"A lot of these old buildings are disappearing,” Ray Bonnell said, bemoaning the loss of Alaska history and explaining part of what motivates him as an artist and writer. “What I try and do is take a snapshot in time of a building. Because a lot of these old buildings are disappearing because of development or vandalism or decay or climate change.”
Bonnell is familiar to readers of the News-Miner, where his biweekly column, “Sketches of Alaska,” recently marked its 10th anniversary. Through pen and ink drawings coupled with brief essays, Bonnell takes readers into Alaska’s past, focusing on the relationships between manmade structures and Alaska’s unforgiving environment, and the people who inhabited both.
For Bonnell, it’s all about sharing his own fascinations. “I view my column as a beginning point for people who are interested in history, and then they can go out and do their own research,” he explained, adding, “I like the idea that people can read my stuff and then go out and find it and actually touch history themselves.”
For Bonnell, the roots of his interests date back to childhood. He grew up near Nevada City in Northern California, where as a child he would ramble over adjacent public lands, investigating abandoned mine sites and collecting relics. “I loved seeing tumbled down cabins and old broken tools and stuff like that,” he recalled.
Back home, he devoted time to intellectual pursuits that helped place his local discoveries into the broader world. “One of my favorite activities used to be going through the encyclopedia and the dictionary and reading articles and definitions.”
After high school, Bonnell attended Boise State University for a year before relocating to Alaska in 1971, where his father had recently taken a job in Cordova. He entered Alaska Methodist University (now Alaska Pacific). While he had always drawn, he said, “When I started college I had no intention of being an artist.”
Bonnell initially planned on pursuing archeology, but he’s red/green colorblind, and quickly discovered this was a hindrance in the field. So he shifted his focus to anthropology and art. “Art and anthropology go together,” he said. “Art and history go together. Art and anything go together.”
While still in college, Bonnell met and married his wife Betsy, who grew up in Palmer. After graduation, the couple initially settled in Anchorage where Bonnell worked as a technical writer for the Indian Health Service. Five years later they moved to Fairbanks where he took a similar job with the Bureau of Land Management. Then came their kids, and since Betsy’s job held greater potential, Bonnell became a stay-at-home dad.
It was while raising his children that Bonnell began seriously pursuing artwork. “Because I was interested in history, I started drawing old buildings,” he said. He opted for black and white, pen and ink drawings that he could sketch at the table. And armed with publications from the borough and city that listed historic structures, he began seeking out places to depict.
Bonnell incorporates a variety of influences into his work. The late Alaska visual artist Bill Kimura had introduced him to Japanese styles while he was still in college, especially sumi-e painting and the wabi-sabi aesthetic.
He’s also influenced by classic black and white photographers such as Ansel Adams. “When I do a drawing of an old building,” he said, “it sort of mimics a photograph.”
Bonnell sticks with pen and ink and no further adornment. “I deliberately chose to do black and white art. Partially because I’m partly colorblind, and partly because black and white art reproduces well,” he said. Though he admits, “Often the hardest part of doing a black and white drawing is the light areas.”
Bonnell has developed a style that’s detailed, but never overtaken by busyness. It’s an approach that spills over into his writing, where his spare language and careful choice of action words offer readers a basic introduction to both the historic and natural settings of the buildings and structures he presents in his drawings.
“I’m trying to tell a story,” Bonnell said, launching into an explanation that could apply to his essays as well. “I need to find an angle that shows the building in the light that I think is important, or the features I think are important. Sometimes in an old cabin, it’s the way that the open door allows you to look into the cabin. Or the way that the bush in front of the window makes patterns in the blank window.”
A considerable amount of work goes into each of his columns. First he visits the site he wants to depict, taking photographs and perhaps sketching it. Then he goes home and looks through his pictures for the best angle, a step where he often consults Betsy, who he said has exceptional judgment in this area. Between the initial sketch and the final piece, Bonnell might draw and trace a picture four times. Meanwhile, he does historical research for the accompanying essay.
Of the drawing itself, Bonnell said, “I work small. A lot of the drawings I do are only 5 inches by 7 inches. A fair number of them are 7-by-10. The largest I’ve done is probably 10 inches by 13 inches.”
For financial reasons, as well as his hope that readers will visit the aging buildings he depicts, Bonnell said that, “Most of what I have done drawing wise, column wise, is stuff that is easily accessible from the road system and trails. Everything I do is on a shoestring budget.” While much of his work has focused on Interior Alaska, in recent years, he said, “I’ve expanded heavily into Southcentral. I’ve also done other areas of the state where I happened to have pictures from.”
But wherever he goes, Bonnell still seeks out the same things that captivated him as a child, especially dilapidated cabins. “The worse condition it’s in,” he said, “the more I like it.”
Ray Bonnell blogs and posts his work at sketchesofalaska.blogspot.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.