"I really like things around me,” artist Miho Aoki said, explaining where she draws her inspiration from. “Ordinary things. Like the weeds. Things buried in snow. Things change throughout the seasons, but it repeats over and over. Like a pattern. So my work is about the pattern too.”
Aoki, whose show “Random Everyday Procedures” is on exhibit this month at Well Street Art Co., takes the routine and sometimes mundane objects that surround us and runs them through computer programs to create digital art that highlights these common items, presenting them in vibrant ways and infusing them with life. It’s an approach that’s rooted both in the ancient culture of the country she was born in, and the most modern technological tools available for manipulating imagery.
“I’m not religious, but I get influence from my culture,” the Japanese born and raised Aoki explained. “In Shintoism, everything has spirit. Everything is alive. Even a building or a coffee cup. They’re alive and have emotion. They want to be treated well, and they don’t want to be discarded. I think it’s a funny way of seeing nonliving objects.”
This playfulness can be seen in a print that shows lines of tiny cups, each slightly different from the next. Some of them have legs, and a few appear to be dancing. Each has its own character, unique from the next.
Aoki achieves this by starting with an image idea, for instance air conditioners mounted on the external wall of a building in Asia, and allowing a computer program to randomize it. “I let the application generate these shapes,” she said. “None of these are the same. They’re all different.”
That resulting piece, “Random Air Conditioners,” shows the units attached to scaffolding, with wires and ductwork wandering around and behind them. The pale blue color of the machinery is offset by a white background, bringing the forward images into focus and highlighting what Aoki said she wants to convey with her works. “They’re alive and have emotion.”
White is even more dominant in a series of images titled “Colors in Snow.” Here, man-made objects intrude on otherwise nearly featureless scenes of snow and pale winter skies. A small, deep green hut. A stack of black pipes. An orange ladder not yet put away. A car beneath a blue tarp to protect it from the elements. These are iconically Alaskan visuals. The sort of scenes we drive past every day, hardly noticing. But when seen in this context, they become emblematic of home.
Aoki didn’t start off intending to make Fairbanks her home. She didn’t even originally plan on becoming an artist. While growing up near the city of Nagoya, Japan, she said, drawing was just one of many interests. In a school system that funneled children early into their future directions, she was on the science track. “I was really interested in computer science. But it was a long time ago, so I was one of only four girls in the whole teenage group of boys.”
In high school she switched directions, turning to art and design. She attended college at Aichi University of Education, earning an art education degree. While still an undergrad, she said, “I found these computer applications for art. Everything came together. I could do computer things, but in art. So that was super exciting.”
Aoki came to the United States in 1995 to pursue her MFA at Ohio State University, after which she took a teaching job at Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia. In 2001 she was hired as an associate professor of digital art by the University of Alaska and moved north.
“I wanted to go somewhere interesting,” she recalled. “Although I had no idea what kind of place Fairbanks was. That was the same thing for Savannah, Georgia. I had no idea. I didn’t know much about Fairbanks before I came here.”
Aoki said upon her arrival in Fairbanks, she initially found her new surroundings “kind of shocking.”
“The first time I came to Fairbanks it was a little bit of a struggle to accept that human beings and everything are so small and we have such a big nature and wilderness,” she said. Coming from a lifetime spent in cities, she had to adapt to the open spaces, lack of people, and the town’s longest season. It took her a while to bring these new influences into her work. “And then I realized there is a lot going on in winter. I like the colors and shapes. I find beauty in interesting forms in winter.”
What she took notice of were the similarities between the natural world and the human-carved environments she had previously lived in. “In nature there are patterns. Like all the leaves, we know they’re leaves but none are exactly the same. I feel like a lot of the things we do are the same too.”
She also developed a heightened awareness of changing seasons, which can be seen in her piece Snow on First Day of Summer, in which fresh shoots and buds reach toward the absent sunlight as snowflakes fall from a glowing gray sky.
“I was intrigued by the shape of willows and all the plants sprouting and the leaves about to come out,” she said. “It has a very interesting shape when they’re growing and about to burst. So I did a lot of sketching and collecting a lot of shapes of plants and trees, buds and shoots. I love that time when everything is changing from winter to summer. That really short time in Fairbanks. It’s very exciting.”
Running her ideas through software programs, particularly SideFX Houdini which she is partial to, results in images of replications with tiny variances between each. The patterns are in constant flux. Yet despite the high tech approach she uses, the results are quite organic and lifelike in appearance. “None of the things are the same,” she concluded. “Everything is alive, and everything is different.”
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.