"I remember from when I was in second grade, thinking I was going to be a teacher,” Sandy Clark said, launching into her life story. And through a somewhat winding road she became just that, teaching music in Fairbanks schools for 23 years and continuing to teach as a substitute and elsewhere in the 17 years since her 2003 retirement. But that’s only a piece of what she has done through 45 years in Fairbanks as a performer and tireless supporter of the arts.
Clark was a fixture for many years in the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra and the Arctic Chamber Orchestra, playing flute and piccolo, and remains a founding member of Fairbanks Flutists. Yet despite her myriad contributions, she’s humble about her own role, a trait shown in both her preference for ensemble playing, and her persistent praise for others with whom she’s performed or worked.
“I’ve never enjoyed playing solos, but I love playing in groups,” she explained. “I find a lot more emotional satisfaction playing in a group of any size.”
Clark was born Sandy Serdahely and grew up in various parts of the country, as well as Saudi Arabia, where her father worked for ARAMCO. Between her wayward upbringing, and a mother who played violin and viola, she was introduced early to her lifelong passions for music and travel.
Initially she played the bassoon, but in 1967, after finishing high school, “I had a thousand dollars from my grandfather and I bought a flute and a ticket to Italy.” She spent a year overseas learning her new instrument and performing in a duet. After returning to the states a year later, she attended junior college. Then, in 1975, she visited Fairbanks for a wedding, and like so many Alaskans, never left.
“When I first came here there was a bunch of amazing people who were all here in this little place and doing such interesting things, and yet totally down to Earth,” she recalled.
Two years later she entered the University of Alaska Fairbanks as a music education major. Back then, she said, an audition wasn’t required to get into the music department. “If you wanted to be a music student, you could. Which was a good thing for me, because I was just at the beginning of honing my skills.”
In 1979, then-conductor Gordon Wright, who Clark speaks very highly of, invited her to join the symphony, and she joined the chamber orchestra as well. Over the years this led to many opportunities, including tours to remote villages around Alaska. The musicians traveled from the Interior to coastal Alaska, the Aleutians, the Panhandle, and more. “The list of places where we played is amazing. We’d often give eight or 10 concerts in a long weekend. Sometimes we’d fly into a place and play and then fly somewhere else,” she said. “I feel totally blessed to have been able to see the state that way.”
She recalled a flight to Unalakleet, with other performers including her close friend, principal flutist Dorli McWayne, which ran into bad weather. Forced down in the tiny village of Golovan, McWayne suggested they perform in exchange for lunch. For many in the village, it was the first classical music performance they had ever seen. And while it was only a handful of musicians, “They called us the Orchestra that Fell from the Sky.”
Clark graduated from UAF in 1980 and worked first at Nordale Elementary, before moving to Tanana Middle School in 1983. She formed a career-long teaching partnership at Nordale with Bob Olson. “Essentially, Bob and I taught together in the same room for 23 years. We got along so well and really admired each other’s approaches to teaching. He’s a wonderful teacher.”
Clark enjoyed both age groups. Elementary children, she said, are very receptive and eager, while middle school kids, despite the difficulties of adolescence, were “willing to try new things.” The timing of her switch from Nordale to Tanana also allowed her to work with some students for five years straight, an unusual gift for a teacher.
In addition to music, Clark also taught English and French, and several times took student groups to France. With the chamber orchestra she has visited China and Spain, among other countries, as well as Switzerland, where her father was living at the time and had the opportunity to watch his daughter perform.
In 1989, she married Tom Clark. “I’m so lucky that Tom and I found each other,” she said.
Meanwhile, her musical partnership with McWayne continued “Sitting next to her for so many years was such an education in ensemble playing,” Clark said. McWayne founded Fairbanks Flutists in 1981, and Clark was there from the start. “We are playing very difficult music and have 15 to 20 people in our group. That’s just flutists in Fairbanks who are really good. And we’ve played at national conventions and had huge accolades.”
True to form, Clark stepped aside from the symphony in 2009 so a new player could have an opportunity. But she remains closely connected to it and has high regards for conductor Eduard Zilberkant, who she considers the ideal successor to Wright. “We have an extraordinary orchestra for a place our size and for a volunteer group.”
“Chamber orchestra was a huge part of my life. And symphony too. There’s nothing that’s like playing in an orchestra. It’s an experience of music that you only get if you play in a symphony. It’s an extraordinary way to hear music. It’s all around you. There isn’t any other way of hearing music that’s like that, sitting right in the middle of it. Classical music especially.”
Still busy as a substitute teacher and booster of the arts, Clark said of the life she fell into here in Fairbanks, “I just feel complete gratitude for what I’ve been able to participate in. I feel like I’ve given through teaching and all, but I feel like I’ve received so much more.”
Information on the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra and the Arctic Chamber Orchestra can be found at fairbankssymphony.org. Fairbanks Flutists are on Facebook at bit.ly/3dvPps6.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.