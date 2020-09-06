For artist Cherissa Dukelow, the Earth is an inspiration, and the ability to view satellite and aerial images online has allowed her to depict them in oil paintings. “This is a real place and somehow I have this relationship with it,” she said about how technology has allowed her to see landscapes in a new way. “And isn’t it amazing that we can view that scene?”
Dukelow, who has three pieces being auctioned as a fundraiser this month by the Northern Alaska Environmental Center, is presently working on a series of paintings offering a bird’s eye view of the world we live in. It’s allowing her to explore themes of human impact on the planet and how climate change alters the physical appearance of our surroundings, sometimes in very subtle ways.
Dukelow starts each piece by finding an overhead image from online sources such as Google Earth, NASA’s Earth Observatory or Alaska Mapper. “I’ll find one of those tools for browsing satellite imagery and zoom in to where I want,” she said.
Next, she crops out what she thinks will make a nice composition. “Sometimes I’ll tilt them around to a certain way. Maybe I want more of a diagonal composition or something like that.”
“I try to find photographs or a couple of different image references to try to get the scale and composition,” she added, “and try to get some level of detail, as much as possible.”
As she zeroes in on a scene, she learns as much as she can about it as well. “I try to do a lot of research and writing to go with the work because I’m definitely thinking about those things with it.”
Dukelow said one inspiration was a flight she took over Lake Iliamna while traveling to Dillingham. The lake is located near the proposed Pebble Mine, and potential damage to it, and thus to salmon runs, is why opposition to the mine is so fierce in that fisheries-dependent Bristol Bay community. She said she was struck by “the stunning blue-green of the water there,” and that when she began painting the scene, “I was trying to capture that.”
Dukelow added, “I made sure to render the lake as clearly as I could, to try to get all the little nooks and crannies of the lake accurately so that it’s recognizable as Lake Iliamna hopefully.”
Dukelow said that while she took a less precise approach to the surrounding mountains, for “the lake itself there’s careful thin layers of blue and green.” She said she was “trying to recreate the appearance of the water and how light penetrates the water and how light is sort of doing the same thing with the paint.”
Dukelow grew up near Philadelphia. She had always pursued art and attended the Maryland Institute College of Art before transferring to the College of Environmental Science and Forestry at State University of New York in Syracuse, where she earned a biology degree. After graduation she returned to Philadelphia. There she worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, where the ecological damage she monitored influenced her thinking and her art.
“I was having a lot of thoughts about, there’s so many layers of urbanization and modernization of human life,” she said. “How can you even begin to untangle that? Like, what can we do in terms of climate change? At times hopeful and at times despair. Art was an outlet for those feelings.”
The big spills from chemical facilities spawned by Hurricane Harvey caused Dukelow to reflect on what is being wrought “in the context of climate change exacerbating storms and this is the new normal now, and in contrast with all of the infrastructure we had built up in these places, seeing all those scenes on the news was stark.”
She also has family roots in rural Michigan, where farming has altered what was once a forested landscape. “Even though it’s rural, it’s just as heavily altered as a city. It’s just in a different way.”
These ideas were in her mind when Dukelow came to Fairbanks for a seasonal job in 2018. Like so many Alaskans before her, she said, “I thought I would just be here for that summer. But by the end, trying to figure out what to do next, I thought, ‘Why don’t I stay here?’”
“They haven’t kicked me out yet,” she added with a laugh.
Dukelow found studio space at Well Street Art Company not long after arrival, and also got involved with the Northern Center. She had wanted to collaborate with them for a while, and when the call went out for the organization’s featured artist of 2020, she applied and was named to the position. Her three commissioned pieces — which will be auctioned to benefit the Center — along with other works, will be show from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12 in the mobile art gallery The Lemonade Stand.
One of the paintings is of the Gulf of Alaska, where shifting phytoplankton populations are changing the appearance of the water. “I was responding to an article I saw about how phytoplankton has a lot to do with the colors of the ocean. The colors of the ocean are changing. I thought that was an interesting thing to paint. I’m not sure if I quite did it justice.”
Meanwhile, a street level painting of Peger Road in deep winter ice fog shows a different perspective on human impact. And Dukelow said she sometimes visits the borough landfill to examine the processes of decay for further ideas. “I’m interested in things that are gross and beautiful at the same time.”
Whether scrutinizing trash up close, landscapes from on high, or something in between, the constant theme for Dukelow is our planet and the ways we are changing it. But even as she reflects on the damage human endeavors can do, a part of her, she said, is “also talking about how incredible the Earth is.”
Cherissa Dukelow can be found online at gaeacherissa.com. Recent works, including pieces for auction, will be show from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12 in the mobile gallery The Lemonade Stand at the Northern Alaska Environmental Center, 830 College Road.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.