"I grew up in a house with Lincoln Logs, erector sets, and things like that,” Tupper Becker said. “I had people around me that were making things or fixing things or fabricating things. So that was my upbringing.”
That upbringing laid the foundation for Becker’s career making rugged bags for fat bikers and dog mushers through his company Becker Gear. Hand crafted to hold up against Alaska’s extreme weather conditions, his made-to-order bike frame and dogsled packs are in high demand among some of the top competitors in both sports, and are popular with casual enthusiasts as well.
“None of this was ever a plan to be a business,” Becker said. “It steamrolled into this bigger than anticipated thing.”
Becker was born in Fairbanks and had a nontraditional upbringing. One of the first kids assigned a mentor under the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program in Alaska, he was taken in and eventually adopted by John and Jill Holmgren. John is a geophysicist as well as a machinist, and that combination of looking at the world analytically and building things to suit it greatly influenced Becker.
“I think I’ve always been creating,” Becker said. “I’m very visual in my head. I put things together in my head. That’s where it all takes place. The medium, whether it’s sewing or welding, whatever it is, is just an extension of those thoughts.”
Becker spent his growing up years snowboarding, skateboarding, mountain biking, and more, so his creative inclinations naturally gravitated toward making things that enhanced his outdoor experiences. Partly he wanted to save money on gear, but he also looked at what was available and determined that he could build superior stuff for himself.
After high school, Becker spent four years in the Air National Guard, and attended college in Oregon, where the real appeal was the year round snowboarding on Mt. Hood. But he came back to Fairbanks when he bought the local snowboard and skateboard shop Banana Board. Changing the name to the Savvy Ride Shop, he operated it for five years and got a crash course in business management.
“I knew going into it that I didn’t want to do that for the rest of my life,” Becker said, explaining that he isn’t drawn to retail work. But, he also recognized at the time that “I couldn’t buy this opportunity to get this business experience through college. I wouldn’t get the same experience that I’m going to get for this much money through business school.”
Becker considers that experience extremely valuable. “It was fun, and we accomplished a lot of the goals we wanted numbers wise and with community. We started some skateboard camps. We went on some tours with snowboards and bikes. We had a good time and it was great.”
That word, “community,” surfaces frequently in conversations with Becker, and it’s what drove his next venture. Already involved with cyclists, he watched fat bikes come to prominence around 2010 and saw that he and many of his fellow cyclists could benefit from bags designed to fit in their triangular frames for easily accessible stowing of essential gear.
Around 2013 he began making these bags, which was a learning process. “When I first started I’d make one frame bag a week. I was painfully slow, didn’t know how to operate a machine. I was going through YouTube videos about how to sew. I didn’t know what I was doing.”
Slowly he figured out how to build high quality bags, and before long local cyclists, who were also his friends, took note of his work. As he got better, he was able to speed up, and can now produce twenty bags a day. Orders started coming in, and the whole thing snowballed into a full time business.
Local mushers were also impressed by his craftsmanship, and soon Becker expanded into dogsled bags. “They worked well together, both fat bikes and the mushing stuff at the same time. It was easy to brand for both of those things.”
With his bags appearing on the Iditarod Trail for both the dogsled and human powered races, it was inevitable they would draw national and international attention. Articles and performance reviews appeared on websites and in magazines, and suddenly he was taking orders from across the globe. “I know I have bags on every continent, from Antarctica to everywhere else,” he said. “It turned into this giant thing, which I wasn’t ready for.”
One of the things Becker knew from first hand experience was that manufacturers from outside of polar regions don’t always build things that hold up in extreme cold. Sewing bags for competitive mushers and fat bikers, he said, demands that they not be susceptible to failure in the field. “You really need your stuff to work.”
A friend of his who has long raced in winter events told Becker that the heavy duty No. 10 zipper he is known for using on his products “was the best part of the bag.” Cold and exhausted on distance races, his friend knew he could depend on the gear.
Input from the people who put his gear to work is how Becker learns what’s needed and what works. Often this comes from conversations around bonfires or in shops. “I just make the things,” he said. “These aren’t all my ideas. I’d say half the things I make are from collaboration with local talent. Those guys are my test bed with ideas and seeing what sticks.”
Becker has made a living out of helping Alaskans and others maximize their outdoor fun, but he insists it had more to do with being in the right place at the right time than with any prescience on his part.
“It was all a perfect accident. Fat biking was coming up at the same time. It was dumb luck and knowing the right people. That’s why it was so successful. It wasn’t any real work on my own other than seizing an opportunity.”
Becker Gear can be found online at www.beckergear.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.