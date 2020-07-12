"When people come to our museum they get to see beautiful Tlingit basketry from Southeast Alaska, a bullhead whale that was harvested up in Utqiagvik,” University of Alaska Museum of the North director Pat Druckenmiller said. “Most of these people are not going to get down to little Tlingit villages, and they’re not to get up to Inupiaq villages or Kaktovik. They’re going to see plants and animals from all over the state. And they can do it in one place.”
He added, “We do everything from documentary film to fine art to mammals and bugs and insects and birds, dinosaurs, canoes, you name it.”
Druckenmiller, who is also the curator of earth science at the museum as well as an assistant professor of geology, has been director since 2018. He’s been guiding this local treasure through a period of budget cuts and a pandemic-forced closure that ended this week when the museum reopened its doors for limited hours. And despite these and other challenges, Druckenmiller is optimistically working to make the museum more accessible and build on what was already a world class institution.
“There’s some big things that I’d like to see completed in the coming years,” he said. “Things like renovating our Gallery of Alaska, which is our big showcase gallery. It’s got a lot of amazing stuff in it, but it’s definitely in need of a renovation. I would love to see that project come to fruition. Much time has been devoted to planning, with an emphasis on involving Alaska Native groups in how their artifacts will be displayed.”
He’s also expanding the museum’s online presence. A virtual museum, already under construction when the quarantine began, has expanded in recent weeks. “We’ve had things online for quite a while. But to put it together and call it a proper virtual museum is a big steep. We started to make a move in that direction back in March when we closed our doors to the public.”
Druckenmiller grew up in Wisconsin, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an undergrad. While he majored in biology, he volunteered at the school’s geology museum as a freshman, and was lured into the world of paleontology by a friend he made there.
“Between the two of us, and inspiration over pitchers of beer, we decided to launch our own fossil dig in western Kansas,” Druckenmiller recalled. “I started to get really hooked into vertebrate paleontology and I decided to make that a career path.”
Druckenmiller earned his master’s degree from Montana State in Bozeman, studying marine reptiles, and his Ph.D. at the University of Calgary. “At that point,” he said, “I started that fun game where you desperately try to find work as an over-educated underemployed paleontologist.”
He found work immediately at UAF, where the museum’s curator of earth sciences position was open. “It was my first real professional job application for a professor position, and I got lucky.”
Druckenmiller arrived in 2007 and was soon making both Alaska and international news with his major dinosaur discoveries in Alaska. He found lots of tracks, which he said is easier to do than many might think. “I can train anybody in about five minutes to be an expert in that. Then it’s just a matter of being out in the right spots.”
He also found dinosaur bones on the North Slope, which was further north than Canada during the Mesozoic Era. Thus these were the northernmost dinosaurs known to have lived. “These were dinosaurs practically living at the North Pole,” he said.
In 2018, when longtime museum director Aldona Jonaitis fully retired, Druckenmiller was awarded the position. “I got volunteered and decided, ‘OK, if I’m going to do this, I’ll do it,” he said.
By that time, state budget cuts were a fact of life for the museum, and Druckenmiller knew he had to find ways for the museum to adapt. “We realize fully that the days of living high off the oil hog are past us. What I want to do is try to make the museum more self-sufficient financially.”
Druckenmiller pointed out that the museum, which holds more than 2.5 million items, is used by state and federal agencies that lack proper facilities for storing materials from public lands and Alaska history. “Those objects may be specimens, they may be artifacts, they may be works of art. In Alaska, our museum is basically one stop shopping. Our museum is not only a repository but a place to showcase all of our cultural and natural history.”
Many of these items find their way into displays, he explained. “We house the largest marine mammal collection in the world. Numerically we have more specimens of whales and polar bears and pinnipeds than the Smithsonian or the Natural History Museum of London or Paris. Marine mammals are one really big showy example of the caliber of collections we have and the impacts on both the natural science and cultural connections.”
“We play this really important role,” Druckenmiller continued, “not just in the Interior, but across the entire region, across the entire state, as a repository, and as a source of important information for research. That generates research dollars, which also can help promote the museum as a financially viable institution.”
During the pandemic, meanwhile, Druckenmiller sees the museum as a valuable resource for cabin fever victims. “I think Alaskans are rediscovering their own state this summer, and I think the museum will be one of the places they can do that locally.”
He concluded, “The more we can share with people from all walks of life how amazing the state is — the plants and animals that live here, the plants and animals that lived here, and of course, the humans who have been part of that history for at least 14,000 years — the more we can make people understand about that and appreciate that, I think the more we can be a respectful society.”
The University of Alaska Museum of the North is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Occupancy is limited to 60 visitors at one time, face coverings are required, and visits are limited to two hours. Those who have recently been out of the state are asked to not visit until 14 days after returning. Alaskans receive discounted entry with proof of residency. The museum’s webpage is www.uaf.edu/museum. The virtual museum can be found at www.uaf.edu/museum/virtualmuseum/index.php.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.