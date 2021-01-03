I am here to stand up on behalf of cozies. Not those insulated cloth coverings put on tea pots to keep the contents warm for hours, but the subgenera of mysteries where grizzly details about murder or sex are kept to a minimum and justice is always served.
No tortured, angst-riddled detectives here; the clue hunter is more likely to be a female who happened upon the mystery to be solved (usually a murder but not always) in the course of a job completely unrelated to police work or while engaged in a domestically linked hobby such as knitting or baking. There is always a group of smart and smarty-pants friends who speak grammatically and behave rationally, and usually the setting is some picturesque community where, much like the bar in the old sitcom “Cheers,” everyone knows your name. There are also a distressing number of cats featured in cozies; if I were on the trail of a killer or two, I am certain a giant dog like my Irish wolfhound, who topped 6 feet when he reared up on his hind legs, would be much more useful.
My favorite reading materials are actually histories and biographies but when life has brought me to the point where I want to bash my face against the wall, or at least into a vat of Nutella, I head for a cozy. I think of it as indulging in a bubble bath for the brain. Which brings me to the latest brain bath I picked up, “Mousse and Murder,” by Elizabeth Logan. It caught my eye for two reasons: it is set in Alaska, and the author, whose real name is Camille Minichino, has a Ph.D. in physics from Fordham. I had some idea that even if I didn’t enjoy the book, I would come out the other end smarter about something like string theory or I would at least understand why our microwave turns my apple red bowls blazing hot while the food inside remains tepid.
“Mousse and Murder” is set in tiny Elkview, Alaska, and features 33-year-old Charlotte “Charlie” Cooke, as well as her core group of buddies, who are equally nice people: a reporter who still has a job despite the town being too small to support a one page flyer, let alone a newspaper; a B&B owner, and Charlie’s best friend since high school, who always seems to be smitten with men so useless that it does not take a detective to realize they are (as my grandmother used to say) no-good-nicks; and a state trooper whose job title is used as his first name. There is also Charlie’s needy cat, Eggs Benedict.
Charlie returned to Alaska from San Francisco, in order to run her mother’s café, the Bear Claw Diner, so that Mom could retire to trot around the planet accompanying Charlie’s father on his business trips. Mom also left behind an ill-tempered chef named Oliver, who early-on engages in a shouting match with Charlie over adding chocolate to his signature bear claw recipe, and then stalks off in a snit to meet his death in the snow. Charlie, naturally, becomes the prime suspect.
To tell the truth, the first few chapters of the book are vaguely irritating. Except for Charlie, whose sarcastic asides made her immediately endearing, it takes a bit too long to make you care about the murder victim. Eliciting feelings of “Good Riddance” is not the way to keep people engaged with a character. The author also seemed determined to force feed readers every single factoid she had come across while researching Alaska. When they come out naturally in the course of the action, it is not a problem, but there were a lot of places where it felt like being trapped in a class with a particularly pedantic high school teacher. Worse, she sometimes made mistakes with her facts, such as mentioning elements of nature that are more appropriate to Southeast, not Southcentral, where Elkview is located. And, finally, there is a little more romance than I like; I prefer that characters stick to finding killers, not finding each other.
However, despite these idiosyncrasies, the book eventually found a gentle rhythm and ended up being a satisfying enough way to spend an afternoon. Readers can solve the murder if they have been paying attention, but there are enough false clues and misdirections that figuring it out before the final pages gives you a momentary feeling of superiority. And, given that the sub-genre of cozies accounts for about 10% of all mysteries, an increase of 50% over the last decade, I am not the only person who likes pretending to be an amateur sleuth.
The second book in this new series, “Fishing for Trouble,” was released in November, about six months after “Mousse and Murder.” If you read these two books and like the author’s style, you might want to look up several of her other mystery series: the Periodic Table Mysteries, featuring a retired physicist and set in Massachusetts; the Miniature Mysteries starring a miniaturist and her preteen granddaughter; the Professor Sophie Knowles Mysteries, featuring a math professor at a small college; and the Postmistress Mysteries, with a sleuth who is, you guessed it, a postmistress. Some of the series are written under other names, but if you have trouble finding them consult her website, http://minichino.com/wordpress.
One final thing worth mentioning: the moose meatloaf recipe provided at the end of the book is perhaps the worst game meal I have ever eaten; our dog had it for several dinners. It deserved to be killed off along with Oliver.
Linden Staciokas is a freelance writer, gardener and cook who lives in Fairbanks. She can be reached at dorking@acsalaska.net.
“Mousse and Murder”
By Elizabeth Logan
Penguin Publishing Group
304 pages
2020
$7.99