novelizes the tale in “Starvation Shore,” exploring the difficult moral decisions that survival can demand. I’d advise reading both books. Levy’s for the broad historical picture, and Waterman’s for a well-researched and intensely written meditation on what it must have been like to be there.
“The Whale & the Cupcake: Stories of Subsistence, Longing, & Community in Alaska,” by Julia O’Malley, Anchorage Museum/University of Washington Press, 176 pages, 2019, $24.95
If reading about starvation on the ice leaves you with an appetite, pick up “The Whale & the Cupcake” by longtime Anchorage journalist Julia O’Malley, who hopscotches across the state, looking at what Alaskans eat. She finds an emergent cuisine that combines wild fish, game, and plants with home grown meat and vegetables, as well as shelf-stable items from grocery stores. Blend Native foods with regional favorites imported by those who have arrived from elsewhere in the United States and the world, and you have a ready-to-make gumbo that’s part Betty Crocker, part Cajun, part Inupiat, part Southeast Asian, and entirely Alaskan. And O’Malley includes recipes.
“Hostile Territory,” by Paul Greci, Imprint, 352 pages, 2020, $17.99
Food is on the minds of the four teenagers who find themselves thrust into a survival situation after an earthquake wipes out the leadership camp they’re attending in Paul Greci’s latest novel “Hostile Territory.” What begins as a survival tale, with the kids trying to reach safety from a remote Alaska location, morphs into a political thriller, as they learn there’s a lot more going on than just a natural disaster. Greci is emerging as the state’s best author of young adult fiction. An educator who targets kids in the age range when many quit reading, he keeps them engrossed with a fast moving plot and plenty of cliffhangers. It’s a formula that will keep adults turning pages as well.
“Without a Paddle,” by Don Rearden, Imagine Books, 176 pages, 2020, $12.99
Political divides and Alaskan landscapes are among the topics Don Rearden visits through poetry in “Without a Paddle,” a collection that wanders through the human and natural worlds. His writing is spare, with many open spaces left for readers to fill in the blanks, something each will do in their own manner. Rearden proves himself capable of providing new insight into something as simple as a mosquito to as world shaking as the horrors of Dachau. He also confronts his wife’s battle with cancer (she was recently declared cancer-free), the pitfalls of social media, the joys of hunting one’s own meat, the adventures of ravens, and discovers an emergency use for a blue tarp. You can’t get more Alaskan than that.
“The Big Wild Soul of Terrence Cole: An Eclectic Collection to Honor Alaska’s Public Historian,” edited by Frank Soos and Mary F. Ehrlander, University of Alaska Press Snowy Owl Books, 354 pages, 2019, $19.95
Finally, with the loss of beloved historian Terrence Cole this month, it’s worth revisiting this collection of essays that honor his immense contributions to Alaskans’ understanding of themselves. A few of these authors offer personal reminiscences of their friendship with Cole, including telling anecdotes. But most of the contributors pay homage by following Cole’s lead with essays about overlooked corners of Alaskan history. Many leading Alaska authors appear here, but the best piece is provided by Sherry Simpson, one of the state’s most eloquent essayists and another one we sadly lost this year. She delves into the role dogs played in Gold Rush era Alaska. They’re in so many photographs, and Simpson finds out what they were doing there. She learned how to do this kind of sleuthing from Cole, who decades from now will still be regarded as a giant in Alaska history. This book shows how, through those he inspired, his work will continue to be built upon.
I still have one more 2019 book on the pile, which will be reviewed next week, then it’s onward into the year just finished. Hopefully I can keep more abreast with the times in 2021.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.