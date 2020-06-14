“I became a self-taught watercolor artist because I’d wind up in these really remote areas where taking all of the chemicals and oils for doing traditional art wasn’t possible,” Cinnamon Dockham said, while discussing her watercolor paintings of Alaska’s wildlife. “So I had to develop a completely different skill set.”
Dockham, whose day job is assistant to the superintendent at Denali National Park, has spent her career with the National Park Service, much of it in Alaska. “Obviously, it’s the wildlife and the landscapes that draw me to these places,” she said.
Dockham’s paintings, which are on display this month at Hoarfrost Distilling, rarely depict wild animals staring fetchingly at viewers. She prefers to show them as she sees them — alert, and busy doing what it takes to survive.
“It’s cute to have the portrait of the face,” she said. “But I see these animals in their natural environment, and they’re never sitting still. Especially the hares. They have to be on the move, or they’re going to get caught.”
A good example of this is “Winter Snowshoe Hare,” which shows a hare in winter white fur bounding across even whiter snow. The painting comes alive with activity and glows with multiple shades from the white end of the spectrum. It’s a familiar scene to Alaskans.
“I like to capture that action, what’s actually happening. They’re not sitting and posing and being cute on top of a log. They’re trying to get from point A to point B and still feed themselves and live their lives.” she said.
Dockham grew up in northern Michigan, amidst birch trees that would come to feature heavily in her artwork once she moved north. After a stint in the military, she earned her degree in parks and recreation management from Ferris State University in Michigan before joining Park Service.
Dockham said, “I’ve always had art as a hobby, it’s always been something that I did for myself.” But it was after her first stint in Alaska in 2003, when she did her college internship at Katmai National Park, that she started devoting more time to it. “The inspiration flourished after that.”
Dockham said she initially would give paintings to friends or make Christmas cards from her work. Over time, requests for prints rolled in. “I call myself a late-emerging artist,” she said about slowly discovering she could market her work. “I kind of baby-stepped myself into it. I donated a few for different auctions for fundraisers and realized that people actually liked it and wanted to buy it. Then I started tiptoeing around, ‘How would I sell it?’”
Dockham began selling her work through a seasonal shop in Denali, and also at the Cobb Street Market in Palmer. In 2018 she launched an Etsy page, CinnamonsWhims, but initially it was to sell birch baskets, a recently acquired skill.
“I learned it through a friend who taught me the Athabascan tradition of building these baskets,” she said. “It was a nice tie to home because we make them in northern Michigan as well. Wherever there are birch trees you can make birch baskets.”
Soon she was selling her paintings through Etsy. She also had a couple of pieces shown at Well Street Art Company. The show at Hoarfrost is her first solo exhibit, but it was delayed owing to recent events. Originally planned for April, the work had already been hung when the shutdown forced by the COVID-19 outbreak put an end to public viewing.
The owners of Hoarfrost, about whom Dockham said, “I just can’t say enough nice things about,” kept her work hanging until customers could return. She noted that co-owners Toivo Luick and Natalya Medvedeva are highly supportive of Fairbanks artists, and have been “really involved with the community. Even through the COVID thing they were making hand sanitizer.” She’s very appreciative of the opportunity to have her show there, and their willingness to keep it up on the walls as business returns to normal.
While she initially started doing art with acrylics and still does some pieces with them, the shift to watercolors has allowed her to play around with ideas she wouldn’t be able to carry out in the same fashion with other paints. For “A Burst of Birch” she experimented with abstraction, using bright, concentrated watercolors. “That was so much fun. That was me getting loose and trying something new. What I didn’t do was, I didn’t use a brush. I used straws and toothbrushes and a credit card. Anything but a paintbrush.”
These techniques were then applied to a more sedate but still lively followup titled “Expressions,” which shows another birch tree, this time being put to use by her favorite birds. “I wanted to combine all the things I love. The bright colors, the birch trees, the metallics. I love sparkly stuff. And I love ravens. So I wanted to pull it all together in one piece.”
Dockham said her two favorite animals are ravens and polar bears, both of which feature prominently in her work. Both animals are known for their intelligence, something she captures in the faces of each in the paintings “Raven Stare” and “Polar Bear.” Of the first painting she said, “This one was off of a photograph. It was like the whole raven. It was staring, looking menacing. I wanted to get that face.”
Dockham, who is in Sitka for the summer on a temporary promotion, gets to travel the state frequently through her job. She spent all of last September in Kaktovik, where, “Every single day I got to see polar bears. So I was, choirs of angels! Completely happy and in my element for sure.”
With its landscapes, wildlife, flora, and perpetual changes in seasons and light, the entire state is Dockham’s muse. She presents her close observations of it to viewers through both vibrant watercolor and more muted acrylic. “Alaska’s beautiful no matter when,” she said. “Every moment it showcases its own beauty.”
•••
Cinnamon Dockham’s work will remain on exhibit throughout June in the tasting room at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St, Unit F, open Monday through Saturday, 4-8 p.m., except Fridays, when it opens at 3 p.m. Her online shop can be found at www.etsy.com/shop/CinnamonsWhims.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.