"The things that have always fascinated me the most about photography were things on the extremes,” Sean Kurdziolek said, explaining how he found his way into aurora photography in Alaska. “Night scenes always interested me. Anything that was a challenge, anything that was pushing the limits of the gear. Anything that I had to work hard for was what I was drawn to. So that drew me towards the aurora and the Milky Way.”
Kurdziolek, who along with his wife Amanda owns and operates two businesses, has followed others into aurora photography, but with a twist. Under the Sean Kurdziolek Portraits & Gallery moniker, he brings clients outdoors on peak aurora nights for formal portraits suitable for displaying on walls as art. With the more recently established Bella Luce Fine Art Portraits, they take what they refer to as legacy studio photos, portraits intended as family heirlooms rather than simply pictures for a frame on a shelf.
Kurdziolek first came to Fairbanks in 2000 when the Air Force stationed him at Eielson. Originally from Cooperstown, New York, he fell in love with both the outdoor and cultural aspects of Alaska, which played into his decision to settle here. “I knew I didn’t want to go to New York after the military,” he explained. “So I had a short list of top contenders where I’d want to settle down after I was done, and this was always at the top of the list.”
At the time of his arrival, digital cameras were just hitting the market. “I got my first decent SLR camera and one of the first things I tried was to shoot the aurora,” he said. “I wasn’t very successful the first couple of times, but eventually figured it out.”
Kurdziolek hadn’t devoted much time to photography previously, but Alaska’s unique conditions motivated him to see what he could do. He taught himself through both trial-and-error, and online resources. “I would find something cool that someone had done with a camera that I wanted to do too, and figure out how they did it. At first it was almost just copying them, just seeing if I could get similar results with similar conditions. Once I had that behind me, then I could start to get creative.”
Kurdziolek’s military career took him around the world, and he brought his cameras with him. He photographed the Milky Way in Nevada, and historic cities during the four years he was stationed in Italy. “One of my favorite things to do was, after my wife went to bed, I’d explore the streets of Rome and get some night scenes of the city,” he said. “I was trying to find some interesting angles of the Colosseum.” He and Amanda took advantage of their time in Europe to visit numerous countries, where he would slip out after dark to capture the scenery and hone his skills.
In early 2014, the Air Force sent Kurdziolek back to Eielson, where “I probably spent 20 of my first 30 nights in Alaska out chasing the aurora,” he remembered. He started selling photographs through bazars and galleries, quickly learning his aurora work had the most appeal.
Seeking his own niche, Kurdziolek hit on the idea of taking clients out at night for formal, posed portraits under the northern lights. At the time, the solar cycle was at its maximum. “Five or six years ago it seemed like the aurora was out all the time. We had all kinds of amazing shows, and it was a big boom for the aurora.”
He had ample opportunities for photographing clients, but it was still a complicated process. Both the atmospheric and space weather conditions need to be pristine, the aurora needs to be active, and clients have to be available, often with just a couple of hours’ notice.
“There’s a whole lot of planning that goes into it,” Kurdziolek explained. “And then to make sure you can make that all happen in the 10 to 15 minutes that we sometimes get from the aurora when it finally does show up.”
While he’ll take numerous pictures during the available window of opportunity, Kurdziolek said that often the first proves to be the best because he’s put the most thought into bringing all the aspects together, including the aurora, the lighting, the poses, and the setting.
By 2018, the solar cycle was headed toward its minimum, limiting opportunities for aurora pictures for a few years. Meanwhile, Kurdziolek had retired from the Air Force and opened Bella Luce Fine Art Portraits downtown in Courthouse Square. The decision was particularly fortuitous once COVID-19 hit and tourism collapsed, depriving him of potential clients. “It was kind of fortunate that we shifted when we did, because it would have been real tough making a living just on the aurora stuff right now,” he said.
Kurdziolek has held workshops on aurora photography, and said that for budding photographers, “You’re going to want a decent DSLR or mirrorless camera that’s going to allow you take control of the settings.”
He said that “Focusing is a common challenge for people who are just getting started in any type of night or low light photography.” He tells people that autofocus options will not work for the aurora, and that “Your lens may have an infinity mark on it that you can start off with, but I would say don’t trust that 100%. It’s going to get you really darn close, and then you can refine it from there.” The trick is to focus the camera as far away as possible before shooting the aurora and he said this can only be done well manually.
Right now the aurora photography is on the back burner until the solar maximum returns, but Kurdziolek has enough on his plate to keep him busy. “A lot of this has just been exploring and seeing where it takes me,” he concluded. “It’s been somewhat methodical and somewhat not. It’s been an interesting road so far.”
Sean Kurdziolek Portraits & Gallery can be found on the web at seankurdz.com. The website for Bella Luce Fine Art Portraits is www.bellalucefineart.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.