"Alaska law is good, because you can register three business activities under one license as long as they’re kind of semi-related,” Sandy Jamieson said, explaining how he’s managed to fit his many endeavors under one roof.
Jamieson, whose business is named Bushcraft, holds a license that covers “recreation, lodging and entertainment.” It’s a catchall through which his guiding adventures fall under recreation, his structural restoration and cabin building qualifies as lodging, and his lively artwork definitely provides entertainment. And that’s not all he does. Among other things, he’s a Bush pilot, trails and wilderness preservation advocate, and most recently, a teacher with the Folk School.
An Alaskan for nearly 60 years, Jamieson is best known for his artwork. His lively paintings depict the state’s wildlife, domestic animals, and people in frequently humorous situations that poke fun at northern life, but that often include more serious underlying messages. “I think the humor stuff is serious too,” he said. “Because I hope it makes people think about our relationship to the outdoors and animals.”
This blend of comedy and solemnity can be seen in his painting “Black Gold.” It shows a polar bear and a walrus as pirates, “burying” a barrel of oil beneath the arctic sea ice, while a captive rig worker tries to intervene. Smiles light up the faces of the animals, adding to the joviality, but Jamieson also is offering commentary on Alaska’s resource dependence and its impact on the creatures we share this place with.
It’s “a little bit of a joke, because none of those sea animals are getting any benefit out of the oil money,” Jamieson explained. “It’s a little bit of a reference to piracy.”
The painting also includes subtleties evoking both current events and history. The word “crude” is clearly visible on the barrel at the painting’s center. Appropriately in our militarized era, a seal team is assisting. Meanwhile, the oil rig looms in the hazy background like a doomed 19th century arctic exploration ship. For an ostensibly humorous depiction, it actually has a lot going on.
A more serious piece, “September 12,” was painted in 2001. Showing the Alaska Range and Tanana Valley in resplendent fall color, it captures the remarkable beauty and quiet of Fairbanks that contrasted with global events during the days following the terrorist attacks. He’d seen this view from the air, having flown out from his hunting camp that morning unaware of the previous day’s violence and the nationwide flight groundings that resulted.
Jamieson has been drawing all his life. In grade school he’d doodle during lessons. “That turned out to be something I continued to do in class all the way through my schooling,” he said, “even through the university.”
Jamieson spent his youngest years in Alabama, where Civil War ruins still abounded. “It was easy to find ammunition and bits of military stuff by looking under wrecked buildings that were just piles,” he recalled. He took an interest in older architecture that’s never left him. Some of the damaged structures were still lived in, and he’d knock on their doors and ask the residents to tell him about the histories of their homes. “I always found it fascinating. I was a goofy kid, I guess.”
Jamieson’s father was a military pilot. During World War II, he was stationed at Watson Lake, British Columbia, as a search and rescue pilot for aircraft flying between Montana and Alaska, including Lend-Lease planes bound for Russia. The family eventually moved to Montana, where Jamieson became an avid hunter and fisherman. Meanwhile, his father’s tales of Alaska fired his imagination.
In 1962, Jamieson and two friends headed north, and not long after arriving, “I got a job offer from the U.S. Geological Survey to work with the water and power division.” His job entailed flying around surveying lakes for potential hydropower development. “I thought I’d died and gone to heaven. I was getting paid and flying around the mountains all over Alaska.”
During the ‘60s, Jamieson attended the University of Alaska, double majoring in biology and English, with minors in art and German. He found that by sitting in the student union building with his sketch pad, he could earn pocket money selling drawings on the spot. While he wanted to do serious work, “The things that had a little bit of humor to them, kind of cartoons with animals in them, were the things that people were drawn to.”
During the same decade he took his first job as a hunting guide, and by the early ‘70s had his pilot’s license as well. This allowed him to explore nearly every corner of the state. He also kept plugging away at his art, and had his first showing here in Fairbanks in the early eighties at the since-closed House of Wood.
By the early 1990s, his prints and originals were displayed in galleries all over Alaska and in the Pacific Northwest. He was also engaged in historic building restorations, including the old St. James Mission in Tanana. “That turned into a very complex thing,” he said. And he was building cabins. He’d managed to establish himself on his terms rather than working for others.
Among Jamieson’s more recent projects has been the ongoing restoration of the Black Rapids Roadhouse along the Richardson Highway, which the National Park Service and the Rasmuson Foundation sought to preserve as Alaska’s last roadhouse standing on its original footprint. “But to say it was still standing is kind of a stretch,” Jamieson remarked. He also taught log cabin building with the Folk School for the first time last winter, although that project was halted by the lockdown in March.
Approaching six full decades in Alaska, Jamieson shows little sign of slowing down. What he says about his artwork could really be a description of his life as a whole. “The only way I can try to make a living as an artist is to just work as hard at it as possible.”
Sandy Jamieson can be found online at sandyjamieson.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.