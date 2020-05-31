Launching a new arts venture is always challenging, but in a time of budget cuts, recession and COVID-19, it’s especially difficult. For Fairbanks resident Tamara Wilson, who is opening her new mobile art gallery, the Lemonade Stand, it’s just cause to try even harder.
“As I decided to do this with little overhead and things like that, a sustainable gallery, thinking about the name, I eventually got to lemonade stand,” Wilson said. “What do you do with lemons? Lemonade stand.”
The Lemonade Stand will open this week as Fairbanks residents tiptoe back into First Friday for the first time in a few months. The trailer will be parked outside of Well & Good Studios on Friday, and will move to the parking lot alongside Bun on the Run the following day.
Wilson said she wanted to do something with low overhead that would not so much compete with the existing galleries as offer a space where works that don’t necessarily fit into the traditional gallery structure could be shown.
“I want to have a venue in town that can support experimental art. And to be able to do that, most galleries need to make sales to keep their doors open. And that makes sense. All the responsibilities that come with having a stationary spot. I was able to put this together out of pocket and there will be an open space for artists to really experiment and not have to deal with the expectation of selling art.”
Wilson is not doing this for profit, and she will not be taking commission on any of the pieces that sell. “If we can make any money for the artists themselves, the better.”
Wilson said that while the June opening will feature more standard fare, the trailer will provide a space for local artists to branch out. “Installation art would be one form of experimental work. And also experimental video work, sound art, just an idea that maybe somebody had and they want to investigate but they didn’t know if the traditional gallery venue would be good for them. So they are actually experimenting in their own studio. Mixing in performance, music, whatever. If people come up with an idea and they want to try it and they can sell the idea, they’re excited about it, I’m excited to feature it.”
Wilson calls what she is doing “curbside art,” and said, “I was looking for a movable space. I decided on a trailer because less breakdowns and less maintenance hopefully.”
After extensive searching, she said, “I eventually found this one at Summit Lake. I drove all the way out there and towed it back. It had two different sized tires, the roof was collapsing. I thought I just had a leaky roof, but it ended up being way more than that.”
She gutted it out, reframed it, reinforced the structure, ran wires, and installed false windows. “What I thought was just a leaky roof ended up being everything.”
Wilson came by her skills naturally, growing up outside of town in Fairbanks. “I come from a family of makers, my dad being a builder, my mom would make a lot of our clothes, and we had a garden. It was valued what you could do with your hands. That cultivated wanting to do all these things.”
“My dad is classic Alaskan, does everything,” she added, “so I was inspired to start learning through him. Then as I got older I took random jobs.” While now a neuromonitor during spinal surgeries in the Surgery Center at FMH, she’s worked in construction, as a mechanic, and is presently building her own house, so revamping a dilapidated trailer into a welcoming art space was just one more task to be done.
Wilson’s interest in art began at a young age, and she received her Bachelor’s of Fine Arts from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She obtained her MFA from the University of New Mexico in 2014 and moved to Los Angeles for a winter. While the experience was fulfilling on a personal level, the exorbitant cost of studio space in that city was inhibiting to her ideas. “I decided finally to come home and build a studio here and start building this.”
Wilson said her own art reflects a lifetime of working with both her hands and her mind. “My art has a lot of construction materials in it, and domestic craft materials. I use the everyday stuff, not necessarily fine art materials. I use a lot of craft felt to do wall paper in immersive installations. Recently I’ve been doing wall hangings that look kind of like quilt blocks. And then putting them all together to make a giant wall piece. And each one of those is made out of remnant material. Linoleum, carpet, whatever. Mixing the traditional ‘women’s work’ craft skills with construction skills. Things that traditionally wouldn’t be put together. Merging the feminine and the masculine. It’s a merge between the influence of how I grew up and how I supported myself.”
The Lemonade Stand will only be popping up periodically for the time being, and only during summers. After the two June showings, which feature works by 15 artists, she isn’t planning any further events until First Friday in August, when she will park the trailer next to Goldie’s Downtown with a floral exhibition by a local florist. In September she’ll have it at Bread Line, where wooden spoons will be on display and all sales will benefit the soup kitchen. With her medical experience, Wilson is keenly aware of the need for safe practices. Only small numbers of people will be allowed into the trailer at a time, masks will be required, and social distancing requested of those waiting their turn outside.
For Wilson, building community and spreading joy during difficult days is a big part of her motivation. “I think in this time of such diversity and a lot of negativity everywhere It’s pretty cool to realize how much joy and wonder there is all over the place.”
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.
The Lemonade Stand will be open 5-7 p.m. June 5 at 1222 Well St. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6 at Bun on the Run, 3434 College Road. Learn more at lemonadester.com.