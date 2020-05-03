"Most people have really remarkable stories to share,” Robert Hannon said, explaining what he’s learned from decades of conducting radio and public interviews. “But they don’t think so. No one has ever asked them to tell their stories.”
Hannon, a fixture on KUAC FM 89.9 and host of the UAF Summer Sessions Legacy Lecture Series, said that by introducing residents of the Golden Heart City to fellow community members, he’s “helping to tell Fairbanks that we have some remarkable people here.”
Hannon has had his hands in countless projects during his near four decades in Fairbanks, but over the past four years he’s been best known for “Northern Soundings,” a biweekly series that airs on KUAC and can be streamed on his website. Subtitled “Alaska in Conversation,” the shows explore his guests’ lives and interests in rich detail. “People have a great story to tell,” he said, “and you can’t tell it in three or four minutes. You’ve got to give it time to breathe.”
Hannon’s road to Fairbanks began in California’s Bay Area. He attended college at California State University, East Bay, where he earned a degree in philosophy. During this period he became a regular listener of KPFA, Berkeley, the first Pacifica radio station. Shortly after graduation in the late seventies, he said, “I went down to volunteer there, and got sucked in and became a producer.”
There Hannon met the legendary voice actor and radio dramatist Erik Bauersfeld. Hannon worked as engineer when Bauersfeld would interview visiting playwrights and authors. Hannon paid close attention, and began picturing himself doing similar work.
“Erik Bauersfeld was the model for me,” Hannon said. “He was a wonderfully gifted guy.”
In 1983, Hannon learned of a production assistant opening at KUAC. His mother and her mother were both born in Alaska, and his grandfather helped start Alaska’s first radio station. He had roots in Alaska and cousins living in Fairbanks. So he decided to apply and, “I got the gig and fell in love with Fairbanks and stayed.”
Inspired by Bauersfeld’s example, Hannon launched a show here called Fairbanks Arts Review, focused on the local arts scene, and learned the nuts and bolts of being an interviewer. “Just doing it over and over on a weekly deadline hones your skills,” he recalled. “You learn what works and what doesn’t work.”
Hannon worked various positions at KUAC, including news reporting, and was on hand in the 1990s for the creation of “Alaska Edition” with Theresa Bakker, John McWhorter, and later, Libby Casey. The locally-produced morning show ran for a number of years. Among its features was a regular series of interviews with the late Walt Benesch, the beloved UAF philosophy professor. These casual conversations about sometimes very complex ideas allowed Hannon to perfect the art of using the interview format to make difficult concepts easily understood.
Hannon said science and the arts are his chief interests, and that finding the human angle is what will make an interview work. “Once I have identified a question I want to explore, I have to find the person who would be a good storyteller and tell about how they got into this. What they think about that problem.”
Hannon said the opportunities he’s had here would not have come his way so easily in California, where getting this sort of work is very competitive. “The wonderful thing about Alaska and Fairbanks is, if you really want to do something, almost nobody’s going to tell you no. You get to play around a lot.”
More than once, when well known people have passed through town, Hannon has had the honor of hosting them in public forums or interviewing them. These include Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and British mathematical physicist Sir Roger Penrose, who worked with Stephen Hawking developing singularity theorems about black holes. “That was the biggest thrill of my life, bar none,” Hannon said of Penrose.
Hannon left KUAC in the mid-aughts after “Alaska Edition” was discontinued and went to work for the Catholic Diocese of Fairbanks, where he remained until his retirement. With time on his hands, he returned to his love of interviewing, and launched “Northern Soundings” in 2016. “It started as a podcast, because I missed doing long form interviews.”
He began with retired professor and short story author Frank Soos, and has been producing programs ever since. The show is heard biweekly on KUAC, where he has done so much of his work. “Public radio has always been such a great platform for exploring ideas and going beyond headlines and trying to get at what the root issue is,” he said.
In recent weeks, as the entire planet has gone into quarantine and he’s had to curtail his face-to-face meetings, Hannon has started a second project, “Northern Soundbites.” These are shorter interviews than those heard on his other program. “I wanted to explore some of these ideas associated with COVID-19,” he said. And while the pandemic has not been the theme of all of these interviews, it’s been the most frequent topic.
Hannon recognizes that telling another person’s story is a big responsibility. He works to make all of those he interviews comfortable, frequently meeting with them in advance, and has them approve the final recording before it is publicly released. “If somebody is going to tell me something that’s personal,” he said, “then I’m going to try to do the best job of telling their story for the ear as I possibly can.”
Despite having contributed so much to Fairbanks’s understanding of itself, Hannon thinks of himself more as a conduit than a creator. His focus is on others. But he admits his has been a fortunate life, and he remains enthusiastic about sharing stories. “There is a value to these people who are so integral to the life of Fairbanks, and to Alaska,” he said.
Plus, he concluded, “I don’t join any gangs this way. It keeps me off the street.”
•••
“Northern Soundings” and “Northern Soundbites” can be streamed from Robert Hannon’s website, northernsoundings.com, and from the KUAC website, kuac.org/northern-soundings-soundbites. “Northern Soundings” can also be heard on KUAC FM 89.9, on alternate Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Editions of “Northern Soundbites” appear on morning and evening programs as they are released.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.